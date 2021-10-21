COVID-19 vaccinations for educational workers in the Waterloo region, far beyond the general population





Waterloo Regional Board of Education has released a third set COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wednesday certifications and local education workers far outnumber the general public in terms of vaccination. Not when the board first released the numbers, as in September, WRDSB 9,851 trustees and employees They said they had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the number had risen to 91.5 percent by the end of the month. read more: Over 90% of education workers employed by the Waterloo Regional Board of Education are fully vaccinated On Wednesday, 6,624 of the 7,070 employees of the board were 100% vaccinated, increasing that number to 93.7%. An additional 96 people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and that number is expected to continue to grow. The story continues under the ad For comparison, 86.51% of eligible Waterloo Regional residents are now fully vaccinated, rising to 74.5% when taking into account people under the age of 11. The Water Luca Catholic District Board of Education is similar, but the pace of new vaccinations is slowing. According to the latest update on October 12, 90.8% of 3,551 employees and trustees have been fully vaccinated, an increase of only .01 percentage points. Considering the people who work on the board, but are not employed by the board, which is a category that includes school bus drivers, the number is small. Only 75.8% of the 1,052 people in that category on the public committee are fully vaccinated, and another 7.8% say they have not yet submitted the appropriate documentation. That number is expected to increase, with 8.27 percent being partially vaccinated. read more: Thousands of education workers in the Waterloo region are not vaccinated or say whether they are vaccinated The Catholic Commission, which did not provide much data, says that 78 percent of the 804 people in this group are fully vaccinated. On September 15, the regional board was asked by the state to post vaccination rates between school board staff and staff working for school-related businesses. Both committees have done this several times, but a much larger public committee has added a new category to its certification dashboard. The story continues under the ad It has added a third category that includes extraordinary and long-term extraordinary teachers, as well as extraordinary and extraordinary staff. The board states that of the 1,628 people in these categories, 1,628 are vaccinated and another 46 (3.5 percent) are partially vaccinated. View link »

