Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19





HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – Huntsville Memorial Hospital is the latest to start offering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments. As the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, more treatments and resources are becoming available for those who contract the virus. Dr. Sujesh Pillai is the chief of staff for Huntsville Memorial. He says they’ve administered a little over 50 infusions in the last two weeks, and only one person had to be admitted to the hospital. “When you get the infusion treatment, it’s a one-hour IV infusion that we do in the hospital. You’re not admitted. You go home right after it’s done,” said Pillai. “It’s very well tolerated. It has been shown to have about 70 to 80% chance of preventing you from developing severe COVID or ending up coming to the hospital at all and helping you get a full recovery.” Dr. Pillai says the goal of the treatment is to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. “The key to this antibody infusion is that you do it early in the treatment. The sooner you do it, the more effective it is because it binds to that coronavirus and prevents it from entering the cells of your body,” said Dr. Pillai. “It does not prevent you from getting it necessarily. The antibody infusion is another treatment form for those patients who say declined the vaccine. Say they’re vaccinated, but they got COVID, but they still have risk factors like they’re over the age of 65, they have diabetes or high blood pressure, or heart problems that would put them at risk of getting severe COVID. So it’s another treatment form that we highly recommend.” Troy Feild contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. Fortunately, he didn’t have to be hospitalized. His wife and parents also contracted the virus. “My wife and I both tested positive for COVID a little over two weeks ago. We were being treated for it, and then we came across the monoclonal antibody infusions, and it’s been phenomenal,” said Feild. ” I mean, the hospital was just unbelievable. The staff through their tenacity and the thorough job that they’ve been doing. They have done five of my family members just at that hospital alone since they started this program.” Felid says he and his parents are recovering. However, his wife is battling pneumonia. Feild says he credits his recovery to receiving the antibody treatment. He also says he thinks his wife’s condition would be worse had she not received the infusions. “Being able to do this program helped us recover a lot faster. My wife, she’s actually in the hospital there with pneumonia. She had pneumonia before she had the infusion, but it helped her get over the COVID symptoms,” said Feild. “She’s just dealing with the pneumonia side of it right now. I do believe that helped her recover a whole lot quicker, a lot faster.” Feild described the severity of his symptoms of COVID as an 8 out of 10 and said it’s an experience that he’ll never forget. “Constantly running a fever, a battle with the fever. I never lost taste and smell on my side. My wife lost sensitivity to food but never lost the taste and smell,” said Feild. “Just with a headache and being very tired. Just the fever. Waking up in the middle of the night. A hacking cough, a dry hacking cough, which I’m still kind of trying to get over that part, but I’m testing negative now.” Amber Alsip is an infusion nurse at Huntsville Memorial. She says if you qualify for the treatments, the process is simple. “Once the patient arrives into the infusion center, the infusion takes 30 minutes. Then we monitor them for one hour post just to make sure that there are no immediate allergic reactions to the medication. Then we have them follow up with their physician in a week,” said Alsip. Alsip says she sees the infusions as a great resource to help combat the virus. She encourages everyone to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms and be proactive rather than reactive. “I do see this as a great resource to allow the patients to get treatment and combat the COVID virus as an outpatient, instead of trying to treat some of the symptoms that they’re having as an inpatient. I do believe this will allow us to free up some beds in the hospitals,” said Alsip. “It’s a vital part of medicine nowadays. “In medicine, being proactive is always better than being reactive. Especially with monoclonals, evidence shows that the earlier you get it treated, the more likely that it’s going to actually prevent you from having to be put into the hospital. So stay on top of it. Know your body.” Huntsville Memorial says you should contact your physician to see if you qualify for the treatments. Antibody treatment is free for those who meet the qualifications. You may be eligible for treatment if you have tested positive for COVID-19, are 12 years of age or older (and at least 88 pounds), and are at a greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Greater risk symptoms include having a body mass index (BMI) ≥35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment. For a complete list of qualifications, contact your physician. Click here to find the closest antibody infusion center near you. Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

As of TODAY, HMH has 95% of patients that are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Over 50% of our patients are COVID… Posted by Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/huntsvillememorial/posts/2903386046644695&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630457879330,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/huntsvillememorial/posts/2903386046644695&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630457879330,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”}},{“_id”:”NA2CPSNMPRG77DDOSO6NNIRJ7E”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428288,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Troy Feild contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. Fortunately, he didn’t have to be hospitalized. His wife and parents also contracted the virus.”},{“_id”:”GG6JUXKQ7NH2BFZMYLJLL4GTVY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428289,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”“My wife and I both tested positive for COVID a little over two weeks ago. We were being treated for it, and then we came across the monoclonal antibody infusions, and it’s been phenomenal,” said Feild. ” I mean, the hospital was just unbelievable. The staff through their tenacity and the thorough job that they’ve been doing. They have done five of my family members just at that hospital alone since they started this program.””},{“_id”:”NA2CPSNMPRG77DDOSO6NNIRJ7E”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428290,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Felid says he and his parents are recovering. However, his wife is battling pneumonia. Feild says he credits his recovery to receiving the antibody treatment. He also says he thinks his wife’s condition would be worse had she not received the infusions.”},{“_id”:”CE7X2IL7ZNDLFGX6VCOOHZALD4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428291,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”“Being able to do this program helped us recover a lot faster. My wife, she’s actually in the hospital there with pneumonia. She had pneumonia before she had the infusion, but it helped her get over the COVID symptoms,” said Feild. “She’s just dealing with the pneumonia side of it right now. I do believe that helped her recover a whole lot quicker, a lot faster.””},{“_id”:”U5JEA63X5JFWXNW5ZIRNAGBC7Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428292,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Feild described the severity of his symptoms of COVID as an 8 out of 10 and said it’s an experience that he’ll never forget.”},{“_id”:”KA5C5QRVABELTCOHNPONASC4XU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428293,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”“Constantly running a fever, a battle with the fever. I never lost taste and smell on my side. My wife lost sensitivity to food but never lost the taste and smell,” said Feild. “Just with a headache and being very tired. Just the fever. Waking up in the middle of the night. A hacking cough, a dry hacking cough, which I’m still kind of trying to get over that part, but I’m testing negative now.””},{“_id”:”E2L5STPANBEGFAGUTCYAOVD2CM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428294,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Amber Alsip is an infusion nurse at Huntsville Memorial. She says if you qualify for the treatments, the process is simple.”},{“_id”:”WERP6LJLUZHRNFYIJGVRPBTDSM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428295,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”“Once the patient arrives into the infusion center, the infusion takes 30 minutes. Then we monitor them for one hour post just to make sure that there are no immediate allergic reactions to the medication. Then we have them follow up with their physician in a week,” said Alsip.”},{“_id”:”3MA5XP3AYFDJ3C74NWCLKCA7UY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428296,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Alsip says she sees the infusions as a great resource to help combat the virus. She encourages everyone to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms and be proactive rather than reactive.”},{“_id”:”RTUR3JUVLVA7NGV7PR5ZZ7JYHM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428297,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”“I do see this as a great resource to allow the patients to get treatment and combat the COVID virus as an outpatient, instead of trying to treat some of the symptoms that they’re having as an inpatient. I do believe this will allow us to free up some beds in the hospitals,” said Alsip. “It’s a vital part of medicine nowadays. “In medicine, being proactive is always better than being reactive. Especially with monoclonals, evidence shows that the earlier you get it treated, the more likely that it’s going to actually prevent you from having to be put into the hospital. So stay on top of it. Know your body.””},{“_id”:”T3MS56OW3BB6BFTPUYQGDHDQBM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428298,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Huntsville Memorial says you should contact your physician to see if you qualify for the treatments.”},{“_id”:”UYEQEV2SPFEN7JTSBZXJ567RTA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428299,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Antibody treatment is free for those who meet the qualifications. You may be eligible for treatment if you have tested positive for COVID-19, are 12 years of age or older (and at least 88 pounds), and are at a greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Greater risk symptoms include having a body mass index (BMI) ≥35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment.”},{“_id”:”SR2RVYBKYJECNEEE75UCF6BUGA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428300,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”For a complete list of qualifications, contact your physician.”},{“_id”:”DMRRB2HLKVCB7NAV6I3PR5KHR4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630456428301,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Click here to find the closest antibody infusion center near you.”},{“type”:”oembed_response”,”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”PFRZAUZSCFH6JMHILI4RNC7ZLM”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Huntsville Memorial Hospital”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/1860095520973758″,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”html”:”

n

**please call your primary care physician to see if you qualify for treatment.**nnWHO QUALIFIES FOR TREATMENT?nnYou may… Posted by Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 19, 2021

“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/huntsvillememorial/posts/2894672050849428&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630457879345,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/huntsvillememorial/posts/2894672050849428&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1630457879345,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”}},{“_id”:”G3TUF6SUM5C7RDDVOLLAIXU6SI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”KCDAVJ33FRBZJJFWTJVQ4MNQVY”,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.“}],”created_date”:”2021-08-31T23:00:03.238Z”,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”EBC22R5DU5BSTCARDK2MQYM7PA”,”parent_id”:”GIOCZ6E2IRHIVGEWJLBBNSZLTY”,”editions”:[“default”],”branch”:”default”,”user_id”:”[email protected]”,”published”:true},”last_updated_date”:”2021-09-01T01:08:49.553Z”,”canonical_url”:”/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19″,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.”,”address”:{},”workflow”:{“status_code”:1},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The treatment aims to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital and the only thing needed is a doctor’s referral.”},”description”:{“basic”:”Huntsville Memorial is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment.”},”language”:””,”label”:{},”source”:{“name”:”Gray TV Stations”,”source_type”:”gray-original-content”,”system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Local News”,”site_title”:”Local News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”name”:”Local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1054,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Local News”,”site_title”:”Local News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”name”:”Local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1054,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/local”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1091,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”}],”tags”:[],”active_primary_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Local News”,”site_title”:”Local News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”name”:”Local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1054,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/local”},”related_section_ids”:”/news/local, /news”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/VkzYtR-NHTznqZ_foAqVMdV3U5A=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”originalName”:”Regen-Cov.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/VkzYtR-NHTznqZ_foAqVMdV3U5A=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/VkzYtR-NHTznqZ_foAqVMdV3U5A=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/x1amXL0Y0nbs7oxlkc_3gSo5tEo=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”usage_instructions”:”NONE”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”created_date”:”2021-09-01T00:26:43Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-09-01T00:26:43Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Regeneron cocktail”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lVZBf4RQMrYQUkuaPyE-Vpg3_m8=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8xIOrB-aUJ-54cKlOIV6Wzbb3YY=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dAPhqPkZUpsGEEcY-9r9FyBzEzk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Cv4uj-C0HpAcH41rcyXoFe6oNmA=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5-G7MJG0qtOt688OSf_n8A0h9NU=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AjrXZODYeXhUW62MSl5oi1KVWhs=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xg_xa-OaDITcxShAQm84iu3THpY=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZlWxepY6hu1hUuyJ-nOLH5weAzs=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qNBQnDHX4BcsG5MAhbcdDlkHCIA=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KvTUSYY_1DsquKR5p73vq7e1774=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uCs1Doh62iJUtQdNrQDjwuMcQjc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UrQsSaVYZEBNDIQwaRUDwvCyeS0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/loiJISmJRyz6WgSBehbrIW9i-W8=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CsaoDwP9U2A-xm8UeOn57VMG0pQ=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YR_U7X_2Y-Wm3B_crAa5s-78R7o=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aTsWH4P-4B_33NnoDNtMfDs9e6g=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/027C75O5O6RlY9FlwjKvWljQfYc=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0_zv3eu_lYe2vQ2SgaQ_0EZupZw=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2Vg3LWwrtI9CLad31PUIcrxa_XM=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WiMChCcPe4hHZ9ITOx91psVCM-4=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OVLHBWVVRBFYVO4IRM3ITQY6LQ.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”_id”:”69044d31-8413-4906-95f9-19075f6be8a2″,”version”:”0.8.0″,”canonical_url”:”/video/2021/08/31/brazos-valley-hospital-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-/”,”canonical_website”:”kbtx”,”short_url”:”/video/2021/08/31/brazos-valley-hospital-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-/”,”created_date”:”2021-08-31T23:15:58Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T23:22:09Z”,”publish_date”:”2021-08-31T23:22:16Z”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-08-31T23:20:06Z”,”display_date”:”2021-08-31T23:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Brazos Valley hospital says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19″},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.”},”credits”:{},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}],”primary_site”:{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”primary”:true},”sites”:[{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”primary”:true}],”primary_section”:{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”primary”:true},”sections”:[{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”primary”:true}],”seo_keywords”:[“breaking news video”,”video updates”,”live video”,”live updates”,”breaking news”,”press conference”,”live speeches”,”real time coverage”]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”credits”:{},”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/08-31-2021/t_f51d73cb6c55421ebc47474cbd164dde_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”width”:1280,”height”:720}},”related_content”:{“redirect”:[],”basic”:[]},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”planning”:{“scheduling”:{}},”revision”:{“published”:true},”syndication”:{“search”:true},”source”:{“system”:”video center”,”edit_url”:””},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”6c4d5d7a-69c6-483e-8ffd-871ff31dbadb”},”tracking”:{“in_url_headline”:”31″},”content_restrictions”:{“geo”:{“restrictions”:[{“restriction_id”:”c56fe608-5d92-431e-a98e-9c66b34acb26″}]}},”additional_properties”:{“subsection”:”VOD Recordings”,”videoCategory”:”live”,”anglerfishArcId”:”4T5BSO5D55EYRO5Z5VYXGTPYPA”,”isWire”:false,”gifAsThumbnail”:false,”videoId”:”612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a”,”vertical”:false,”embedContinuousPlay”:true,”published”:true,”imageResizerUrls”:[],”advertising”:{“adSetUrls”:{},”allowPrerollOnDomain”:false,”autoPlayPreroll”:false,”commercialAdNode”:””,”enableAdInsertion”:false,”enableAutoPreview”:false,”enableServerSideFallback”:false,”forceAd”:false,”playAds”:true,”playVideoAds”:true,”videoAdZone”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”disableUpNext”:false,”videoAdZone”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”lastPublishedBy”:{“name”:”Howard Batten”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”lastname”:””},”4T5BSO5D55EYRO5Z5VYXGTPYPA”:”08-31-2021/t_f51d73cb6c55421ebc47474cbd164dde_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”permalinkUrl”:”/video/2021/08/31/brazos-valley-hospital-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-/”,”platform”:”desktop”,”playVideoAds”:true,”forceClosedCaptionsOn”:false,”doNotShowTranscripts”:true,”useVariants”:false,”has_published_copy”:true,”playlistTags”:[],”firstPublishedBy”:{“name”:”Howard Batten”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”lastname”:””}},”duration”:135717,”video_type”:”clip”,”streams”:[{“height”:180,”width”:320,”filesize”:6399708,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:160,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:8962712,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:300,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:14089848,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:600,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:480,”width”:854,”filesize”:24555808,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/master.m3u8″,”bitrate”:1200,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:39300836,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/hd.m3u8″,”bitrate”:2000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:53843388,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/hlsv4_master.m3u8″,”bitrate”:3000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:180,”width”:320,”filesize”:5021907,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_320x180-160-v3.mp4″,”bitrate”:160,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:12540144,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_640x360-600-v3.mp4″,”bitrate”:600,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:480,”width”:854,”filesize”:22787263,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_854x480-1200-v3_1.mp4″,”bitrate”:1200,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:36455691,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20210831/612eb82e4cedfd0001f0188a/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_1280x720-2000-v3_1.mp4″,”bitrate”:2000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”}],”subtitles”:{},”promo_image”:{“type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”credits”:{},”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/08-31-2021/t_f51d73cb6c55421ebc47474cbd164dde_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”width”:1280,”height”:720},”embed_html”:”

“,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/08/31/brazos-valley-hospital-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-/”}}}},”related_content”:{“basic”:[],”redirect”:[]},”distributor”:{“name”:”Gray TV Stations”,”category”:”staff”,”subcategory”:”gray-original-content”,”reference_id”:”6c4d5d7a-69c6-483e-8ffd-871ff31dbadb”,”mode”:”reference_denormalized”},”canonical_website”:”kbtx”,”geo”:{},”planning”:{“internal_note”:””,”scheduling”:{“will_have_image”:true},”story_length”:{“character_count_actual”:5235,”character_encoding”:”UTF-16″,”inch_count_actual”:6,”line_count_actual”:39,”word_count_actual”:904}},”display_date”:”2021-09-01T01:08:49.155Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”org”:”Bryan-College Station”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pDXR1R9LWw5VafYKh7PbhQ5I9HI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l-FXWlgpCjplwBeLFfVZitEgrGE=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UCCS3-n5QoyC6cveytD-iKD8pyw=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EihCH-9qiSBNoh-W7hDN07IPlqg=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IQ0lIbBY6dvsKLkMm_ElC1rYLYY=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fHTWuN9uxD0XftoDlSt2bEGDWEQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/99gRw2JEpJ8K7kRgArApI65Xv9Y=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8XweArK_1E1eP13YqW_ci1jBt3k=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0F-pBy69UX0K-Ci_o77N2kPpmyQ=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9UzP6-9UeBHyUaDJ9hmbKRw9oj0=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Iz25jkiEWTJdtMB02kXSCFEVBdA=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dhIvnDk-hhX0cwDWJMseDHmlJu4=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N2zyU5c6mDkNq5fWFiR0r5xyisA=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0544lXs9Swcwz6NpTbh3nyZOjvY=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yLR37-mCj3rMZORAx0XR4JQsxAE=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M3L96I3Vk0RW8uWkpREf0OWMb2o=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SAMTf2zjr3W0ErZM7UqAuH_rMZ4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9uO-vtw5e6wJ3FlY2c07Wa9Mb5k=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LN8-OdHDpFv-MdiWD3L55ct_Bi4=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Yi6bDlpNk611tSb81AgkHbncf5I=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Donnie joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. “,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/authors/Donnie Tuggle/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/DonnieTuggleKBTX/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXDonnie”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/DonnieTuggleKBTX/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXDonnie”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”firstName”:”Donnie “,”lastName”:”Tuggle”,”byline”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”role”:”Reporter/ MMJ”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/DonnieTuggleKBTX/”,”twitter”:”KBTXDonnie”,”bio_page”:”/authors/Donnie%20Tuggle/”,”location”:”Bryan-College Station”,”bio”:”Donnie joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. “,”longBio”:”Donnie Tuggle, an Atlanta, Georgia native, joined the KBTX team as a multimedia journalist in September 2020. n nDonnie started his career as a freelance photojournalist in Atlanta working behind the scenes to tell human interest stories that positively impact the community. He also has experience in social media marketing, funeral home management and insurance procurement.n nThe media professional is a proud member of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).n nWhen Donnie is not in the newsroom, he enjoys watching football and basketball, and volunteering with churches and non-profit organizations. nnIf you see him out and about, don’t be afraid to start a conversation. He wants to tell your stories. So, if you have an idea, don’t hesitate to reach out to him on Facebook and Twitter and email him at [email protected] “,”slug”:””,”linkedin”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”,”instagram”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”middleName”:”L.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”type”:”author”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-18T22:20:05.278Z”,”youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″,”beat”:”Veteran Affairs, Brazos County Government & Sheriff’s Office “,”website_url”:”/authors/Donnie%20Tuggle/”}}}]},”subtype”:”default”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-09-01T01:08:49.155Z”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Local News”,”site_title”:”Local News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”name”:”Local”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1054,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/local”},”website_url”:”/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/”}},”additional_properties”:{“clipboard”:{},”has_published_copy”:true,”is_published”:false},”publish_date”:”2021-09-01T01:08:49.155Z”,”slug”:”Owner”,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-09-01T10:08:08.993Z”};Fusion.globalContentConfig={“source”:”content-api”,”query”:{“uri”:”/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/”,”website_url”:”/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/”,”published”:”true”,”arc-site”:”kbtx”}};Fusion.lastModified=1630490889258;Fusion.contentCache={“site-navigation”:{“{“hierarchy”:”sales-nav-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1630491131300,”lastModified”:1630490531300},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},{“_id”:”link-9WKV8QJMHH1P1AJWB32P3463R0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Coronavirus”,”footer”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”id”:”link-9WKV8QJMHH1P1AJWB32P3463R0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Advertise”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”,”name”:”Advertise”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Advertise”,”title”:”Advertise”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Advertise with KBTX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Advertise with KBTX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},{“_id”:”link-RZDTR0QCRT501AGVPCVG105K98″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Watch Live”,”footer”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”id”:”link-RZDTR0QCRT501AGVPCVG105K98″,”name”:”Watch Live”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1630491123170,”lastModified”:1630490523170},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”name”:”Homepage”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Home”,”title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”name”:”Back To School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},{“_id”:”link-CMG3A1233X27BCUMZCE2F7Y758″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Coronavirus”,”footer”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”id”:”link-CMG3A1233X27BCUMZCE2F7Y758″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Local”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”name”:”Local”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”,”title”:”Local”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Local News”,”site_title”:”Local News”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Local News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”name”:”State”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”}],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},{“_id”:”link-V8EU3WBTMN1GVCQW778TFGK4YG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Watch Live”,”footer”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”id”:”link-V8EU3WBTMN1GVCQW778TFGK4YG”,”name”:”Watch Live”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},{“_id”:”link-U3G0M04ABD0QQ8HD2J7WDZDPAG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Live Events”,”footer”:{“title”:”Live Events”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},”id”:”link-U3G0M04ABD0QQ8HD2J7WDZDPAG”,”name”:”Live Events”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Live Events”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Live Events”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-UXDKW0B5C16RKF4THW2JT8G52C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”National Results Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”id”:”link-UXDKW0B5C16RKF4THW2JT8G52C”,”name”:”National Results Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”,”name”:”Election Results”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Election Results”,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”,”name”:”Radar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Interactive Radar”,”title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Interactive Radar”,”site_title”:”KBTX | Interactive Radar | Bryan, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX | Interactive Radar | Bryan, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Map Room”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”,”name”:”Map Room”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Map Room”,”title”:”Map Room”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Map Room”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Map Room”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Hurricane”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”,”name”:”Hurricane Center”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Hurricane”,”title”:”Hurricane”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Hurricane Center”,”title”:”Hurricane Center”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Live Eye”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”,”name”:”Weather Cams”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Live Eye”,”title”:”Live Eye”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Live Eye”,”site_title”:”KBTX News 3 | Live Eye Weather Cams | Bryan, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX News 3 | Live Eye Weather Cams | Bryan, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},{“_id”:”link-26VWKW06T10FDDB7GBNGQKTYJC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”footer”:{“title”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},”id”:”link-26VWKW06T10FDDB7GBNGQKTYJC”,”name”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},”id”:”link-CMQMEZB3755QH256JUC107NJVR”,”name”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”navigation”:{“title”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},”site”:{“title”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},{“footer”:{“title”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”},”id”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”,”name”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”title”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”,”name”:”Closings”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Closings”,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-T8Y2Z1YU1D58K0J75B7DQYX7GM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Aggie Gameday”,”footer”:{“title”:”Aggie Gameday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},”id”:”link-T8Y2Z1YU1D58K0J75B7DQYX7GM”,”name”:”Aggie Gameday”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Aggie Gameday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Aggie Gameday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/Classroom%20Champions%20Nomination%20Form.pdf”},”id”:”link-UXHX3XVGDX35N8H7JQMTNY8P8C”,”name”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/Classroom%20Champions%20Nomination%20Form.pdf”},”site”:{“title”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/Classroom%20Champions%20Nomination%20Form.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/Classroom%20Champions%20Nomination%20Form.pdf”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Classroom Champions”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”,”name”:”Classroom Champions”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Classroom Champions”,”title”:”Classroom Champions”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Classroom Champions”,”title”:”Classroom Champions”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”Coaches Corner”,”url”:”/sports/coachescorner/”},”id”:”link-4331RH5W495NX6JBKE7ABDB1UG”,”name”:”Coaches Corner”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Coaches Corner”,”url”:”/sports/coachescorner/”},”site”:{“title”:”Coaches Corner”,”url”:”/sports/coachescorner/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”/sports/coachescorner/”},{“footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”id”:”link-F557EGUVC52HFC38TT1DEKE4YG”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”site”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},{“footer”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”id”:”link-A53NXZ49JD2YZ9EZ6U9WG0777C”,”name”:”HS Football”,”navigation”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”site”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”,”name”:”High School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Texas A&M”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”,”name”:”Texas A&M”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Texas A&M”,”title”:”Texas A&M”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Texas A&M”,”title”:”Texas A&M”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sam Houston”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”,”name”:”Bearkat Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sam Houston”,”title”:”Sam Houston”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Sam Houston”,”title”:”Sam Houston”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/coachescorner”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Coaches Corner”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/coachescorner”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/coachescorner”,”name”:”Coaches Corner”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coaches Corner”,”title”:”Coaches Corner”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/coachescorner”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Coaches Corner”,”site_title”:”Coaches Corner”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Coaches Corner”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/coachescorner”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/coachescorner”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”,”name”:”Hit Of The Night”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”,”name”:”Hometown Heroes”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Hometown Heroes”,”site_title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Scoreboard”,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”}],”footer”:{“title”:”High School Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”,”name”:”High School Football”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”High School Football”,”title”:”High School Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”High School Football”,”title”:”High School Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-1ZPVNZV7TD04Z7JBFX2BQHYA4M”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Applause”,”footer”:{“title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday/”},”id”:”link-1ZPVNZV7TD04Z7JBFX2BQHYA4M”,”name”:”Applause”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday/”},{“_id”:”link-NG5JGTVD397T9BX2ZCH3NAYJQG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Trivia”,”footer”:{“title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/morning-trivia-on-bvtm/”},”id”:”link-NG5JGTVD397T9BX2ZCH3NAYJQG”,”name”:”Trivia”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/morning-trivia-on-bvtm/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/morning-trivia-on-bvtm/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/morning-trivia-on-bvtm/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”name”:”Calendar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community Calendar”,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”name”:”Meet the Team”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Meet the Team”,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Meet the Team”,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contact Us”,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Legal”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”,”name”:”Legal”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”title”:”Legal”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Legal”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},{“_id”:”link-AZDQ62X90X6FV36HQH58UJ3GRG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Careers”,”footer”:{“title”:”Careers”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”id”:”link-AZDQ62X90X6FV36HQH58UJ3GRG”,”name”:”Careers”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Careers”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Careers”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},{“_id”:”link-W0A16CWYP57BH2K1CN9JM7492W”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertise with Us”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertise with Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},”id”:”link-W0A16CWYP57BH2K1CN9JM7492W”,”name”:”Advertise with Us”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertise with Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertise with Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},{“_id”:”link-8DR5DPMYJN0DFA1PZ4Z837EF4C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},”id”:”link-8DR5DPMYJN0DFA1PZ4Z837EF4C”,”name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Programming Schedule”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”,”name”:”Programming Schedule”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Programming Schedule”,”title”:”Programming Schedule”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Programming Schedule”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},{“_id”:”link-10P8AG33Y10HN5TJKVPMC1F07G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”footer”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”id”:”link-10P8AG33Y10HN5TJKVPMC1F07G”,”name”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},{“_id”:”link-T6V8EWT54N0Q386HBDR2AZDKA8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”footer”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”id”:”link-T6V8EWT54N0Q386HBDR2AZDKA8″,”name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},{“_id”:”link-TGZ4RHHQ3D45ZBYM7V7TXR372C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”footer”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},”id”:”link-TGZ4RHHQ3D45ZBYM7V7TXR372C”,”name”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},{“_id”:”link-5CG1VJ79J91TN9HA5NJJDNHH54″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”footer”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”id”:”link-5CG1VJ79J91TN9HA5NJJDNHH54″,”name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},{“_id”:”link-5KCH3WTD9T6H1BYFDYTNT97JH4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Investigate TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”id”:”link-5KCH3WTD9T6H1BYFDYTNT97JH4″,”name”:”Investigate TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-ZRA6DUJ1PN42BC3PV8RKBWA1V8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”PowerNation”,”footer”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},”id”:”link-ZRA6DUJ1PN42BC3PV8RKBWA1V8″,”name”:”PowerNation”,”navigation”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”,”name”:”Birthday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Applause”,”title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Applause”,”title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Be Remarkable”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”,”name”:”Remarkable”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Be Remarkable”,”title”:”Be Remarkable”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Be Remarkable”,”title”:”Be Remarkable”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”,”name”:”Bv Groundwater”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”,”name”:”Buy The Brazos”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Buy The Brazos”,”site_title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Daily Pledge”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”,”name”:”Daily Pledge”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Daily Pledge”,”title”:”Daily Pledge”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Daily Pledge”,”title”:”Daily Pledge”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”,”name”:”Feel Good Friday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”First Responders Salute”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”,”name”:”First Responders”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Responders Salute”,”title”:”First Responders Salute”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”First Responders Salute”,”title”:”First Responders Salute”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Free Music Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”,”name”:”Free Music Friday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Free Music Friday”,”title”:”Free Music Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Free Music Friday”,”title”:”Free Music Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”From The Ground Up”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”,”name”:”From The Ground Up”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”From The Ground Up”,”title”:”From The Ground Up”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”From The Ground Up”,”title”:”From The Ground Up”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},{“_id”:”link-QCNU7EZMW94AFDF781MPKG1QMW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”footer”:{“title”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},”id”:”link-QCNU7EZMW94AFDF781MPKG1QMW”,”name”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},{“_id”:”link-X6Z6Z6J92X5F7FM3KV7KPZJ9GW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Jefferson Awards”,”footer”:{“title”:”Jefferson Awards”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},”id”:”link-X6Z6Z6J92X5F7FM3KV7KPZJ9GW”,”name”:”Jefferson Awards”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Jefferson Awards”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Jefferson Awards”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Legally Speaking”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”,”name”:”Legally Speaking”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Legally Speaking”,”title”:”Legally Speaking”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Legally Speaking”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Legally Speaking”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Pet of the Week”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”,”name”:”Pets”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pet of the Week”,”title”:”Pet of the Week”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Pet of the Week”,”title”:”Pet of the Week”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},{“_id”:”link-201328KN8D2BVCZUXYAHGTQ480″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Pump Patrol”,”footer”:{“title”:”Pump Patrol”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},”id”:”link-201328KN8D2BVCZUXYAHGTQ480″,”name”:”Pump Patrol”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Pump Patrol”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Pump Patrol”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Reason To Smile”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”,”name”:”Reason To Smile”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Reason To Smile”,”title”:”Reason To Smile”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Reason To Smile”,”title”:”Reason To Smile”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},{“_id”:”link-7U9ZE8W1CX3959BDWHWKZEWH7C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Rusty’s Summer Road Trip”,”footer”:{“title”:”Rusty’s Summer Road Trip”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/road-trip/”},”id”:”link-7U9ZE8W1CX3959BDWHWKZEWH7C”,”name”:”Rusty’s Summer Road Trip”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Rusty’s Summer Road Trip”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/road-trip/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Rusty’s Summer Road Trip”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/road-trip/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/road-trip/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”,”name”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”,”name”:”Treat Of The Day”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”,”name”:”Trivia”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Trivia”,”title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Trivia”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Twin City Talk”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”,”name”:”Twin City Talk”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Twin City Talk”,”title”:”Twin City Talk”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Twin City Talk”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Twin City Talk”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},{“_id”:”link-BWNUGXFK9T4Q7DRE07NKHEMG94″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Wednesday’s Child”,”footer”:{“title”:”Wednesday’s Child”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/wednesdays-child/”},”id”:”link-BWNUGXFK9T4Q7DRE07NKHEMG94″,”name”:”Wednesday’s Child”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Wednesday’s Child”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/wednesdays-child/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Wednesday’s Child”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/wednesdays-child/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/wednesdays-child/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”,”name”:”Garden”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Features”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”,”name”:”Features”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Features”,”title”:”Features”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Features”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},{“_id”:”link-VP2ZK4E4N52RQEX7JNTCV5G3ZG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Video Request”,”footer”:{“title”:”Video Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},”id”:”link-VP2ZK4E4N52RQEX7JNTCV5G3ZG”,”name”:”Video Request”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Video Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Video Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},{“_id”:”link-9DCE5ANB6D3ENBY0K7CDGV9ZVW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”footer”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”},”id”:”link-9DCE5ANB6D3ENBY0K7CDGV9ZVW”,”name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1630491377737,”lastModified”:1630490777737},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-content-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”name”:”Homepage”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Home”,”title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”name”:”Calendar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community Calendar”,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”User Content”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”,”name”:”User Content”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”User Content”,”title”:”User Content”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”User Content”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1630491214451,”lastModified”:1630490614451},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-legal-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-GUWVGF0N8D67Q6FDVD6FCXC1F0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”EEO Statement”,”footer”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”id”:”link-GUWVGF0N8D67Q6FDVD6FCXC1F0″,”name”:”EEO Statement”,”navigation”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},{“_id”:”link-9WXD8BXVCN6MK02WXJHC7QQNNR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Public Inspection File”,”footer”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},”id”:”link-9WXD8BXVCN6MK02WXJHC7QQNNR”,”name”:”Public Inspection File”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},{“_id”:”link-JTHFFV3M9T5R3F62NRJ07TNVER”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”FCC Applications”,”footer”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},”id”:”link-JTHFFV3M9T5R3F62NRJ07TNVER”,”name”:”FCC Applications”,”navigation”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},{“_id”:”link-WU906UM2RT2KK74CRU2TY1CMQ4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Terms of Service”,”footer”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},”id”:”link-WU906UM2RT2KK74CRU2TY1CMQ4″,”name”:”Terms of Service”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},{“_id”:”link-1XAXA8TJJ15YQB3YZ2CG25U0GW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Privacy Policy”,”footer”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},”id”:”link-1XAXA8TJJ15YQB3YZ2CG25U0GW”,”name”:”Privacy Policy”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},{“_id”:”link-B4UZBN0KG55TZ562V201QW3Y78″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertising”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},”id”:”link-B4UZBN0KG55TZ562V201QW3Y78″,”name”:”Advertising”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},{“_id”:”link-BZ7AWK9ZND7M1DXBKQ7TVA0U68″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”footer”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/mailto:[email protected]”},”id”:”link-BZ7AWK9ZND7M1DXBKQ7TVA0U68″,”name”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”navigation”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/mailto:[email protected]”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/mailto:[email