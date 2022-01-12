Shark attacks related to the phases of the moon





Created by: LSU Communications & University Relations Baton Rouge — A new study from LSU and the University of Florida suggests increased shark attacks during the phases of the moon. The exact cause remains unknown, but researchers say that more than average shark attacks occur during periods of high lunar lighting, and less than average attacks occur during periods of low lighting. discovered. Although many different species of animals have shown behaviors associated with moon phases, so far few studies have investigated the relationship between moon phases and shark attacks. What makes this research important is the abundance of data analyzed by researchers. Their findings are based on a record of global shark attacks collected from the International Shark Attack File during the 55 years from 1960 to 2015. [Notes:floridamuseum.ufl.edu] It is housed in the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida. The ability to calculate the number of shark attacks around the world and for decades remains unclear, but it is clear that there is a clear correlation between the phases of the moon and shark attacks. I made it. “It’s not a matter of night light that sharks see. Most shark attacks occur in the sun, but the moon is on the earth and its oceans in much more subtle ways, such as pulling by gravity. Steve Midway, LSU Associate Professor and Researcher for this project, said: Combining his expertise in statistical analysis, he was able to add a unique perspective to this study. Scientists say it’s too early to prove that moonlight is the cause of shark attacks. However, their new data may serve as a component to better understand shark attacks and help make recommendations for future water-based recreational activities. “The wealth of data we have suggests that there is something worth continuing to consider,” Midway said. Read the full article in the journal “Frontiers in Marine Science”. [Notes:frontiersin.org] ————————————————– ————————————————– ———-

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Click to access the newsroom or report a typo / correction here.. Apply A newsletter emailed to your inbox. Choose from the following options: Latest News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers Follow us on Twitter Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Subscribe to YouTube channel

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/news/covering-louisiana/under-a-moon-spell-shark-attacks-related-to-lunar-phases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos