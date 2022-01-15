PEI reports 5 people hospitalized on COVID-19 Saturday

Five are being treated for COVID-19 at a PEI hospital

In a Saturday announcement, the state said two other people had been hospitalized for other reasons, but tested positive for a total of seven viruses. None of the five are in the intensive care unit.

This is compared to eight individuals who were hospitalized as of Friday morning, one receiving treatment in the ICU.

Later Friday, the state announced two COVID-related deaths. This is the first state since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

In other COVID news on Saturday, the Supreme Public Health Service declared an outbreak at St. Eleanor’s House after two people in the Summerside Addiction Recovery Home were tested positive.

Atlantic Baptist 3 cases at a long-term care facility (currently 19 residents are infected with COVID-19), 1 case at Mikacchi Villa (9 residents in total), Shelters and outreach services (10 cases in total).

Containment measures have been implemented at all declared outbreaks and testing is underway.

In Saturday’s report, there were 309 new cases and 222 recovery.

There were an average of 226 cases per day in the last 7 days.

“Approximately 25% of our new cases are related to community expansion, so the source of infection for positive cases such as travel and close contact is unknown,” said Heather Morrison, Chief of Public Health. He said in his presentation. ..

“It is important that anyone who tests positive or is identified as a close contact follows the required quarantine and test protocols, respectively.”

PEI has 2,081 active cases. There have been 4,170 people since the pandemic began.