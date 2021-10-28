Copy, electronic copy of immune card is okay | News Extra





A copy of the Covid-19 immune card or a photo of your cell phone will be accepted as evidence of vaccination to enter the Covid-19 “safe zone”. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave a guarantee yesterday and said authorities were advised to use these methods. “Under an inter-ministerial team, including (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), (Chief Medical Officer) has shown to TTPS and public health inspectors, yes, that copies and electronic copies of your phone will be accepted.” He says. Said. Regarding the issue of lost vaccination cards, Deyalsingh said people could either return to the vaccinated area or return to the local county medical officer (CMOH) office to request a replacement. Deyalsingh also encouraged those who hesitated to take advantage of the new hotline that was set up. Hotline 607-VAXX (8299) is a collaboration between the Trinidad and Tobago Noncommunicable Diseases Alliance, led by Dr. Karen Seeley, and the Pan American Health Organization. The hotline is set up by volunteer doctors from 1 pm to 7 pm Doctors wait to answer concerns and questions, especially from people with non-communicable diseases. Deyalsingh said all information disclosed via the hotline will be kept strictly confidential. Care fair In addition, the information will be available at the provincial “care fair” on Friday and Saturday at six sites across T & T, he said. “Anyone, with or without vaccination, can come in and get information. If you want to be vaccinated with Covid-19, it will be available after asking and asking. “I will.” “We also plan to administer the seasonal flu vaccine at these sites. The seasonal flu vaccine is currently available at all health centers in Trinidad and Tobago. “Because this is an annual vaccine, if you inoculated earlier this year, it was last year’s flu season. Therefore, even if you get it in January, February, or March 2021, a new virus that will prevail in October. Must be obtained for. “

