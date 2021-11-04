Kentucky and Indiana Deploy COVID-19 Vaccine for Children | News

Louisville, Kentucky (WDRB)-The United States has approved the first COVID-19 vaccination of 28 million US children aged 5-11 years.

Pediatrician offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools are preparing to give shots before the final OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The only permit for children is to use the Pfizer vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration is still investigating whether the Moderna vaccine is safe for people under the age of 17.

The vaccine (one-third dose for teens and adults) should be given twice at 3-week intervals. Children vaccinated before the Thanksgiving Day will be fully protected by Christmas.

Details haven’t been released yet, but many places in Kentucky and Indiana have already made reservations for children to shoot. Walgreens will start taking low-dose shots on Saturday, When CVS starts on Sunday. The appointment was first opened on Wednesday morning.

In Louisville, Norton Healthcare said parents can go Norton Children’s Website to promise. The first appointment available will be later this week.

Craig Johnson, Vice President of Norton Medical Group, said: “We are in the process of finalizing a plan to make it possible. The main thing for us is to do this in a safe way and ensure that all the details and training are done. That is. “

JCPS announced Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning that it would announce its plans.

The North Central District Health Department serves Henry, Spencer, Shelby, and Trimble County, Kentucky, and Public Health Director Roanya Rice (RN) said the Department of Health has not yet supplied the Pfizer Kids vaccine. Stated. Next week.

“Children make up the majority of our population and it is important to be vaccinated not only for general health and community health, but also for education. With this vaccine , Because you can keep your kids going to school instead of going to school, and from NTI and the virtual school days, “Rice said.

The Indiana Department of Health has set up immunization sites for children in 92 counties in Indiana. Additional parents from 8am on Thursday, November 4th Book online For children to be vaccinated.

“Making our young Husher available to the COVID-19 vaccine is a breakthrough in our commitment to maintaining children’s health and attending school for face-to-face learning. “State Health Commissioner Dr. Christina Box said in a statement.

Vaccine supply may initially be restricted in some locations, as shipments arrive at staggered times, according to the State Department of Health. State health officials said last week Indiana expects to receive 200,000 additional COVID-19 vaccines for approximately 600,000 people between the ages of 5 and 11 in the state.

Dr. Eric Yazel, a health officer at Clark County Health Department, said the department had received 600 doses and was ready to administer them on Wednesday morning. Yazel says his 9-year-old daughter is a swimmer and already wants a shot.

“She doesn’t want to miss any event, and she seems like,’Yes, I want a vaccine,'” he said. “So we do that.”

He also said that there were no studies showing that doses in Pfizer children were associated with myocarditis, stimulating the lining of the heart.

This is a rare issue that Moderna is currently considering in shots with children, but the FDA has not yet approved Moderna for people under the age of 18.

“If you’re looking at the risks and benefits, you’re obviously worried about any kind of side effects of the vaccine,” he said. “But from the other side of the natural infection, that changes the thinking process a bit.”

He also said he would listen to your child. They can surprise you.

“I think I’m sitting down and having those candid discussions,” Yazel said. “Our children can be much more mundane than we think.”

Parents or guardians must provide consent and children under the age of 16 must accompany an adult vaccination appointment. Parents are also advised to confirm in advance that they will visit sites that carry lower pediatric doses than those for people over 12 years of age.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. all rights reserved.