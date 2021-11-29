Health
Incorrect properties of tromethamine in Pfizer vaccine
Claim: Pfizer has added a new heart attack stop chemical to children’s vaccines
Questions about changing ingredients to Pfizer’s vaccine have raised concerns among several online as children have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read “Why did they add a chemical to stop a heart attack to a new jab for kids? #Trosmethamine” November 10 Facebook post, Share with worried and sad emojis.
Other similar Post Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has changed its COVID-19 vaccine prescription for ages 5-11 to include a tromethamine called Tris, a “hypoglycemic agent used to stabilize people with heart attacks.” Claims to be. These posts further claim that the added ingredients have serious side effects such as respiratory depression and IV thrombosis.
But the key elements of these claims are not true.
Tris buffer helps maintain the pH, acidity, and stability of the vaccine, but is not used to stop a heart attack. And there is nothing wrong with the drug switch made for all Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, not just the pediatric vaccine.
According to Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration, the new formulation will help the vaccine stay stable at refrigerated temperatures for longer periods of time. And it has nothing to do with serious side effects.
USA TODAY contacted Facebook and Instagram users who shared their posts.
Why Pfizer changed the formula
FDA announced at October 29 press conference Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in children ages 5-11. During the same briefing, the agency announced that it had approved a production change for the vaccine.
However, manufacturing changes were not limited to pediatric vaccines. This was to make changes to all Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for longer shelf life.
New vaccine formulations include: Trometamine – Another buffer, or solution that helps maintain the pH, acidity, and stability of the vaccine.
Dr. Peter MarksIn the briefing, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said that switching formulations would “stabilize longer at refrigerated temperatures” and provide vaccine providers with “greater flexibility.” ..
“The new formulation contains tromethamine, known as Tris buffer, which is commonly used as a buffer for various other FDA-approved vaccines and biologics, including products for children.” Marks said.
Tris buffer is not a drug for heart attack and is not used to counteract suspected side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are used in cardiac bypass surgery to “correct metabolic acidosis that may occur during or shortly after cardiac bypass surgery.” Hazardous substance data bank.. The COVID-19 vaccine has not been shown to cause a heart attack, Rare example Inflammation of the heart can occur.
FDA Say on that website Authorities have determined that the new ingredient does not indicate “safety or efficacy concerns”.
FDA spokeswoman Allison Hunt said that both the modified and original formulations using Tris buffer will be available to infants as well as people over the age of 12.
Pfizer spokesman Steve Denny told USA TODAY in an email that the company’s goal at the outset of the pandemic was “to provide people with safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible.” However, as vaccines became available, their priorities changed.
“Improved stability is a higher priority for vaccinated clinicians,” said Danehy.
Pfizer states that there were “no changes” to raw materials, mRNAs, lipids, or suppliers in the production of vaccine components, and the processes associated with the production of vaccines for children were “unchanged” from adult and adolescent doses. “Mama”.He also confirmed that the buffer changes were intended to increase storage time...
“Simply put, this prevents mRNA from being degraded for a long time before administration, which means that pediatric vaccines can be stored in a commonly available refrigerator at 2-8 ° C for up to 10 weeks,” Danehy said. Mr. says.
There are no particularly strong side effects. People who receive Tris buffer injections may expect to experience dizziness, anxiety, increased hunger, or loss of appetite. According to the Cleveland Clinic.. Other side effects include confusion, fast heartbeat, flu-like symptoms, and yellowing of the eyes and skin.
Hunt said in an email to USA TODAY that other drugs that use Tris buffer include dengue fever, smallpox, and the Ebola vaccine, as well as the injections Enbrel and Humalog used for children.
The Moderna vaccine also uses Tris buffer as a stabilizer. According to Meedan’s Health Desk experts, A team of public health scientists aimed at curbing false alarms in online medical care.
Meedan writes that it is not uncommon for medicines, including children’s products, to contain buffers such as tromethamine, which is also used as a stabilizer in perfumes and cosmetics.
Our rating: False
Based on our research, we falsely rate Pfizer’s claim that it has added a new heart attack-stopping chemical to its child’s vaccine. Tris buffer is used as part of some heart surgery, but not to stop a heart attack. Also, this change is not specific to children’s vaccines. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all ages uses new ingredients to extend shelf life.