protected]”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/mailto:[email protected]”},{“_id”:”link-P25889508T54N1BKPN7DC2P4M4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Closed Captioning”,”footer”:{“title”:”Closed Captioning”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”},”id”:”link-P25889508T54N1BKPN7DC2P4M4″,”name”:”Closed Captioning”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Closed Captioning”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Closed Captioning”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1630491062302,”lastModified”:1630490462302}},”breaking-news-feed”:{“{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”44136fa355b3678a1146ad16f7e8649e94fb4fc21fe77e8310c060f61caaff8a”},”expires”:1630490900641,”lastModified”:1630490780641}},”wx-alerts-details-gdm”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“advisory”:{“Heat Advisory”:[{“event”:”Heat Advisory”,”counties”:[“Anderson, TX”,”Bell, TX”,”Collin, TX”,”Cooke, TX”,”Dallas, TX”,”Delta, TX”,”Denton, TX”,”Ellis, TX”,”Falls, TX”,”Fannin, TX”,”Freestone, TX”,”Grayson, TX”,”Henderson, TX”,”Hill, TX”,”Hopkins, TX”,”Hunt, TX”,”Johnson, TX”,”Kaufman, TX”,”Lamar, TX”,”Leon, TX”,”Limestone, TX”,”McLennan, TX”,”Milam, TX”,”Montague, TX”,”Navarro, TX”,”Rains, TX”,”Robertson, TX”,”Rockwall, TX”,”Tarrant, TX”,”Van Zandt, TX”,”Wise, TX”],”headline”:”Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 9:36PM CDT until September 01 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Dallas-Fort Worth”,”description”:”…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDTnWEDNESDAY…n* WHAT…Heat index values up to 110 expected.n* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and south centralnTexas.n* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.n* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase thenrisk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly fornthose working or participating in outdoor activities.”,”type”:”advisory”}]},”statement”:{},”warning”:{},”watch”:{},”other”:{},”count”:1,”_id”:”20708df91468b037f83989a99b571e711daeafbf45b90162e6bdd9bb223f9da9″},”expires”:1630490901911,”lastModified”:1630463946000}},”gsync-closings”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“exportType”:”L1″,”lastUpdated”:”2021-09-01T10:07:14.063Z”,”countiesList”:[],”states”:[],”statesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[],”organizations”:[],”totalResults”:0,”typesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-09-01T10:07:14.063Z”,”_id”:”f50cecab16908118bcb8ef32ee332f39a529d43e73b64e0f6da2c2366f6cb8e3″},”expires”:1630490954031,”lastModified”:1630490834031}},”related-content-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:3,”id”:”S5JGPTLZ5RBFZGNSWC7GHELARU”,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[],”count”:0,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-09-01T10:08:09.233Z”,”_id”:”92c7031989521d13920f84ae441f29c6fda79f3aed8b5d8a262fb61f2a456644″},”expires”:1630491489166,”lastModified”:1630490889166}},”content-most-read-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includedTypes”:”article”}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”hannah.hall”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Hannah Hall”,”org”:”KWTX”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TCO7735hZQlXi2_d6f61PR0sVPU=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_RQbaE-3CqfaQGxeEpekzBqP1Y4=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/P-7LrwACCNyuZM4jstJccvvv9no=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Y27HgKbJ-NF_O2Z4FDjK-lTDfUE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aNoD1ZVlVW4sEf1NEjWYrzzMqmc=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uURpLpD2ZMwUJmOlfaVAULqpRfk=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/A48ZcBCEqFPEu-vceRhh9zdxb0k=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4OUe6Hb6DhbdVec9-JrxEv36_u4=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BSW0FQ8G2pwg0HNm_6JQ9SFLGqw=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/n9pw-z7yGgR9tY5WKMVUfLgyuFI=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yEV_EvkF4CNxvoi9E_fkqMuWrq0=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WkkLaHOrnFqrqoq_90O21iunXfs=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L7RaLfmiFxQ9zvlC7S99wEo4jqU=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yOzY8LzwDv7dA5TonitCwMyxUjU=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rnSrKWePGIq7Jh9wOQlxysjoPG0=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qkg5-yTLbQ3uvMzItwfzgLVjH14=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eMpgaNanTTNx0ng53_l_t0M29nE=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uU1bATmFPwcHc4oXPwj7iW-kHXc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ibVcNFzxb_NUxGsw-kKUwqcNV2E=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TjwMTJI1Zy14dfc0hh66681-hwc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Hannah Hall joined KWTX in July 2020 as a morning reporter. “,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/HannahHallTV”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/HannahHallTV”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/HannahHallTV”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/HannahHallTV”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”hannah.hall”,”firstName”:”Hannah”,”lastName”:”Hall”,”byline”:”Hannah Hall”,”role”:”KWTX Morning Reporter “,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9b681a86-0db1-4085-9c3c-7a2f934b4972.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[{“name”:”University of Virginia, Media Studies and Foreign Affairs”}],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/HannahHallTV”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/HannahHallTV”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”KWTX”,”bio”:”Hannah Hall joined KWTX in July 2020 as a morning reporter. “,”longBio”:”Hannah Hall joined KWTX in July 2020 as a morning reporter. She previously reported in Harrisonburg, Virginia for two years.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”expertise”:”Covering Waco, McLennan County and other areas of Central Texas”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kwtx”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-08-10T16:31:43.177Z”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-08-31T19:45:02.587Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”A statewide Amber Alert issued for two missing Texas children was discontinued early Tuesday afternoon.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/sAQxSCjEZ1kaEJZwvmmSdxgQXJQ=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Amber.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/sAQxSCjEZ1kaEJZwvmmSdxgQXJQ=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/sAQxSCjEZ1kaEJZwvmmSdxgQXJQ=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Cs5MpG41aVtl4sOyf7Vd1QiQYoY=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”No restriction”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.”,”created_date”:”2021-08-31T15:31:24Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”DPS”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T15:31:24Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Amber alert”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”DPS”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AM6Exb2CzoZoi6XWAp7MOqRzzDw=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ynZ4rrOYrPgPPUQL2LSmg5Olz2E=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NLomsnK90WN6G1Q02uNIjykdrTk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CbT8JYyytJbPMxBy3ZJP4Miw2VM=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/F0cATY_F6sI9J_c-RZaTfEH1ZSU=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XzfYS8CamQMG7HzsBOQ6PILoyq4=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kr142l6MoweXfX40XYMlSZoahvw=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PGGk5IegAMjR8YTN_PLMwIYRjTQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uQd1cLMp6gUO0Xfo8EoRdbqOYCw=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GDzYtCxzUIwfVgoTHmPazXojma8=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/X0hbv8DheUrz20OeJs26N8kbwhM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S8jser4BZH4_WeH9wGK3il4IZ58=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FlZZXUX_Juyn0PqcIS6tvUJgLIg=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iRQdf0quGoN4ZyWOZOuwBTZ-9zk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TtZF9zmDhI0Q0BIv5K6143ilf0Y=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FZAbcleEDUjGQZE9q83pu-35XEk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zWoGL9tZndN3ZBxf6N9CB5rcHm8=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/u2WImazhVUO6–gJbACo5E_qbbY=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RGqGGt0QuQC9gjL8zQoVhNhBXHE=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uohzEanQjnogMTYCRlzM7B-eAq4=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YEH7I4SJV5BKXN4EA5TY6462YM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1091,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/08/31/amber-alert-issued-two-children/”}},”_id”:”D6KZ6ZQIT5CUDDEMEPBELUOM6Q”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/08/31/amber-alert-issued-two-children/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:10431},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”rusty-surette”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Rusty Surette”,”org”:”Bryan, Texas”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3etHScQwTO8ThtDbLu0pLQN89Dk=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jBEqe0RPq-BA2_3GVolVVAdsRpQ=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ry3bp9uHlX-vYDq5OA_qBlpIzJA=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1J1SaKAjdjTquulO1JVGIsjJeCY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YPJqVoUShoig1LdekcbkF1jVqwA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YNpygZ95W8m30J_S9SbGLlyK3fQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LHsI3uMZ_DWF3jWWbFcJS_bhNIk=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M4Vkw1F5AqULrhFf6ZQxp3IY970=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xaiuEqt421zvgfKdpY8vMde2kis=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XMKS-Pd_E1REO7UT-TqCplhOCUA=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Pd5bD8oAxvqXyYt2SVK5v_bd3HI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5brGMwi1x4UQMNImEFrCBgfbRrw=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pZHbqW6E3ZXdQgbciR5G1ul3cRk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9AqGodRFCL-rUMamdYURfjgdbRk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gxXDrrNVCAtptFI_zfXpik_GfVs=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S_T3LNKvmZTiNjSucqKRkkKaDEk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/z5e3aetWUjM3y1s16X1siyLuhrs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hKi3NbFY-MdS1YzI8lTtNt5pl_M=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uxWe30HC_sHRiAn-m5dGsV3RnwA=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fYsxZzpjPCOQJkwnXj0VBS_0yqY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Rusty Surette is the evening news anchor of KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station, Texas. “,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”www.facebook.com/RustySuretteTV”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@KBTXRusty”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”www.facebook.com/RustySuretteTV”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@KBTXRusty”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”rusty-surette”,”firstName”:”Rusty”,”lastName”:”Surette”,”byline”:”Rusty Surette”,”role”:”Evening News Anchor “,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/938d0b60-a6c3-42cf-8cc9-643cbd73810b.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”www.facebook.com/RustySuretteTV”,”twitter”:”@KBTXRusty”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Bryan, Texas”,”bio”:”Rusty Surette is the evening news anchor of KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station, Texas. “,”longBio”:””,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”expertise”:”General news assignments, crime, investigations, breaking news”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:01:52.415Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-09-01T02:20:36.346Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week.””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Hearne Elementary classes go virtual for the remainder of the week”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/dhtqAKbf-xJ6a-Al21YdMQKzyIw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”hearne%20isd%20scorees.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”owner”:”Blakeley Galbraith”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/dhtqAKbf-xJ6a-Al21YdMQKzyIw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/dhtqAKbf-xJ6a-Al21YdMQKzyIw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/HtW3YSso3FUPUyuNYVRMShlb9ng=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”version”:0},”address”:{},”alt_text”:””,”caption”:”“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week.””,”copyright”:””,”created_date”:”2021-04-22T06:28:01Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-22T06:28:01Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:””,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AnOBPHK7mLEKUIOydXFXK4ne4tA=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tD5PX9KuyHy5-UjBuglIglFK_wM=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tw2Zl82NdVa0oo7Ixa_MN0Kw1eg=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kfERTUDBeFVGwLguJa5pcRsmHbE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/02Olr2bga80hyA_KPMjph8-Upzk=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GRr4w6YAC897JIIVmCPBiMylpBk=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/K0zBDdHXrfvacu1yd8G04N6XMT4=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mPz7J5fEdg9LuTiCC5qxjb_VOFc=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bPBG0UB4KFkxuFLOW_pagg1_KXw=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Jtf7aBp3WmwcjKM1g7ArVt-69Ws=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2mWJthmDrfKo2e-sgGEwyKg9xhQ=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/byHqzMeJ1ih4huj0PpWj1NXAXo8=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kkLW2lyxGBnuyN0JQIi-KwD_ovo=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BZ3lEiBLmONXEpqMKp0blPiqmnk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PryYZyYYTD_OvHz5dtX6FM1Si08=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gKKfglrC90O2fHSEinargTg2Vuc=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YPs8o9JPKkNTJwjUfSVM0YwKwPg=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5N8ub3Lu7X22oLATH5uC6n52jMg=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZqHVz9yTQO35lbRxx3Kd9yo-kwY=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HGi-OR7ZWVtAIeRTXBgRE2ml5zw=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/Q53FQOSZTBMPZOI75EHJBAH5OI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week.””},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1091,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/hearne-elementary-classes-go-virtual-remainder-week/”}},”_id”:”BQSJC7W2JBEGXKHK3VWA7OYFAA”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/hearne-elementary-classes-go-virtual-remainder-week/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:9254},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”shel-winkley”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Shel Winkley”,”org”:”Bryan, Tex.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lYhuBNy1V4DGSNZVKNLM1GoF-LA=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B3ip12aH2XaKjKRVnrCtpQ1U1uw=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a4obqQoLGvsVG5BQKGnoC-Cibts=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EbHtKN4gd5Zn41gUrIuV5oitURY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tED98EGqPY3TIF05upmNMSy30Jg=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rCCepLZiEVvu_USsleh7XmUdLGI=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/38nCzWrPDsEmyPs4tcwpRmGu9Ps=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MEL42RCuJ7SV0AKasJaYFWgFuQM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C6HfIGP03aUTQsbHZWUATWGPVVg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mGmtIKpNeKORW9ALWPMazkSRb9Y=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Pke1zO7oYT60FPFWNIDQBuFUgMo=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k2NSKKIVYuAPt3Qi7DvrG8ZHm04=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tw26JmmEntrz8sddycEdQJIN3F4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dGgFLb2Iwqb4EPvtcuLRZyaMjZo=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0hevpdG0JG3E7dPUIw4y6kccVuY=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ttiaiwuGo4lFgGcwHxiWm_uq8dk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Bxor-qa__ADG-ZlKxijX8aq9kRg=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QMjoIFCmY9rF_gPIptVpjBu-ubc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6i68lkJy9r2c2rW0hSE-1jN-4oI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3fqHnGqz5lEos7ozOp1yWmpU_hY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Shel Winkley is the Chief Meteorologist for the PinPoint Weather Team. You can catch his forecast Sunday through Thursday at 5, 6, and 10pm.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”shelwinkley”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXShel”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”KBTXShel”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”shelwinkley”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”shel-winkley”,”firstName”:”Shel”,”lastName”:”Winkley”,”byline”:”Shel Winkley”,”role”:”Chief Meteorologist “,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:”American Meteorological Society”,”education”:[{“name”:”B.S. Meteorology – Texas A&M University”}],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”,”twitter”:”KBTXShel”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Bryan, Tex.”,”bio”:”Shel Winkley is the Chief Meteorologist for the PinPoint Weather Team. You can catch his forecast Sunday through Thursday at 5, 6, and 10pm.”,”longBio”:”Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joined the PinPoint Weather Team in 2009. Being a former KBTX intern, after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Meteorology, Shel took off to the CBS affiliate in Amarillo. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, member of the American Meteorological Society, and Chair for the Board of Broadcast Meteorology.nnAs a child, Shel was terrified of severe weather and tornadoes. However, several years and small Texas towns later, that fear transformed into a passion and he has been hooked on weather ever since. nnShel feels privileged to be a part of the KBTX weather team as well as being able to bring you the weather every day. His goal, before retirement, is to have the opportunity to fly through the eye of a hurricane.nnHe and his wife Elizabeth spend plenty of time trying to keep up with their two daughters and son. Shel always looks forward to hearing and meeting folks from across the area and loves to find new ways to be involved in and give back to the Brazos Valley.nn”,”slug”:””,”linkedin”:”shelwinkley”,”instagram”:”KBTXShel”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”expertise”:”Weather & Climate”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:02:19.285Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-08-31T23:57:44.785Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Larry Tuesday night or Wednesday”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Tropical Depression Twelve forms; expected to be named Larry soon”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/_0duPlXCa-8Em9inZRBIcdNQz8M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”originalName”:”WEB Tropical.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/_0duPlXCa-8Em9inZRBIcdNQz8M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/_0duPlXCa-8Em9inZRBIcdNQz8M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/QUsDD6QXETGxj_lNcm6TOqsrWzA=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be named Larry as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday.”,”created_date”:”2021-08-31T20:56:05Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T20:56:05Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Tropical Depression Twelve”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TJb58sYXkWtcMtc4ofyDlGyBK2U=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ztXAd0WccivH5-t7gBE1sowXcsM=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/waWHAndPdGk4EGCF-vmy-Hrq0rE=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fxk9JjYFcxsgY439E0bEx6QdiJc=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8wJNAypPwfdopROMd-SYbHyo_dU=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/20sZ2GIpAx_yPlk0DwRHE14rbqM=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Lp11T0fJOeTmXcmZJ_kPKuNQiKE=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aiPL1OkqIzzarXFOrcp4rDd2Hok=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kVlVsMLb3nJf9BjnC7IcdW9yHgU=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UdV0d1tr4x14voIlIKVo9je7qsQ=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2tKXFI-W_HCoOrdpPPJsjxJ-UXk=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RHo2YmViixpkHIeEtxnvVKSU5W8=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7l3ZClBH-bKiYT9dL5MSmbee8JU=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HCBu0k79IT_f9wOJ-cOzpFCBa4w=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PNAevkymaehszOwU4b4nsEM9reM=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sdVb-SG1FCghEfJ823BpHZt-vOE=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/y4_3zjYiLvty2a5gZGtrVbJp1oo=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0hUGs_sqxahLq_H3Qwg0mhq8s_8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E1_1B2m_ErRqyTnZ_99pRbfkWbs=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yfTJ97cLNz15i3DDCJDfKQcAJJI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NEOPVYHGIBBF3BZZR2PTQLZJNM.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Weather”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/08/31/tuesday-evening-tropical-weather-update/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Forecast calls for the system to strengthen to a Category 2 Hurricane by the weekend”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Weather”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Weather”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6Ijg3MjY3Nzg5ODUwMDExNTAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2NDQxNDAxMywiZXhwIjoxNTk1OTUwMDEzfQ.JQ1grQPBrK8sCfaBbLPiZ2a8lDZXntwe3AzwP7hVFTA”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo4NzI2Nzc4OTg1MDAxMTUwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Y2MwNDFhZmI5OGE0M2M2YTVmZGE1YmY4NGUyODUxYzI6MTg5ODc0MjY4NDc1ODY3NDg1Mg%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Weather”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”navigation-navbar-links”:1002,”navigation-menu-links”:1006,”footer-content-links”:1003,”publishing-sections”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./weather”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/08/31/tropical-depression-twelve-forms-expected-be-named-larry-soon/”}},”_id”:”CY2DKVAGRVHD5O5ARGX4BPLI5E”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/08/31/tropical-depression-twelve-forms-expected-be-named-larry-soon/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:8182},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”shel-winkley”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Shel Winkley”,”org”:”Bryan, Tex.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lYhuBNy1V4DGSNZVKNLM1GoF-LA=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B3ip12aH2XaKjKRVnrCtpQ1U1uw=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a4obqQoLGvsVG5BQKGnoC-Cibts=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EbHtKN4gd5Zn41gUrIuV5oitURY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tED98EGqPY3TIF05upmNMSy30Jg=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rCCepLZiEVvu_USsleh7XmUdLGI=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/38nCzWrPDsEmyPs4tcwpRmGu9Ps=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MEL42RCuJ7SV0AKasJaYFWgFuQM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C6HfIGP03aUTQsbHZWUATWGPVVg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mGmtIKpNeKORW9ALWPMazkSRb9Y=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Pke1zO7oYT60FPFWNIDQBuFUgMo=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k2NSKKIVYuAPt3Qi7DvrG8ZHm04=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tw26JmmEntrz8sddycEdQJIN3F4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dGgFLb2Iwqb4EPvtcuLRZyaMjZo=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0hevpdG0JG3E7dPUIw4y6kccVuY=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ttiaiwuGo4lFgGcwHxiWm_uq8dk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Bxor-qa__ADG-ZlKxijX8aq9kRg=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QMjoIFCmY9rF_gPIptVpjBu-ubc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6i68lkJy9r2c2rW0hSE-1jN-4oI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3fqHnGqz5lEos7ozOp1yWmpU_hY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Shel Winkley is the Chief Meteorologist for the PinPoint Weather Team. You can catch his forecast Sunday through Thursday at 5, 6, and 10pm.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”shelwinkley”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXShel”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”KBTXShel”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”shelwinkley”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”shel-winkley”,”firstName”:”Shel”,”lastName”:”Winkley”,”byline”:”Shel Winkley”,”role”:”Chief Meteorologist “,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:”American Meteorological Society”,”education”:[{“name”:”B.S. Meteorology – Texas A&M University”}],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”,”twitter”:”KBTXShel”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Bryan, Tex.”,”bio”:”Shel Winkley is the Chief Meteorologist for the PinPoint Weather Team. You can catch his forecast Sunday through Thursday at 5, 6, and 10pm.”,”longBio”:”Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joined the PinPoint Weather Team in 2009. Being a former KBTX intern, after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Meteorology, Shel took off to the CBS affiliate in Amarillo. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, member of the American Meteorological Society, and Chair for the Board of Broadcast Meteorology.nnAs a child, Shel was terrified of severe weather and tornadoes. However, several years and small Texas towns later, that fear transformed into a passion and he has been hooked on weather ever since. nnShel feels privileged to be a part of the KBTX weather team as well as being able to bring you the weather every day. His goal, before retirement, is to have the opportunity to fly through the eye of a hurricane.nnHe and his wife Elizabeth spend plenty of time trying to keep up with their two daughters and son. Shel always looks forward to hearing and meeting folks from across the area and loves to find new ways to be involved in and give back to the Brazos Valley.nn”,”slug”:””,”linkedin”:”shelwinkley”,”instagram”:”KBTXShel”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”expertise”:”Weather & Climate”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:02:19.285Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-08-31T02:19:08.283Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Tropical Depression Twelve expected to develop by mid-to-late week in the far Eastern Atlantic”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”New tropical depression expected to form this week”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/iU5jySoAH-T_KHnB40dcFS-dML0=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”originalName”:”Formation Chance_MULTIPLE INVEST.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/iU5jySoAH-T_KHnB40dcFS-dML0=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/iU5jySoAH-T_KHnB40dcFS-dML0=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/DcNa-_v137CBf-ki_Orp_3OGIHY=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”National Hurricane Center’s 7pm Tropical Weather Outlook”,”created_date”:”2021-08-31T02:16:22Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-31T02:16:22Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Tropical outlook”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5tFf4Fgptetk25WLjMgBgVP6wuo=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yAPJ3AlWrDtyaeMskwjz76jq4AM=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JKp5jCQ-v9YHu_2jeKEY00OfrlU=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QZoRcBKz97u7hg1GxSPJeR40-IY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JZyICacDVsHPHqMfkc5mzi1YGMo=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7wGHNP3WhZsqyKOdDRbcXXUf68Q=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nqX0QYSughbCx1KpLOk4MUj8S90=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Okn0xk6awrjL831tGJ3EhJjQlIo=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VUh22lJCtFmjdtJwCh2BFydeDpU=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZZOleN4dqm-eEupZ-_LlFBHHUTQ=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qTnnZov4x7gHmsHHT1U8MFfYjl8=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/A0sDfPjV9AZfAzRL5juHxv6GYds=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oW0w3Y-67lqz2Zwc1FCs3A-eR4Y=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/n29A3UttwD2cJgt1AXo_UnMn2ts=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MzhX-WN5ysOuhxulwg-iOjWmXfU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-U2KFdjau6uj8jCeoEVoLRg_Oh0=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/socgLTyLVBh3rN9Z9yYcLsizQKs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m2gOsT3mQJa0rVXIlhQ6EkFnRa0=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Cnx8DHE3NSJWBkI2goUFVztELNg=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N8EQyI37PqoGdNFe829VqmiXE-c=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PRLSFRKHYZA4FGIE2JSC57I3OU.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Weather”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/08/31/monday-evening-tropical-weather-update/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Next named storm to be called Larry”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Weather”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Weather”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6Ijg3MjY3Nzg5ODUwMDExNTAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2NDQxNDAxMywiZXhwIjoxNTk1OTUwMDEzfQ.JQ1grQPBrK8sCfaBbLPiZ2a8lDZXntwe3AzwP7hVFTA”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo4NzI2Nzc4OTg1MDAxMTUwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Y2MwNDFhZmI5OGE0M2M2YTVmZGE1YmY4NGUyODUxYzI6MTg5ODc0MjY4NDc1ODY3NDg1Mg%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Weather”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”navigation-navbar-links”:1002,”navigation-menu-links”:1006,”footer-content-links”:1003,”publishing-sections”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./weather”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/08/31/new-tropical-depression-expected-form-this-week/”}},”_id”:”367ZDVJUKVB6HNXDJKY263HY6E”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/08/31/new-tropical-depression-expected-form-this-week/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:7489},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”Adrienne-DeMoss”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Adrienne DeMoss”,”org”:”College Station, TX”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QZLPueeRkDM7uJfyoNkFEuqCtHQ=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/d2DfQmDg8DZSnMisYJvBlmKZoiU=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AWCBAlnDOX6KOtq5BpKMt_G4Zgg=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k49wK67EslkQIcfxVihWwc42Itc=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bCLc8oP6SPaYKc7zuMg52q5rVMM=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hN2Mu3uTbMlmyDeq8sp8SP_0DfY=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QNqiHcjoZbbNH8-Nipq-8GDZWEQ=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/t5DNAtjlmttdWIisgENHAUDrxrQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wilclhRLMRjrlMT4f1zw705lq5E=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ilOZ5aG57o9gN43TbYUI4gHRv-s=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9nlvkLfXv1-e5YFyN3L2QxTgK1c=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6qHB1nG7lqlobjpfM2CfePg0gGg=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IiacJQwWt-athcFX5MuVMzMvZq4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/J-tqfl2GqJ_OxZ_rRb_-onKlGhU=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YakTI7J8r9TThPn3zkMDZYZp1yY=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C9PGHjb1wV7t9sldnkQUfAiPpgo=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jMVBaTsMUecmo-nb5-45vm6TPBs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-MifG3xs8L_tYo5wxqKvHe-xRzI=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cO_FpLbAs_M44ETGD03s164hWYU=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/99xSAHCI5UuzqmKHUGkUaxS_Dbk=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Adrienne DeMoss has been the director of digital content at KBTX since June 2020.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”adrienne_demoss”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”adrienne_demoss”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”Adrienne-DeMoss”,”firstName”:”Adrienne”,”lastName”:”DeMoss”,”byline”:”Adrienne DeMoss”,”role”:”Director of Digital Content”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/8af9ab4c-821c-4445-a270-3678168fa835.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[{“name”:”Texas A&M University ’19 Cum Laude”},{“name”:”B.A. Anthropolgy”},{“name”:”Minor- Journalism”}],”awards”:[{“name”:”Edward R. Murrow Award- Excellence in Social Media”}],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”twitter”:”adrienne_demoss”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”College Station, TX”,”bio”:”Adrienne DeMoss has been the director of digital content at KBTX since June 2020.”,”longBio”:”Adrienne DeMoss graduated from Texas A&M University in 2019 with a B.A. in anthropology and a minor in journalism. During college she worked as the multimedia editor on her university’s newspaper and interned at a video production company where she directed and filmed a short documentary.nAfter graduation, Adrienne became a digital content producer at a local broadcast news station, where she earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media. nNow, she is the director of digital content at KBTX and is excited to tell the unique and diverse stories of her community.