Health
How your status, where you live, and your family background affect your risk of dementia
As part of the series Unfavorable cycle, With the support of a charitable grant from the Paul Ramsay Foundation, publishes three articles on social determinants of health. They investigate how factors such as income, place of residence, and background affect the risk of cancer, dementia, and heart disease.
By 2050 World Health Organization It is estimated that 1 in 5 people will be over 60 years old.In Australia, due to the rapid aging of the population, the number of people with dementia would be without substantial medical progress. double From 487,600 in 2022 to 1.1 million by 2058.
Great efforts have been made to understand what increases the risk of dementia. Here we consider three factors: socio-economic status, place of residence, and background, and how they affect the risk of dementia.
How your socio-economic status affects your risk of dementia
When assessing socio-economic status, researchers usually look at your income, years of education, and occupational combination. Socio-economic status refers to the ability to access resources such as health, information and services.
Socio-economic status is closely associated with a variety of health disorders, and dementia is no exception. the study Across Multiple countries People with high socioeconomic status have been shown to be less likely to develop dementia.
This is not surprising. People with high socio-economic status are more likely to have the financial resources to access better health care, better education and better nutrition. They are also more likely to live in areas with more services that enable a healthy lifestyle.
read more:
Your salary, zip code, parents affect your risk of heart disease
where you live
My research team When others It shows the socio-economic status of the neighborhood. Indicators that integrate neighborhood average household income, unemployment rate, vocational skills, housing placement, etc. are associated with poor memory and an increased risk of dementia.
Understanding this is complicated. Various economic, social and environmental factors affect our behavior, which can affect our health. the study It suggests that the community can help reduce the risk of dementia in three main ways.
The first is to encourage social participation and inclusion. This can be achieved through programs that improve digital and technology literacy, social housing (increasing opportunities for socialization), and neighborhood support.
The second is due to improved accessibility and access to health care, social and cultural events in particular.
The third is to improve recreational and welfare facilities, such as emphasizing road safety, improving walkability and access to urban green spaces and promoting outdoor physical activity.
Your background
Some studies Parental education suggests that it is associated with an individual’s risk of dementia. Specifically, poor mother education results in poor memory and an increased risk of dementia.However, these effects Is smallAnd adult education and socio-economic status may overcome these disadvantages.
Current evidence Immigrants from Africa and Asia (to Europe) also suggest an increased risk of dementia compared to native Europeans. However, the prevalence of dementia in African and Asian countries is not higher than in European countries. Rather, we find that groups of people who are culturally and linguistically diverse are at increased risk of dementia as well. Nonimmigrant..
read more:
Who you are and where you live affects your chances of getting cancer and surviving it.
Part of this is due to reduced access to quality education, health care, and health information for these groups. For immigrants, there is the additional challenge of navigating the healthcare system in a language other than their native language.
Another important part to consider Potential bias The tool needs to evaluate memory and thinking. These tests were developed primarily in English for use in European countries. When tested in a second language, it does not reflect true cognitive ability and can lead to poor performance that reflects poor English proficiency.
For this reason, it is highly possible to do more research to understand dementia and its risk factors in culturally and linguistically diverse populations using appropriate and validated tools for these groups. It is important.
Dealing with dementia requires a lifelong approach
Undoubtedly, your salary, zip code and parents are very interrelated. Your future income is highly related to your parents’ income level. Your zip code can be determined by your salary. The cyclical nature of wealth, or inequality, is part of the reason why it is so difficult to deal with health inequalities.
Study on Social mobility – The individual’s ability to move from one socio-economic class to another – has shown that upward mobility may only partially compensate for the disadvantages early in life. This actually brings back the message that a lifelong approach is needed to address the risk of dementia. And that intervention is needed at the individual and broader social levels.
If you want to learn how to reduce your risk of dementia by changing your health behavior, join us. Better Brains Trial.. We are actively recruiting Australians aged 40-70 with a family history of dementia.
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/how-your-status-where-you-live-and-your-family-background-affect-your-risk-of-dementia-183922
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Oskar Sala: Google Doodle Celebrate German Electronic Music Pioneer July 18, 2022
- Trump ‘will turn on everyone’ and use every resource at his disposal to ‘cover his tracks’ if indicted by Jan. 6, says Mary Trump July 18, 2022
- John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh married in Vancouver | Entertainment July 18, 2022
- Seven ACC Players Taken On Opening Night Of MLB Draft July 18, 2022
- “Agile and Confident”-Connected Electric Bike from Serial 1 with Harley-Davidson July 18, 2022