Breakthrough COVID cases account for only about 36% of new cases due to a slight drop in hospitalization on the second day.





The state reported 4,568 breakthroughs COVID This is an increase from the 3,919 breakthrough cases reported last week, but corresponds to a total increase in newly reported cases. The new breakthrough cases represent about 36% of the 12,371 new cases reported during the same period. The remaining 64% of new cases are among those who have not been completely vaccinated or have not completed two doses. This division is a reversal of the proportion of vaccinated people, with approximately 65% ​​of the state’s population fully vaccinated against the virus. In other words, unvaccinated individuals are a disproportionate part of those who test positive. According to the Public Health Service, about 0.71% of Massachusetts vaccinated people tested positive for COVID. On Tuesday, the state reported 1,283 new cases of the virus. This is a drop from the state’s average of 1,455 new cases per day on weekends and Mondays. Hospitalization has also dropped to 636 today. Of these, 173 are in the intensive care unit and 103 are intubated. Vaccinated individuals accounted for 211, or 31% of hospitalizations. The remaining 69% are unvaccinated or unvaccinated. New vaccinations continue at fairly stable levels and fluctuate between about 5,000 and 10,000 new doses per day. The state reported 8,112 new vaccine doses given on Tuesday. As of September 11, the state reported that a total of 1,001 vaccinated individuals who tested positive for the virus had been hospitalized since vaccination began. Hospitalization with COVID includes people who have been treated for other symptoms but have tested positive for the virus. Overall, COVID hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since July 4th as new cases increase. The state reported another 25 deaths on Tuesday. When vaccination began, deaths fell sharply, but have increased slightly in the past few weeks. The increase in deaths tends to follow the increase in cases and hospitalizations. A total of 217 vaccinated individuals have died of COVID since vaccination began. This represents 0.005% of all vaccinated individuals in the state. Johnson & Johnson released data showing booster dose this week The one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive their first dose. The company conducted two studies in previously vaccinated people and found that the second dose increased antibody response in adults aged 18 to 55 years. The results of the study have not yet been peer reviewed. The booster subject continues to be an important part of the debate about defeating delta variants.last week Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board recommends booster shots For people over the age of 65, or in good health at high risk of COVID. It has not yet recommended boosters to the general public. The FDA will make a decision this week based on the recommendations of the Advisory Board. COVID has now killed as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu A pandemic has occurred — about 675,000. The population of the United States at that time was only one-third of what it is today. In short, influenza is much larger and less deadly across the country.

