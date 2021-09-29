How Much Can a COVID-19 Infection Make You Sick?Studies show that your nose can say





How Much Can COVID Make You Sick? Your nose can say: Study & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages New York: Microbiota in the upper nose and throat may contain biomarkers to assess how sick individuals are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Suggests studies that may help develop new treatment strategies for infectious diseases. This nasopharyngeal microbial flora is generally considered to be the front-line protection against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens that invade these natural pathways, Sadanandful, a geriatric researcher at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University. Zele said. This study, detailed in the journal Diagnostics, shows a “strong association” between nasal microflora, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and severity. Between asymptomatic and symptomatic, researchers have found that there is a significant difference in the amount of microbial flora diversity. The team examined the microbiota of 27 people aged 49-78 years who were negative for the virus, 30 people who were positive but asymptomatic, and 27 people who were positive with moderate symptoms that did not require hospitalization. .. They saw a “low reading” of bacteria in the nasopharyngeal cavity of symptomatic individuals, whereas only 2 and 4 individuals in the asymptomatic group were negative and positive, respectively. The majority of asymptomatic positives still had a sufficient microbial flora. “Millions of people are infected and a relatively small number are symptomatic, which may be one of the reasons,” said MCG’s director of the Georgia Esoteric Molecular Science or GEM Institute. One Ravindra Kolhe says. Fruzel explained that runny nose and sneezing could be the cause of the loss. Already a fairly small number of bacterial inhabitants may have increased the risk of individuals developing these types of symptoms, or the virus may have changed the landscape, Furuzele said. In addition, the study also showed that altered microbiota in symptomatic patients affected the immune response to the virus. Symptomatic individuals have significantly higher levels of two bacterial species, including cutibacterium, commonly found on the skin and associated with acne, but also associated with postoperative heart and shoulder infections. Had had. Conversely, the presence of a small number of other under-researched bacteria was significantly lower. The microflora of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected groups had high levels of bacteria, such as cyanobacteria, also known as cyanobacteria. It is found in contaminated water, but is a normal habitat for the human microflora and regulates the immune response. This bacterium is known to enter the body through a mucosal surface such as the nose, causing pneumonia and liver damage. Symptomatic individuals had twice as much of this bacterium as asymptomatic individuals.