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-25T19:11:46.786Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-08-31T14:39:11.266Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Daily COVID-19 update for the Brazos Valley”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/uGw_fyL15wBFQTl7s9gDNk_h4JA=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Brazos Valley COVID-19 case update graphic.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/uGw_fyL15wBFQTl7s9gDNk_h4JA=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/uGw_fyL15wBFQTl7s9gDNk_h4JA=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/sUUikPUQXbOWS3L2-mVQpd2vhtc=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”focal_point”:{“max”:[1260,534],”min”:[1260,534]}},”address”:{},”caption”:”Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases”,”created_date”:”2021-04-06T07:57:06Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-06T07:57:06Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yhcuYDpMRtO0D3mN6WskYuOt74c=/50×50/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gi1lV9hjUwV_A6AkDI6NbAiV0cs=/1000×750/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZAlqjKDL36lT4aU_xS82A1qC8ic=/800×0/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M_h2RVymzzxdAW57R29oxlujtV8=/1200×1200/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dYL-zjgWP2WUMbxgNeiaRYi87wc=/1200×600/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/J-fsuU1t9E1V5zKt3qD5rGGbg2Q=/1200×1800/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vdMBYQgDTMokBZaQl5MKNirzHuQ=/1200×400/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/000kM1l72fJpxW-P3pKBbuzvUnU=/1200×800/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uNJeRrVs5ztL9V-Jm4tjJydy9yg=/1200×900/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iBPVnCtFQybMT2T_IOlb3likAWI=/1200×675/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iCy3-vyPmD9yizwGKc0GdjAXQ2s=/980×0/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2dlR36WX8aYKhzR-BJxE4l3QBsc=/800×800/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Rxq-b1Jy-Lv3lr5fVkvjMkcpj7Q=/800×400/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l1K8Y8uBZv2LSYLqRdlIOagoXyA=/800×1200/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RKLvKRvXo00p4R7EE05Hyxg_MDg=/800×267/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iu-hkG-Bjyp-A0EKXR3VPa-DXI4=/800×533/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MKKx9tlbThsB7RspxJaRi9i-9Cw=/800×200/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/i3gbSLYeefcSa5j-x52v-XWdzTc=/800×600/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mEIBEDa356ICI21bzf-Z-Lajc80=/800×450/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/u5PIoZsaMmzLROABgSbsy4a7uwc=/980×0/filters:focal(1255×539:1265×529):quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/TKLJTW2SQBDNPAEU2FDKBJCKQM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:null,”path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:null,”navigation-navbar-links”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[],”navigation-navbar-links”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1043}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/coronavirus”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/03/22/brazos-valley-covid-19-dashboard/”}},”_id”:”NYL3ZM4G35DCDK4BM4E3VVDPHU”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/03/22/brazos-valley-covid-19-dashboard/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:6823}],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-09-01T09:53:28.313Z”,”_id”:”610495ad6c62d5e24059572628f7cd4092d6bc984df83eb1cd5cdb887d92f4fc”},”expires”:1630490908137,”lastModified”:1630490008137}},”sponsored-content-gdm”:{“{“index”:0,”published”:true}”:{“data”:{“hasError”:true,”response”:{“status”:204,”statusText”:”There is no content scheduled for KBTX at this time.”},”statusCode”:204,”message”:”There is no content scheduled for KBTX at this time.”,”_id”:”0f1bc16f3e77fd79ede8ccc69d3c07552aca6142e549da85aee13f91fb8a1bb2″},”expires”:1630490951193,”lastModified”:1630490651193}},”content-feed”:{“{“excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includeSections”:”\”/news\”,\”/news/local\””,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-09-01T04:31:11.533Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NoErbFAIne6erenRzE41A2rC3Co=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/poqdBWWRcc3nQaAT3Xbj7d1Vdys=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a42Zn04LAcwTGYSe1Y_JVIdH18Q=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5NkByYr0wP-2nWtj2Nvn7GDIDKs=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0lxRmzYUDHP9f4y_vdDgL3dErjw=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/T0RZ0v7GY1lqD4dCoMuVcai2I2s=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7asYAe9RU7n7Bc8N6zL4y7qPVEk=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/h0asY9kDHdd7dC9XzsbsVvjkYE4=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5ewmb0dTWVRIaQxyzsEmkpL473s=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/G22WmIwnIyiLWM8rqzD1myXVjk0=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AMHq-tm0NjGgC7AMxm2vIDxYAxg=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iBrZ8YwfHCizwIBbcP6kNN8Q5c0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/csgakGrHOP7j-mJ8FOFZUZtl4XQ=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gj62BaNPEZKKpqIsQLPI4hohEaM=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sjdlLKFSbyXRC_Ym353c_FENkho=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dzc_3MVRfR9MS44T1DHmz0OV4h0=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6_22TBTT-H5Ma5wEvYRJqF7FQnw=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/atFLZZj4id093qwhR8n48KV3uF8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hth5HFCrBJpA_LXMjXYsgG5TEwI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2F3jaHxNK6NFvxpnI_LVx_zmypE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”AndyKBTX”}],”org”:”College Station, TX”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”AndyKBTX”}],”name”:”Andy Krauss”,”description”:”Andy joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. You can catch his reports on our 10 p.m. newscast Sunday through Thursday.”,”_id”:”[email protected]”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Krauss”,”role”:”Reporter”,”education”:[{“name”:”University of California, Santa Barbara, Political Science + Film & Media Studies, 2013″},{“name”:”Arizona State University, Broadcast Journalism, 2017″}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Andy joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. You can catch his reports on our 10 p.m. newscast Sunday through Thursday.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”AndyKBTX”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T21:34:00.871Z”,”byline”:”Andy Krauss”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”languages”:”English”,”longBio”:”Andy was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, but his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico when he was just three years old. That’s where Andy would grow up and spend the next 15 years before going off to college at the University of California, Santa Barbara. In no rush to leave the beautiful beaches and gorgeous weather in Santa Barbara, it took Andy a few years after graduating to figure out what he wanted to pursue for a career. When he realized how much he loved watching the news to find out what was going on in the world, he decided to enroll at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University to become a broadcast reporter.nnAndy got his first job as a reporter for a news station in Eureka, California. He spent over two years reporting there before accepting a position here at KBTX.nnAndy biggest passions are sports, music, movies, and cooking. He also loves to travel and explore new faraway places whenever he can find the time. nnAndy was a competitive tennis player through high school, and he also loves watching the pros whenever he gets the chance. He also can’t get enough of the NBA, MLB, and NFL, all of which he’s been following closely since he was a little kid.nnAndy is very excited to live in Texas for the first time and looks forward to contributing to the community here. “,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”Andy”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”College Station, TX”,”_id”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”City of College Station reminds residents to be mindful of city’s code as students return to start school”},”description”:{“basic”:”The city is in the middle of its week-long educational process handing out flyers to remind areas of the rules. After that, they’ll hand out a couple of door or trash tags to those not obeying the code before issuing citations.”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/city-college-station-reminds-residents-be-mindful-citys-code-students-return-start-school/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”site”:{“burst_widget”:{“bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”,”jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”},”site_title”:”News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1091,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”footer-content-links”:1002,”default”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/09/01/city-college-station-reminds-residents-be-mindful-city-code-students-return-start-school/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Overflowing trash bins like these not only violate the city’s code, but sanitation will not collect trash that’s put out on the curb like this. A citation could result from repeat offenses.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”CS Back to School Code Enforcement”,”width”:1920,”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”_id”:”67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/phKKholSHzUddZdSSRG1bkb31Eg=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/phKKholSHzUddZdSSRG1bkb31Eg=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/phKKholSHzUddZdSSRG1bkb31Eg=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/2kUGENP0w6nBh2d50tQCSw2_3pY=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”None”,”originalName”:”CS Back to School Code Enforcement.png”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:29,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-09-01T04:29:57Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-09-01T04:29:57Z”,”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Dij7DKKVdAE-MIb3GUfd_4hmhts=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GpAB58NIz2H3zWtlex7QHuKv75E=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KgNg8is1fhH1gvA3FAoXhQ0Bvcg=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dGIs2LSp2OCQos8YYUIRUJhe9F4=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/v_uwm4guvwbJkXuC6nNdKCDWUt0=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YiSiG-GT6W_VBGW7wnimFg3h4DQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hEUDyUkvYJlNlL6udkMwWNDNV-E=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fACihBvyBNgLxGVaQ8li9CfL6O4=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SB0ftH6KsQIEjGLysCrCj2bzEHs=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qrBPkMgxA9uKkFARHmI5Ujpq4ug=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/01EiTHSEuBO5s-GkRPWYNOLk07s=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CkF8bXL3GZlBUP-MZnf1je-uC_8=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XzGxJo8RS1EJrU-9NUXfK_npf2Y=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BY8QJYaSZ3t-oBwjcmMwgX-sjUg=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/v-lywHX5zdmAnHjMkfdZF8w0_mU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ILc4KPLKWrp8DQs_n03LdCM5VfI=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FYKdl-fcXp9mDu795kGY9tcV0WA=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oMMP-_82ok5qDuOpJxBgIWL2NO8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D6oiMvIntRQ3h-4tU4ICGLGOW6Q=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OXu-KOjsA0dVm0DYErki1bA6ulc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/67GWLFBD2ZELFGN6HYD25A7YLY.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”ZPSRRVNFMVB47LEKPDS7WEW4ZE”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/city-college-station-reminds-residents-be-mindful-citys-code-students-return-start-school/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”image”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”image”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-09-01T04:11:29.045Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lYhuBNy1V4DGSNZVKNLM1GoF-LA=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B3ip12aH2XaKjKRVnrCtpQ1U1uw=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a4obqQoLGvsVG5BQKGnoC-Cibts=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EbHtKN4gd5Zn41gUrIuV5oitURY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tED98EGqPY3TIF05upmNMSy30Jg=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rCCepLZiEVvu_USsleh7XmUdLGI=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/38nCzWrPDsEmyPs4tcwpRmGu9Ps=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MEL42RCuJ7SV0AKasJaYFWgFuQM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C6HfIGP03aUTQsbHZWUATWGPVVg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mGmtIKpNeKORW9ALWPMazkSRb9Y=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Pke1zO7oYT60FPFWNIDQBuFUgMo=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k2NSKKIVYuAPt3Qi7DvrG8ZHm04=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tw26JmmEntrz8sddycEdQJIN3F4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dGgFLb2Iwqb4EPvtcuLRZyaMjZo=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0hevpdG0JG3E7dPUIw4y6kccVuY=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ttiaiwuGo4lFgGcwHxiWm_uq8dk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Bxor-qa__ADG-ZlKxijX8aq9kRg=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QMjoIFCmY9rF_gPIptVpjBu-ubc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6i68lkJy9r2c2rW0hSE-1jN-4oI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3fqHnGqz5lEos7ozOp1yWmpU_hY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”shelwinkley”}],”org”:”Bryan, Tex.”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”KBTXShel”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”shelwinkley”}],”name”:”Shel Winkley”,”description”:”Shel Winkley is the Chief Meteorologist for the PinPoint Weather Team. You can catch his forecast Sunday through Thursday at 5, 6, and 10pm.”,”_id”:”shel-winkley”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Winkley”,”role”:”Chief Meteorologist “,”education”:[{“name”:”B.S. Meteorology – Texas A&M University”}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:”American Meteorological Society”,”bio”:”Shel Winkley is the Chief Meteorologist for the PinPoint Weather Team. You can catch his forecast Sunday through Thursday at 5, 6, and 10pm.”,”linkedin”:”shelwinkley”,”instagram”:”KBTXShel”,”expertise”:”Weather & Climate”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”KBTXShel”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:02:19.285Z”,”byline”:”Shel Winkley”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/1c1aecd5-6e87-4b4f-902d-c51e531dd7db.jpg”,”longBio”:”Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joined the PinPoint Weather Team in 2009. Being a former KBTX intern, after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Meteorology, Shel took off to the CBS affiliate in Amarillo. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, member of the American Meteorological Society, and Chair for the Board of Broadcast Meteorology.nnAs a child, Shel was terrified of severe weather and tornadoes. However, several years and small Texas towns later, that fear transformed into a passion and he has been hooked on weather ever since. nnShel feels privileged to be a part of the KBTX weather team as well as being able to bring you the weather every day. His goal, before retirement, is to have the opportunity to fly through the eye of a hurricane.nnHe and his wife Elizabeth spend plenty of time trying to keep up with their two daughters and son. Shel always looks forward to hearing and meeting folks from across the area and loves to find new ways to be involved in and give back to the Brazos Valley.nn”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/WinkleyKBTX/”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”firstName”:”Shel”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”Bryan, Tex.”,”_id”:”shel-winkley”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Warmer mornings offset cooler-than-average afternoons for much of the month”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Brazos Valley’s August by the numbers”},”description”:{“basic”:”Afternoons were comfortable, but mornings were warmer-than-average”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/brazos-valleys-august-by-numbers/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”name”:”Weather”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”site”:{“burst_widget”:{“bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo4NzI2Nzc4OTg1MDAxMTUwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Y2MwNDFhZmI5OGE0M2M2YTVmZGE1YmY4NGUyODUxYzI6MTg5ODc0MjY4NDc1ODY3NDg1Mg%3D%3D”,”jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6Ijg3MjY3Nzg5ODUwMDExNTAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2NDQxNDAxMywiZXhwIjoxNTk1OTUwMDEzfQ.JQ1grQPBrK8sCfaBbLPiZ2a8lDZXntwe3AzwP7hVFTA”},”site_title”:”Weather”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Weather”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”ancestors”:{“navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”order”:{“navigation-navbar-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1003,”publishing-sections”:1001,”default”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1006}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./weather”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”A look back at August’s daytime highs compared to average.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”August”,”width”:1920,”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”_id”:”EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/PD0e-2JkWECeX6n_ZweqFxma6T4=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”owner”:”s[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/PD0e-2JkWECeX6n_ZweqFxma6T4=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/PD0e-2JkWECeX6n_ZweqFxma6T4=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/opkBtEzl5bnkUV0z7VBFsEHM4Vo=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”originalName”:”30 Day Almanac – CSV Driven.png”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:29,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-09-01T04:09:34Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-09-01T04:09:34Z”,”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oj6q7Ay2ZmyQAh7qJwg1LpFVCtc=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ywMmCiHA9avx_VVVHWnPjDhGZeg=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/molLHIWVfB_J0zMlV8kfZIOtjMs=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BA4B570RuQmb6VS1J6sRS13NXUI=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EQyLH3hSWC5UT3InWxB_CC-381w=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L1msvvJ1ZbGlogaRSWtQMwot87U=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HO3FjIeFEE9ynG_2D3wIqP4L86o=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mJ6F9ZG_HHLnQYQtUi59FEMILuQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lua3y1xRXCnvC_h7jDIcHFmA2to=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/X6VzurWD111kQztxqP22RQJQySs=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/d7l9reXrVD9mBPJNWSSRkHHBJKc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/o-3tnjcY0kF8kQFxGN05HdJPTQo=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/K14mrx4XJMmb4eZwtKcyRFG6mWw=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hMVON-RpuUhUvRvVqgnb01KaTlw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/97LcoZNKrfkXwyx8WU85erPHBp8=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mtHoWnzyuR_WD8wZ69QdY_spY8g=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hbrCUipKIqo_eR17ij3HG8YamKU=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LNLRrqgJ9rHXq3KrqDcMS3_5Ntk=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GWX6TBk7fbSab0ZQjYX8G1cw-AI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nkgihru56k_Y9uX9wd44dJv2Y1g=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/EIB4OKGPSBD2PLZXN3APNRVD4I.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”DJ4LVAZLCBEDLJWEYVLO7DKWOU”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/brazos-valleys-august-by-numbers/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-09-01T04:08:53.578Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NoErbFAIne6erenRzE41A2rC3Co=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/poqdBWWRcc3nQaAT3Xbj7d1Vdys=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a42Zn04LAcwTGYSe1Y_JVIdH18Q=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5NkByYr0wP-2nWtj2Nvn7GDIDKs=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0lxRmzYUDHP9f4y_vdDgL3dErjw=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/T0RZ0v7GY1lqD4dCoMuVcai2I2s=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7asYAe9RU7n7Bc8N6zL4y7qPVEk=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/h0asY9kDHdd7dC9XzsbsVvjkYE4=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5ewmb0dTWVRIaQxyzsEmkpL473s=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/G22WmIwnIyiLWM8rqzD1myXVjk0=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AMHq-tm0NjGgC7AMxm2vIDxYAxg=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iBrZ8YwfHCizwIBbcP6kNN8Q5c0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/csgakGrHOP7j-mJ8FOFZUZtl4XQ=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gj62BaNPEZKKpqIsQLPI4hohEaM=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sjdlLKFSbyXRC_Ym353c_FENkho=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dzc_3MVRfR9MS44T1DHmz0OV4h0=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6_22TBTT-H5Ma5wEvYRJqF7FQnw=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/atFLZZj4id093qwhR8n48KV3uF8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hth5HFCrBJpA_LXMjXYsgG5TEwI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2F3jaHxNK6NFvxpnI_LVx_zmypE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”AndyKBTX”}],”org”:”College Station, TX”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”AndyKBTX”}],”name”:”Andy Krauss”,”description”:”Andy joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. You can catch his reports on our 10 p.m. newscast Sunday through Thursday.”,”_id”:”[email protected]”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Krauss”,”role”:”Reporter”,”education”:[{“name”:”University of California, Santa Barbara, Political Science + Film & Media Studies, 2013″},{“name”:”Arizona State University, Broadcast Journalism, 2017″}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Andy joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. You can catch his reports on our 10 p.m. newscast Sunday through Thursday.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”AndyKBTX”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T21:34:00.871Z”,”byline”:”Andy Krauss”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”languages”:”English”,”longBio”:”Andy was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, but his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico when he was just three years old. That’s where Andy would grow up and spend the next 15 years before going off to college at the University of California, Santa Barbara. In no rush to leave the beautiful beaches and gorgeous weather in Santa Barbara, it took Andy a few years after graduating to figure out what he wanted to pursue for a career. When he realized how much he loved watching the news to find out what was going on in the world, he decided to enroll at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University to become a broadcast reporter.nnAndy got his first job as a reporter for a news station in Eureka, California. He spent over two years reporting there before accepting a position here at KBTX.nnAndy biggest passions are sports, music, movies, and cooking. He also loves to travel and explore new faraway places whenever he can find the time. nnAndy was a competitive tennis player through high school, and he also loves watching the pros whenever he gets the chance. He also can’t get enough of the NBA, MLB, and NFL, all of which he’s been following closely since he was a little kid.nnAndy is very excited to live in Texas for the first time and looks forward to contributing to the community here. “,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”Andy”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”College Station, TX”,”_id”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Local leaders remain undecided on how they’ll spend American Rescue Plan funds”},”description”:{“basic”:”The act is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress back in March to help the country bounce back faster from the devastation caused by COVID-19. Now that the dollars are coming in, local governments are starting to think about how to use them.”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/local-leaders-remain-undecided-how-theyll-spend-american-rescue-plan-funds/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”site”:{“burst_widget”:{“bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”,”jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”},”site_title”:”News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1091,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”footer-content-links”:1002,”default”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/09/01/brazos-county-bcs-governing-bodies-remain-undecided-how-they-spend-american-rescue-plan-funds/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says commissioners are yet to make any commitments on how they’ll spend their American Rescue Plan Act funds, but they have discussed potentially using it for a new mental health facility, improvements to broadband internet, or advancements in storm water drainage systems.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Local Governments ARPA Funding Decisions”,”width”:1920,”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”_id”:”PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/zT9SJoU7Ou5BhtGwHHbmDWJLqrw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/zT9SJoU7Ou5BhtGwHHbmDWJLqrw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/zT9SJoU7Ou5BhtGwHHbmDWJLqrw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/KgSA8WdSfAz1aaVBinNqb7SJvMs=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”None”,”originalName”:”Local Governments ARPA Funding Decisions.png”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:29,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-09-01T04:07:51Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-09-01T04:07:51Z”,”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WicUti7QOiQ6zZ-VE3ZtRJpejEI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yancImvf86LPnvce6U9rIAV2PUo=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tYVMmwGbfsF2aMfYR2tRhveRZYQ=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pwkps_xSqq4H6a19uFRvaX61BFY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Flx-Y_-BRulRvSgmh4B-NDm7LMg=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vtZSTztY5hmMJi-vIE2CA1YJtOU=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tjPTeh4wIDuo2OaRQtteHheG4P8=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hyqa6ldUvS44_12dxIGNWrmGYEw=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gtaf51uM9aVxP5fbq-yO5LnMvKo=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tS0o9jXk-eVBzcIfpSw_DMtcwKI=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AQc1EfWnBsRWw_TEJ5iqMRecmjw=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ydcz1Rc5KjVSAiCi46z03o10QNo=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NGvpBYAGlo51lHGZbiPp2FiHUGw=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2rcruEzRdieYybhKtzoJelWrc1w=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sztNATiG7JTp1lUS4AAOJKj2K7A=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ty_Uhd60C9kygSGVpRgmz89798k=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6tAnuMt7nktRfjFVkweAQP56o8A=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eVSBLjp7ratDuWNeYEWe18rujXo=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MuwaFJVkSULyYtlFucaoOsd4adY=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gjYtZxzGONdvWNcT9EpBmVOcRn0=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/PLUI4YEMOBCITGE4PICO422XRI.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”IKEMLVWBRNFEVM5JB73YDJOC3A”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/local-leaders-remain-undecided-how-theyll-spend-american-rescue-plan-funds/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-09-01T03:52:53.503Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xOsMRhcHAcWBJ4_bjBAK8mYBasc=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZGPM0eHU1ZrqUkh_2_oy2A5LL70=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vNdSnG3R0oeD3y52J_Kg8Vk28u0=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JbBfBGQ5u78ZXbz_yqk9ERIk3mA=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3CUSn1OaudzQN1taHVJpnN-aGaM=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/X5jB2EhF_BW8IwHQ43u261TSz88=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nMne2pYACRdTv5tVIIcgR-BRORs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I6jBpbFntr2EkikW56ezu8B3iTU=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7kXe_TbVqveY2L6BvtJmXllwsLo=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Y19-cNvJDiPxSdj9De5R1BivroY=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sbqDsMCXhR9DA5TrZ9rqd2lx9LM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aFX3HjReeomsI7sPm-wQ2zIk3hg=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eSevo6qgdxqnKMyarcrcQ76cGXk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oF9AvXhnT89sg2PKeaYgJzJYEEM=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4Cwwc8ydAjTAuWB7LpeA9qUXRZk=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Q0zTPw1pWA_CA1xXLOeuhuTM7Ck=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VOdjM5SP7XoBMYpKKUkcYuhJ04c=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S1pDwUbosEiGA_sogsC2wbVap9I=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W-oC6hBte2pIs4on5fdol0FB0FI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/unIAl1SC5OgMy8oUWiQ44uW6O90=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/tylershawsports/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”TylerShawSports”}],”org”:”Bryan, TX”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/tylershawsports/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”TylerShawSports”}],”name”:”Tyler Shaw”,”description”:”Tyler Shaw joined the KBTX sports team in June 2019 as a weekend sports anchor/reporter.”,”_id”:”tyler-shaw”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Shaw”,”role”:”Sports Anchor/Reporter”,”education”:[{“name”:”Graduated from Brigham Young University with a BA in Communications, emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.”}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Tyler Shaw joined the KBTX sports team in June 2019 as a weekend sports anchor/reporter.”,”expertise”:”Sports”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”TylerShawSports”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:03:26.595Z”,”byline”:”Tyler Shaw”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/868ede4d-d28e-4d2f-b1b7-3b9b85762bfd.jpg”,”languages”:”English, Spanish”,”longBio”:”Tyler grew up in McKinney, Texas, so he’s excited to be back in his home state. Tyler loves the opportunity to cover Aggie football and Texas high school football.nnBefore coming to the Brazos Valley, Tyler was a sports anchor/reporter at KCWY in Casper, Wyoming. While in Wyoming, Tyler learned to love covering everything from Nordic skiing to rodeo.nnTyler graduated from Brigham Young University where he was a part of the University’s weekly sports show. While at BYU, Tyler also interned for the sports team at Salt Lake City’s NBC affiliate, KSL.nnTyler, his wife, and their daughter love calling Aggieland home.”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/tylershawsports/”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”sports”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”firstName”:”Tyler”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”Bryan, TX”,”_id”:”tyler-shaw”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Texas A&M plans to extend Fisher through 2031″},”description”:{“basic”:”As first reported by Brent Zwerneman from the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M plans to give head football coach Jimbo Fisher a raise and extension, which should be officially announced next week.”