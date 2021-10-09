Covid rate is the highest among junior high school students





In the week leading up to October 2, more junior high school students were infected with Covid-19 than any other age group, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. It is believed that about 1 in 15 students aged 7 to 11 years is positive. This is the highest coronavirus infection rate in all age groups, up from 1 in 20 last week and about 1 in 70 in all other age categories. Class hand sanitizers are now a regular feature. Photo: iStock There are more than 16,000 junior high school students in total Kent.. Cases decreased among all school children in the second week of Return to class After summer vacation. ONS data examined cotton swabs on the nose and throat of children aged 2 to 6 years. 7th to 11th year and 12th to 24 years old. The number of people tested positive for coronavirus continues to fluctuate by age group, with all people aged 7-11, 35-49, and 70 and older increasing in the week leading up to October 2. increase. Analysts say the trend from ages 2 to 6 is uncertain. People aged 25-34 and people aged 50-69 in the same week. Classes have been very confused since the pandemic began. Photo: iStock However, it was the highest among secondary school adolescents, with 6.93% recording a positive test for Covid-19. Vaccination is available to all persons over the age of 12, and the immunization program is overseen in the county by the Kent and Canterbury Clinical Commissioning Group. The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has previously warned against movements for health reasons alone, as Covid-19 presents a very low risk to young teenagers. , Suggested that broader issues such as educational turmoil need to be taken into account. The Chief Medical Officer then decided that a single dose of Pfizer to people in this age group could significantly reduce the chances of young people getting infected with Covid and getting the virus. The Kent and Medway CCG states that according to NHS regulations, parental consent is always required before vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years with the Covid-19 vaccine. Covid Jab is available to all children over 12 years old.Photo: PA media There are exceptional situations in which a child can request vaccination without parental approval, but we do not vaccinate without parental consent, but these need to be evaluated by a medical professional. .. Young people over the age of 16 do not need parental consent. For all ages, Tunbridge Wells currently has the highest Covid-19 rate in the county, 464.9 per 100,000, and Swale is the lowest at 112.6 per 100,000. The average for Kent is 243.6, the average for Medway is 232.2, and the national average registered between September 26th and October 3rd is 332.6. Read more: All the latest news from Kent For the latest coronavirus news and advice, click here..

