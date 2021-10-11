The worst cold ever is to “put people all over the floor”





Health bosses across the UK have issued warnings about the severe colds that circulate throughout the UK. After all of us were at home last year wearing masks, the number of colds and flu was predicted to be bumpers in 2021. Pandemic. But many Northamptonshire The locals would not have expected anything with such severe symptoms. read more: The abandoned Northamptonshire poultry farm has slot machines and a Mini Cooper Called the “worst cold of all time,” the current round of colds has proven difficult to shift in patients who tolerate sandpaper, runny nose, and chest cough. One man said it was “the worst moody ever” and another said it was “the coldest in more than two years” and he certainly felt it. Check for the latest news with email alerts sent directly to your inbox. Please sign up here.





(Image: Tom Merton)

Another woman said Liverpool echo She said she was “completely on the floor” for a few weeks. However, GP NHS In London, he said an increase in infectious diseases is expected. Dr. Philippa Key told the BBC: “In fact, the number of coughs, colds and viral infections is increasing. “We have mixed in a way that has not been mixed for the last 18 months. “During these first blockades, we saw many others [non-covid] Infectious diseases fall. I think it’s mainly due to restrictions on parleys. “ Many locals who were independent last year will not have been ill for so long. So here are some NHS guidance on what to do if you catch a “grumpy”. What to do if you catch a cold First of all, make sure it’s a cold. You may not have the typical covid-19 symptoms, but it is always easier to rule them out, so if you are feeling in the weather, take the cross-current covid test. If it returns positive, schedule a PCR and try to isolate as much as possible. If it returns negative, the symptoms can be managed at home. If the symptoms persist or worsen, it is advisable to schedule a PCR test anyway, just in case. You can treat a cold: Rest and sleep

Please keep warm

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (you can mix it with fruit juice or squash) Gargle with salt water to relieve sore throat (not suitable for children) See GP in the following cases: Our symptoms do not improve after 3 weeks

Your symptoms suddenly worsen

Very hot or hot and shivering

You are worried about your child’s symptoms

Feeling short of breath or chest pain

Have long-term medical conditions such as diabetes, heart, lungs, kidneys

Immune weakness-for example, because you are receiving chemotherapy

..

