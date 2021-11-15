Pfizer for Covid-19 Children’s Vaccines, Singapore News and Top Story New Supply Agreement





Singapore-Singapore has signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer for a new supply of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, Health Minister Onyekung said Monday (November 15). The agreement also includes delivery of these vaccines, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will “always stay in touch” with Pfizer to deliver these vaccines as soon as possible, Mr. On said at a press conference by Mulch. Stated. A ministry task force working on Covid-19 here. Kenneth Mak, director of medical services in Singapore, said last week that pediatric doses for children are made with different formulations. They use the same mRNA components as the adult dose, but use different buffers so that they can be stored under more conventional cold chain requirements. This makes it easy to withdraw the required amount of vaccine from the vial. Mr. On said last week that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination Whether to extend the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 In the second half of November. This recently came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approved the use of vaccines for this age group. He added that vaccination trials conducted on local children were progressing, and reiterated that the purpose was to “facilitate operations” after large-scale deployments. KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) oversees it and plans to start recruiting the first batch of participants, Ong said. Research and registration details will be available on the KKH website and Facebook page by the end of this week. Last Monday, On said a local study of children aged 5 to 11 would also consider the suitability of low-dose vaccines for children here. Associate Professor Mack provided up-to-date information on children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with Covid-19 infection. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome Was detected. All six children were 2 months to 11 years old. According to Professor Mack, three of them have recovered and have been discharged home. Of the remaining three children, one was initially admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, but responded well to treatment and was subsequently transferred to the general ward. Professor Mack said he could be discharged soon if he continued to recover. “Children recover completely from a mild infection, but we are careless to think that this will be the situation for all children infected with Covid-19,” he said. “It’s important to control the risk of getting Covid-19 by avoiding crowded areas and minimizing mask-off interactions outside the home,” he said, until the infant was vaccinated. Added. Read Next-Cheap ART Test “Much Less Than $ 10”, Pilot Event Allowing More People: Covid-19 Countermeasures At A Glance