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/texas-am-plans-extend-fisher-through-2031/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”name”:”Sports”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”site”:{“burst_widget”:{},”site_title”:”Sports”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Sports”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”ancestors”:{“navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”order”:{“navigation-navbar-links”:1003,”publishing-sections”:1074,”footer-content-links”:1004,”default”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1007}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./sports”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/09/01/texas-am-plans-extend-fisher-through/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Sports”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”imageId”:null,”caption”:”Texas A&M Head Coach”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:null,”licensable”:false,”subtitle”:”Jimbo Fisher”,”ingestImageToAnglerfish”:true,”width”:1280,”photographer”:null,”_id”:”HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/9011-YWOg-JZBu9xcBNJqTXhq3I=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”originalName”:”t_502d2ec8998f4aaab38e3a90c801243d_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”keywords”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/9011-YWOg-JZBu9xcBNJqTXhq3I=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[],”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/9011-YWOg-JZBu9xcBNJqTXhq3I=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/0KqE88eAys7baZUszvIbbY15e14=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”version”:0},”created_date”:”2021-07-22T05:07:38Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-07-22T05:07:38Z”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Xc5JN-hfUkCC4CUuQ8CvLpnV71k=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Z8du6yI2XqDJeMvLc3zvRp_QJ38=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EXbj_a-T4fAMqu-vj9LiGGIidzc=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7qIQ9EofwZN1ujpIGlD2gowPQao=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/i4p8fHfI0igfurvb_4XiXHLff2o=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rJJsfBIvCv07iMlyB1H26zVLO7U=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OUKOO4-pUPBsKGtSuGLXnfxh5Cs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6a9i-VzzOZzEPnAy0IR5yY6FdHk=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/A5iv8sLsww3AXuIya_kOMMa-vwY=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VbkzeYBcvnp1v5XY-lnYvff2WFE=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/72Lp6oI1MSq5bjoGJDAEkJAPCiQ=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C25G9jkrVqFm5RRXy2zrp2hNWzU=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LgXrGAIKCpVXFZsISLGrhr8BDoY=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MLfBnfF39p8theIQjjcTvAP-K2c=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gt3iZ-8SnzUegpe_WjlEoKa2jAw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FwoU6wgryUQV9sqs_n41QWDFWWY=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Rce6CSjv2T5AIDoBAYa02ZtKCso=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fQYF7G6yo76UqAGpHt4yX2chRvI=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oD3TZN1ckJukqTaKzJ1FgNwUNcI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HhASCyptP5r-SoznrtkjYZ5B2fg=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HTJDEHUP75FYNAC55FCVRA74CY.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”IOS6B5RYPNF3NHNQ5DCKFMFLVI”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/texas-am-plans-extend-fisher-through-2031/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-09-01T03:18:17.601Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1NJs7e52CkdJQmQtOVnGgjDzpus=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/64RiOjv0YDc3HPKZTlSjtez3_b4=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WstxTNcMYC8byLVKnPKz7BR794o=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9kts1O5CVwRt18-279WAdrRl-zk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GcZEq3ZvETgPS5tAArvWvpBumi0=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jHdzvCU5p7ny_1hJc3ONt8bhJjk=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aEaNEHgEOWFl_UvCxM3AUwYIBe8=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FEXEkQcRAgVoW3AmcsGDWp8hihU=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RGo8i1C_oEIcmpAlC9D9vyvzaCY=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TQ-iDZNj-t-xU9qZqpRrkEB0vBg=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AoTfQDiJrBlzPUbBll9D1_SGjxY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NQy3-n0S5YWDEKbGQ6FP9dG1QTs=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MUqY91JlTLfaRqfixIV3zWJdmxM=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YFuUNQy2XU3bffp5OKaULl8HQbs=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-hJSG2cc9JcX0LeSdgRXrZ72BV0=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RJaxBmBhPwO3y_0j52I12r2lntg=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BR-vuHi3kGhAr4NB2uhhEgT7bb4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kOLFQB81nnImwXxVbiThEu0RqWI=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PCFkhmfme7Tsp2k5mlO5AehU51c=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k0J7fKxqV2Jf6lEyhEEqKU3Ilqk=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”facebook.com/kbtxkendall”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”twitter.com/kbtxkendall”},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”instagram.com/kendall_hogan”}],”org”:”Bryan, TX”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”facebook.com/kbtxkendall”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”twitter.com/kbtxkendall”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”instagram.com/kendall_hogan”}],”name”:”Kendall Hogan”,”description”:”Kendall joined KBTX as a reporter in February 2019. She is on KBTX weeknights Monday through Friday”,”_id”:”Kendall-Hogan”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Hogan”,”role”:”Reporter”,”education”:[{“name”:”BA San Francisco State University, Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts”}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Kendall joined KBTX as a reporter in February 2019. She is on KBTX weeknights Monday through Friday”,”instagram”:”instagram.com/kendall_hogan”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”twitter.com/kbtxkendall”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T18:58:07.497Z”,”byline”:”Kendall Hogan”,”email”:”[email protected]m”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/195690eb-e43f-4f01-9c05-8440012291db.jpg”,”longBio”:”Kendall was born and raised in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a BA in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. nKendall has been visiting Texas ever since she was a little girl and is thrilled to be living here, especially now that she is closer to her Houston Texans. nnShe loves to read, binge the latest thriller or drama on Netflix, or spend time with her family. She is a big animal lover, especially for her hound dog that she rescued in 2019.nn”,”facebook”:”facebook.com/kbtxkendall”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”Kendall”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”Bryan, TX”,”_id”:”Kendall-Hogan”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Bryan, College Station restaurants still struggling to hire staff as football season begins”},”description”:{“basic”:”Some businesses continue to struggle hiring staff.”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/bryan-college-station-restaurants-still-struggling-hire-staff-football-season-begins/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”site”:{“section_tag_name”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”site_title”:”Local News”,”site_tagline”:”Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1054,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/09/01/bryan-college-station-restaurants-still-struggling-hire-staff-football-season-begins/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Customers ordering at C&J Barbeque in Bryan.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”C&J Barbeque”,”width”:686,”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”_id”:”UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/a1DJdJQ_yhygVKwx03zqR4zpDmc=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/a1DJdJQ_yhygVKwx03zqR4zpDmc=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/a1DJdJQ_yhygVKwx03zqR4zpDmc=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/OleEH18dKkv2Pe5fgQ60xz07BSc=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”NONE”,”originalName”:”hiring issues1.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:29,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-09-01T01:55:54Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-09-01T01:55:54Z”,”height”:363,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UA8upgKre31mnhp4x6Yy-neisYc=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CmrzJ0cHUrrCkYb-tT_Vkoe3KK8=/1000×750/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/J_quMj4OhpJXf1R0nd0GtOgBfHw=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nMEBsJZBGq9Sx-eXMUmlazMv7uw=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zqVxbN-AErwLgyrt33bdBpxjaXA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-B-9Wc17aOdfXyu-9LLTAQZZDPs=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pkTQhbTPvktbREmjVAwa7II25PU=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sXL1hzqskW38eA9ooIRTum7Lx3M=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZTTLssS8XlJtIka4EFKnhXyhLYE=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cckt62A-MtYnI-LcNLucrEB0zM8=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PS2nW-AWbuuonUVJZNaa0T1qBrM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZO125WjaKhIjxO5LOyB3ivqIBKM=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/A78qArzXPrvb4__KJpskTc6mKFY=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D9Kv1wdwBAFntOMSorYJ4caiCss=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/r8pQDMF0BT80g1KdraAHmXWganU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nGPKjYSjffwqitthxSYxIu0ox00=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QCjG7nkYp8AW__m43iEYlY3dH_Q=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MeAnHhOg7VjR47q-uCftb5GkftY=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aWD9id8jl8yEzXkk5zm-jOSWhWw=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/U1iofEzmLr1FPTnm0nITeSyB3dY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UINSASHPCBHN3FNTHRAAHWF3FA.JPG”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”SXXE5ATZLZAZTD7UPK3ZAE3KSY”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/bryan-college-station-restaurants-still-struggling-hire-staff-football-season-begins/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:43,”timed_out”:false},”count”:10000,”next”:5,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-09-01T10:07:02.042Z”,”_id”:”71c5e6e3d561ab2adca39d2da636739837a5a0798e650be655561e69aaee58ca”},”expires”:1630490941887,”lastModified”:1630490821887}}};Fusion.layout=”ArticleRightRail”;Fusion.metas={};Fusion.outputType=”default”;Fusion.template=”template/article-default-template”;Fusion.tree={“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”ArticleRightRail”,”props”:{“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”ArticleRightRail”,”id”:”ArticleRightRail”,”childProps”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:6},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:7},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:8},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:9}]},”children”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/SalesNavigation”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/SalesNavigation”,”id”:”f0fYDoBVd4s6acJ”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“maxLinks”:10},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Masthead”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Masthead”,”id”:”0fXCv4W1Nra”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Navigation”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Navigation”,”id”:”0fzID0W1Nro”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“maxNavbarLinksLg”:8,”maxNavbarLinksMd”:5,”navbarHierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”,”maxNavbarLinksSm”:3,”sideDrawerHierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”,”maxNavbarLinksXs”:2,”maxNavbarLinksXl”:10,”searchFormPath”:”/search/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/BreakingNewsBar”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/BreakingNewsBar”,”id”:”0fUasWuX53iGMof”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“bannerVerticalPadding”:”large”,”contentConfig”:{“contentConfigValues”:{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”},”contentService”:”breaking-news-feed”},”bannerTextSize”:”large”,”bannerColor”:”red”,”bannerPrefix”:”BREAKING”,”viewUnpublishedVersion”:true,”bannerEnableClosings”:true,”bannerEnableWxAlerts”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0f5ID0W1NrZ”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Leaderboard”,”arcAdsDisableLazyLoad”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},”children”:[]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Header”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Header”,”id”:”0f97vO73Nri”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“subheadlineColor”:”default”,”headlineSize”:1,”videoIsSticky”:true,”subHeadlineStyle”:”normal”,”headlineWeight”:”bold”,”useGlobalContent”:true,”subheadlineSize”:5,”subheadlineWeight”:”light”,”linkBylinesToProfiles”:true,”displayLeadArt”:true,”videoIsAutoPlay”:true,”hideShareBar”:false,”galleryAdInterval”:5},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Body”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Body”,”id”:”0fqID0W1NrL”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“inlineAdInterval”:4,”videoAdPrerollDisabled”:false,”videoIsSticky”:true,”floatableImageWidth”:”33″,”useGlobalContent”:true,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Leaderboard”,”galleryAdInterval”:5,”arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:6},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/Connatix”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/Connatix”,”id”:”0ftID0W1Nro”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“connatixToken”:”d1da32bb-6516-4d31-9ad6-f648ad7a3b41″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/OutbrainFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/OutbrainFeed”,”id”:”0ffvPqqxRrf”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“widget1IsEnabled”:true,”widget1Template”:”wkyt”,”widget2IsEnabled”:true,”widget2Id”:”AR_2″,”widget1Id”:”AR_4″,”widget2Template”:”wkyt”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:7},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fPID0W1NrA”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsDisableTopMargin”:true,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Cube”,”arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”0fLID0W1Nrf”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”related-content-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“id”:”S5JGPTLZ5RBFZGNSWC7GHELARU”,”feedSize”:3,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:””}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”right”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:false,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Related Content”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”f0f9USZBig9F1Wg”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-most-read-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“feedSize”:5,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:”article”}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”right”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:false,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Most Read”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0f9USZBig9F1Wg”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeature”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeature”,”id”:”f0fz4WYeLowQUQ”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”sponsored-content-gdm”,”contentConfigValues”:{“index”:0,”surpressError”:”true”}},”view”:”Image”,”background”:”default”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”lazyLoad”:true,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”none”,”overlayTextElements”:”Overline, Headline, Byline”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextWidth”:”100%”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.4)”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”imageAlignment”:”center”,”imageShape”:”rounded”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-100″,”overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”centered, italic, uppercase”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:5,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”centered”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”bylineTextSize”:”small”,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”presets”:”none”,”imageLazyLoad”:true,”hideDateTime”:true,”pbInternal_clipboardId”:”f0fz4WYeLowQUQ”,”overlayBoxShadow”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fOAQlW1Nrf”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Cube”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”0fzEpDSky3n75SA”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“includeSections”:””/news”,”/news/local””,”feedSize”:5,”excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:””}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”left”,”pbInternal_clipboardId”:”0fzEpDSky3n75SA”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:true,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Latest News”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0ftB6a3tEw7pLh”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Cube”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:8},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fEID0W1NrR”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Leaderboard”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:9},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fWemUFM4zTl1lu”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Footer Flex Leaderboard”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Footer”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Footer”,”id”:”0fdJWhyyNo2r1M1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/01/huntsville-doctor-says-antibody-treatment-shows-signs-preventing-severe-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos