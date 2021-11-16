220 COVID-19 cases per day are seen in Erie County, increasing hospitalizations





Erie County is on the verge of a second COVID-19 surge, with an average of 220 new cases a day starting Friday. The county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased recently, but not at the same rate as new cases. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, residents of 90 counties of COVID-19 were hospitalized on Monday night, 50 of whom needed an intensive care unit and 13 of whom needed a ventilator. The 14-day moving average of the county’s daily hospitalization rose to 73.5 on Monday, increasing for the fifth straight day. Christopher Clark DO, President of St. Vincent Hospital, said: “Since October, we have had a lot of steadily admission.” Melissa Lyon, director of health at Erie County, said the county’s recent surge in new cases included people of all ages. more:The battle for COVID-19 in Erie County is very different from a year ago Several county schools and an entire school district, the Wattsburg Regional School District, have switched from face-to-face learning to distance learning through Thanksgiving due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. “It was only a matter of time after we saw the number of cases start to increase,” Lyon said. “Fortunately, now that children over the age of 5 have access to the vaccine, there is a way out.” COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule Method Vaccine clinics are open to people of all ages, including children. Here’s how people schedule vaccinations: About 52.2% of all residents of the county are fully vaccinated and 58.5% are vaccinated at least once. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, county residents have received a total of 32,980 boosters or a third dose. St. Vincent has seen the differences that the COVID-19 vaccine can make between patients, even if they need to be hospitalized for the virus. From July 1st to November 12th, only 44 of the 321 COVID-19 patients at Erie Hospital under the age of 70 were fully vaccinated. Of that age group, 27 COVID-19s died in hospitals only in all vaccinated people. more:Monoclonal antibodies help women in the Erie region defeat COVID-19 Patients aged 70 years and older had more similar hospitalizations for COVID-19 (88 vaccinated, 99 unvaccinated), but 8 vaccinated compared to 27 unvaccinated patients. Only the patient died. Howard Nadwarney, MD, an expert on St. Vincent’s infectious diseases and an adviser to the County Health Department, said: Reinfection added to the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday The County Health Department sent a news release on Monday, reporting 521 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The total was a much higher number of cases per day since the pandemic began. However, the actual number of new cases was 250, and the other 271 cases were cases of COVID-19 reinfection that occurred after March 2020. “Usually, cases of reinfection were added to the original cases and were not counted on their own,” Lyon said. “The state wanted to get a reinfection rate, so they all appeared in Saturday’s count.” Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..

