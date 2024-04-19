Funseekers announces senior tours | News, Sports, Jobs





WEIRTON — The Funseeker's Club met April 3 at Undo's Restaurant in Weirton. President Cathy DiBenedetto opened the meeting and introduced guest Loraine Mercer. Those whose birthday or anniversary was in April were recognized and members in need of prayer were noted. Joann Bugin opened the meeting with a short reading from “I’m Sure God Knows.” She then led the recitation of the pledge and the singing of “God Bless America.” Dinner was served to the 54 members present. Entertainment was provided by Chelsea Householder, who performed a selection of vintage country and gospel music. DiBenedetto reported that the brown bag auction held in March raised nearly $300 for the Treasury. She thanked auctioneer Johnny Balzano for running the auction. DiBenedetto asked for member feedback regarding the previous meeting held at the Breakfast Club. Those present said they were satisfied with the menu and the quality of service. After discussion, it was voted to alternate Funseeker meetings between the two restaurants. It was announced that the May 1 meeting would take place at the Breakfast Club. The treasury and secretarial reports were read and approved. Tour Director Regina Truax reviewed upcoming tours, including: “Footloose,” in Lincoln Park, May 5; Pittsburgh Pirates, $10 Meal Ticket, June 9; Meeting with the Ark, Creation Museum, dinner cruise on a river boat, from June 12 to 14; Donny Osmond, Capitol Theatre, June 18; Sugarcreek, June 21; “Titanic,” in Lincoln Park, dinner at Connie’s Corner, June 30; Hartville, July 26; Beach Boys, Capitol Theatre, dinner at Mehlman's Restaurant, September 21; Rock and Roll Doo Wop, Capitol Theatre, October 5; Nashville Opryland Country Christmas, three nights at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel, riverboat cruise, shows and some meals, December 1-4. For more information about senior visits, contact Truax at (304) 723-0419. All tours are accessible to the public. The end of the meeting was dedicated to the presentation of prizes to Funseekers members. Joann Bugin won the 50/50 draw. Door prizes for the month of April were presented by Joann Llewellyn to the following members: Carl Truax, Les Stuckmeyer, Mary Margaret Klepadlo, Donna Balzano, Terry Mamula, Mike Rowland, Ray Dalfonso, Chuck Bugin, Sandy Leone and Carol Wisnieski. Cancel gift certificates were awarded to Mark Lewis and Elizabeth Shipe. The door prizes for the month of May were presented by Rose Chappano, Roberta Antinone and Donna Balzano. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/community/2024/04/funseekers-announce-senior-tours/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos