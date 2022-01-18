Studies show that some Covid-19 patients can become infected even after 10 days





According to one study, after a 10-day quarantine period, 1 in 10 people may still be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The study, recently published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, used a newly adapted test that could detect whether the virus might still be active. This test was applied to a sample of 176 British Exeters who tested positive with standard PCR tests. A team led by researchers at the University of Exeter found that 13% of people showed clinically relevant levels of the virus after 10 days. In other words, it may remain infectious. Read | Can a person be infected twice with the Omicron variant? Researchers have found that some people have retained these levels for up to 68 days. They believe that this new test should be applied in vulnerable situations to people to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “This is a relatively small study, but our results show that potentially active viruses can last for more than 10 days and pose a potential risk of future infections. “It suggests that there is,” said Professor Lorna Harry’s of the University of Exeter School of Medicine. Supervised the study. “Moreover, there was nothing clinically noteworthy about these people, which means we wouldn’t be able to predict who they were,” Harry’s said. Traditional PCR tests work by testing for the presence of virus fragments. These tests can tell if someone has recently been infected with the virus, but cannot detect if it is still active, and that person is infectious. However, the tests used in the latest studies give positive results only if the virus is active and potentially infectious. “People who continue to be infected after 10 days, such as those returning to a long-term care facility after an illness, can pose a serious public health risk,” said Marlin Davis, lead research author at the University of Exeter School of Medicine. Said. “To make sure people are no longer infectious, we may need to make sure that people in those settings have a negative active virus test,” Davis added. Watch the latest video by DH here:

