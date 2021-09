Maple Ridge Christian School declares outbreak of COVID-19

Health officials declared COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Outbreak at a private Christian school in Maple Ridge. In a media release Friday afternoon, Fraser Health said 32 positive cases were diagnosed in Maple Ridge Christian School staff and students. Dr. Ariella Zbar, a medical health officer at Fraser Health, said the case occurred “mainly” among students. Authorities were monitoring the upper grades, but she said the outbreaks were concentrated in students from kindergarten to fifth grade. read more: New safety protocols and online learning plans were sought after the outbreak closed schools in British Columbia. Health officials said the school will continue face-to-face learning for grades 6-12 students while the school works with the school to manage cases and contacts. Maple Ridge Christian School said in a statement that students from kindergarten to fifth grade would switch to online learning and return to class on October 12. The story continues under the ad Zbar said a safety protocol for students in grade 6 and above to continue face-to-face learning is under consideration as of Friday. She said school teachers had high vaccination rates, but quarantine or surveillance letters would be sent to the staff in need. Asked why the outbreak was not previously declared, Zbar said there was no fixed number of what constitutes an “outbreak” and that many cases were contained early in a particular family group. “Once upon a time, when further expansion began to be seen outside these household groups, and among those involved, the rate at which numbers began to grow, and not only that number, but also that it rose and these were selected. How clustered between the grades and how they seemed to intersect each other actually prompted the declaration of occurrence, “she said.















2:02

Chiliwak Elementary School was closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19





Chiliwak Elementary School was closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19

Only a few days after another primary school in Chiliwak was forced to “pause” face-to-face learning due to an outbreak involving at least 20 staff and students. The story continues under the ad read more: Return to school to notify parents about COVID-19 exposure BC Children at Promontory Elementary are told to switch to online learning until at least October 4th. Following that outbreak, the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation has again called on the state to strengthen school safety measures, including the implementation of masks for young children. The union also wants the state to develop a robust protocol for the rapid transition from face-to-face learning to online learning in the event of an outbreak. The number of cases of COVID-19 involving children has steadily increased over the past few weeks, exceeding 100 every three days reported in British Columbia. View link »





© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8220120/covid-maple-ridge-christian-school/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos