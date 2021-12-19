Thousands of people in Brussels have updated their COVID-19 limits





Thousands of peaceful protesters have been in Brussels for the third time against the tightened COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the proliferation of infections as Omicron variants spread throughout Europe. I did a demo.

Brussels-Thousands of peaceful protesters held a third demonstration in Brussels on Sunday, strengthened by the Belgian government to counter the proliferation of infections as Omicron variants spread throughout Europe. I opposed the COVID-19 restriction. Some people have placards that say “free zone,” “I took a fair amount,” and “enough,” but Marcher has strong government advice on getting vaccinated. I started to protest. It also included Belgian health care workers who had a three-month grace period to be vaccinated against the virus from January 1st or to risk losing their jobs. Given how previous protests fell into violence, the presence of strong police and widespread preventive controls were deployed for the march. However, according to police spokesman Ilse Van de Keere, only 13 people were arrested for “rebellion and possession of banned goods.” Also on Sunday, the Brussels-based European Commission agreed with Pfizer-BioNTech to accelerate vaccine delivery within a few weeks. Pharmaceutical giants will deliver an additional 20 million doses of vaccine to 27 European Union countries from January to March. The Belgian protest takes place the day after similar protests in other European capitals, including Paris and London. Countries across Europe are re-imposing stricter steps to stop the new wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious subspecies of Omicron, with the Netherlands leading by imposing a national blockade. doing. The World Health Organization reported this weekend that Omicron variants were detected in 89 countries, with subspecies cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in community-infected areas. In a protest in Brussels last month, hundreds of people attacked police, destroyed cars and started burning trash cans. Police responded with tear gas and a water cannon. ——— Follow all AP stories about pandemics at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

