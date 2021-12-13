Health
Pfizer’s Michigan facility begins shipping COVID vaccine
Portage, me. – A December 2020 today, a year agoDue to large-scale logistics operations, millions of COVID-19 vaccines have begun to be shipped to hospitals nationwide, all concentrated here in Michigan.
The public eye was in Portage, A city on the west side of Michigan in Kalamazoo County, just west of Battle Creek.
Workers at the Pfizer factory in Portage Get ready to ship the vaccine that Sunday morning..
“I’m 100% sure that Americans will be vaccinated,” said General Gustav Perna at the time. “And it’s safe, and it’s safe when it arrives.”
Army General Perna was working on Operation Warp Speed as Chief Operating Officer. This is a federal vaccine development program that worked to send the first round of COVID-19 vaccination.
“Within 24 hours, they will begin transferring vaccines from Pfizer’s manufacturing facility to UPS and FEDEX hubs, and then send vaccines to 636 locations across the country,” Perna said at the time. “No doubt, distribution has begun. Today, the boxes are packed with quality control-focused vaccines.”
Nearly 150 facilities were vaccinated on Monday and 425 facilities were vaccinated on Tuesday.
“We want the vaccines to arrive safely and be safely administered upon arrival. It’s very important that all available vaccines are used as arm shots and nothing is wasted,” Perna said. Says. “This is our only focus, every day, every minute we wake up.”
Perna said 2.9 million vaccines shipped nationwide It was just the beginning.
“This is a monumental week for all of us. We will distribute the first millions of vaccines to Americans,” Perna said. “But each week thereafter, the doses ready for allocation and distribution increase.”
