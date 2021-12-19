Studies suggest that breakthrough infections may create “superimmunity” against COVID-19





Studies from the Oregon Health & Science University suggest that antibodies generated from vaccination and breakthrough cases are more effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Pratt / Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University say they have found evidence suggesting that breakthrough infections create “superimmunity” against the virus that causes COVID-19. “We can’t get any more immune response,” said Dr. Fikadu Tafes, an assistant professor at OHSU School of Medicine and senior author. news release.. “These vaccines are very effective against severe illness. Our study suggests that individuals exposed to breakthrough infections after being vaccinated have hyperimmunity. I am. “ Specifically, Tafesse and his research team found that antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people who experienced breakthrough cases were 1,000% higher than those found in some uninfected complete vaccinated people. I have found that it can be effective. Omicron may set aside two major drugs for COVID-19

They further believe that antibodies generated from breakthrough cases are likely to be more effective against SARS-CoV-2 mutants, but researchers have found their efficacy against Omicron mutants. I haven’t specifically investigated the sex. However, this study examined blood samples from only 26 people with breakthrough cases. All were OHSU employees and all were fully vaccinated. With Pfizer vaccine.. Still, compared to a sample of 26 vaccinated employees who have not experienced breakthrough cases, the number of antibodies in the infected group is high and “effective in neutralizing live viruses”. I understand. The study’s co-author, Dr. Marcel Carlin, said the results may indicate the “final end” of the pandemic. “It doesn’t mean we’re at the end of the pandemic, but it does indicate where we’re likely to land. If we’re vaccinated and then exposed to the virus, it’s probably going to work pretty well- It is protected from future variants, “Carlin said. Meanwhile, health officials continue to encourage vaccination and booster shots as the best defense against COVID-19, especially in the face of the expected advantages of the Omicron variant. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday that booster shots are particularly important for “reconstructing” the protection of fully vaccinated people, even if they cannot prevent Omicron infections. Said there is. “It may not protect much from infection, but it goes A long way to protect yourself from serious illness“He said at an event at the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Thursday. Continued coverage: Coronavirus tracking in the Kansas City area

Fauci also said that Omicron is likely to become the predominant variant within “a few weeks”, but unvaccinated individuals are still against the currently resurrected Delta variant in the United States. Emphasized that it is very vulnerable



