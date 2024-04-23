Jokowi visits Tumpah market in West Sulawesi: chili price IDR 40,000/kg







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Tumpah Mamasa Market, Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi. To directly see the prices of commodities in this area. Jokowi said he found that raw material prices in this market and West Sulawesi were generally stable compared to other provinces. He also appreciated the quality and price of locally produced rice. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Earlier I saw that the prices here are also stable compared to other provinces, for example, red onions are good, curly red peppers are also good, the price is IDR 40,000, red onions are of IDR 33,000, rice is IDR 11,000, this local rice is very good,” Jokowi said, citing an official statement, Tuesday (23/4/2024). On this occasion, he also promised to build a new market in response to local needs for better commercial facilities. However, Jokowi asked the regional government to prepare the location so that it is close to the current spill market. “We want to build a market, we will build it, but I asked the Regent earlier, the location must be close to here, it cannot be moved far from here because consumers are around this place,” Jokowi said. Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visits Tumpah Mamasa Market, Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi. (CNBC Indonesia/Emir) Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visits Tumpah Mamasa Market, Mamasa Regency, West Sulawesi. (CNBC Indonesia/Emir) Kristina, a vegetable trader, hopes that the construction of the new market can be realized. According to him, the presence of this market is really necessary for the local community, because in the last decade there have been practically only dumped markets. “I hope our best president can see our current situation in Mamasa, which really needs the president's attention,” he said. The same is said by Herwan, a vegetable trader, who hopes that Mamasa will soon have a permanent market to facilitate business activities. “I said there is no market in Mamasa. I hope Mamasa will have a permanent market. I hope Mamasa will have a permanent market,” Herwan said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: Jokowi shows evidence of presidential regulations on can campaign (emy/me)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240423155856-4-532692/jokowi-blusukan-ke-pasar-tumpah-di-sulbar-harga-cabai-rp40000-kg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos