Children ages 5-11 will be able to get Pfizer COVID-19 from Friday.





Southern Colorado — This week is a pandemic turning point, with children getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after approval by the CDC director. The local health department and the Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital make the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine readily available to families and their children. The COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 will begin rolling out in El Paso County on Friday. They are managed at El Paso County Public Health South, El Paso County Public Health South East WIC Office, Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital, Chapel Hills Mall, Citadel Mall, and three safeways. Pre-registration for these locations is available online. The clinic will fill up quickly, but vaccine supplies will be shipped weekly in the coming weeks. In Pueblo County, providers need to start vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 this week. For now, parents can visit the Pueblo County Health Department to find a vaccine provider. Child-sized doses are welcome news for many parents, but others remain skeptical. “I have two children aged 8 and 10, so I’m definitely vaccinated,” said Margo Morris, a mother and nurse who plans to take her two children to vaccination soon. Told. “I’m not going to be the first person, but I might wait a few months just to see new stories come out, but I’ll eventually get vaccinated.” Some parents, such as Alexis Marrow, want to wait for their children to be vaccinated. She has an eight-year-old son and is waiting for further research. “I don’t think we’ll jump right away. We’ll wait and follow up with his doctor,” Mallow said. Last year, Mallow said his son had complications from MIS-C. MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body can become inflamed after a child is infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. “He stayed in the ICU for seven days, and when doctors asked doctors in the hospital, he said he would be a good candidate for the vaccine if it became available,” Marrow said. Schools, child care centers and extracurricular activities in Pueblo County account for the highest number of newly reported outbreaks in the region, according to the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment. According to the El Paso County Public Health Service, children between the ages of 5 and 11 have the highest incidence of COVID-19 in El Paso County than any other age group. Parents say it’s a decision left to the family while the local health department makes it easy to get your child vaccinated. “I believe it protects our children, but I understand that parents may be worried about getting vaccinated for their children.” Said Morris. “It’s a personal preference between families and depends on your immune system,” Mallow said. Medical professionals and the Biden administration want to reassure parents that the benefits of shots outweigh the risks. 15,000,000 doses have already been delivered to hospitals, pharmacies and clinics nationwide. The available supply is expected to increase from this weekend to next week. Click here for more information on when and where the vaccine will be given.

