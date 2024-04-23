The United States should block aid to an Israeli military unit. What Leahy's law would he cite?





WASHINGTON (AP) Israel expects its main ally, the United States, to announce as early as Monday that it is blocking military aid to an Israeli army unit following serious human rights violations in the West Bank occupied by Israel, before the start of the war in Gaza, six months later. There is.

The move would mark the first time in the two countries' decades-long partnership that a U.S. administration has invoked a landmark 27-year-old congressional law, known as the Leahy Act, against an Israeli military unit.

This comes as US-Israeli relations are increasingly strained due to civilian deaths and suffering caused by Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Here's an overview of the Leahy Law and how it could be invoked:

WHAT IS THE LEAHY LAW?

Former Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy championed legislation that became the Leahy Act in the 1990s, saying the United States needed a tool to block U.S. military aid and training of US military units. foreign security officials guilty of extrajudicial executions, rape, torture and other gross human rights violations.

One of the first targets of the 1997 law was typical of the type of renegade units Congress had in mind: a Colombian army unit accused of knowingly killing thousands of civilians, in part to obtain bounties. who were then offered for killing militants.

Other U.S. laws are intended to address other circumstances in which abuses would require blocking military support. These include a February 2023 order from President Joe Biden stating that no transfer of weapons will be authorized when the United States determines that it is more likely than not that a foreign power would use them to commit serious violations of the laws of war or human rights or other crimes, including serious acts of violence against children.

HOW DOES THE LEAHY LAW WORK?

The law requires automatic cessation of aid to a military unit if the State Department finds credible evidence that it has committed egregious abuses. A second Leahy law says the same thing for the training of foreign military personnel by the Department of Defense.

Rights groups have long accused U.S. administrations, including Biden, of evading rigorous investigations into allegations of Israeli military killings and other abuses against Palestinians to avoid invoking such laws aimed at conditioning the military assistance to the legal behavior of foreign forces.

Israel says its security forces investigate abuses and its courts hold offenders accountable.

HOW OFTEN IS THE LEAHY LAW INVOKED?

Regularly when it comes to US security assistance to countries in the former Soviet Union, Central America, South America and Africa. Not often when it comes to strategically vital US allies.

In 2022, for example, the United States found enough evidence of abuse to trigger Leahy Law for police and other forces in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico and the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia.

The administration also has the ability to notify Congress of Leahy Act incidents in classified settings to avoid embarrassing key partners.

Administration veterans vouch that no U.S. government has invoked it against Israel before, says Sarah Elaine Harrison, a former Defense Department lawyer who worked on Leahy Act issues and is now an analyst principal at the International Crisis Group.

WHAT CAN ISRAEL DO ABOUT CUT-CUT?

Harrison points to a 2021 treaty in which Israel stipulated that it would not share U.S. military aid with any unit that the United States found credibly guilty of gross human rights violations.

U.S. law indicates one way out for an offender: a secretary of state can waive the Leahy Act if he or she determines that the government involved is taking effective steps to bring offenders in the targeted unit to justice.

The United States continues to send billions of dollars in funding and weapons to Israel, including a new $26 billion program to support Israel's defense and provide relief for the growing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The Senate is expected to pass it this week and Biden says he will sign it.

