New York’s recent polio case is a rare case — precision vaccination





(precision vaccination) When New York State recently confirmed an unvaccinated resident was diagnosed with polio, it was the first polio case in the United States since 2013. A patient in Rockland County, New York, has been infected with a form of polio that can be traced back to the live but weakened poliovirus used in the oral polio vaccine (OPV), announced July 21, 2022. has been reported to have New York state health officials said a version of the poliovirus affecting a male patient suffering from weakness and paralysis likely originated somewhere abroad where the oral vaccine is still administered. . Following the detection in New York, on 29 July 2022, the Global Polio Laboratory Network announced that isolated VDPV2 was associated with two Sabin-like 2-cells associated with environmental samples collected in New York, Israel and London, United Kingdom. confirmed to be genetically related to the type isolate. June 2022. This polio vaccine version has not been used in the United States since 2000. Since 2000, more than 10 billion doses of OPV have been administered and approximately 800 cases of vaccine-derived polio have been reported. Polio eradication in the Americas has been achieved solely through the use of live oral vaccines. The US CDC supports an inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) that provides near-total protection against paralytic polio. Most children receive IPV at 2, 4, and 6 months of age. William Petri, chairman of the WHO polio research committee, explained: conversation July 22, 2022 What is vaccine-derived poliovirus and why IPV vaccines don’t cause it. Live, attenuated viruses in oral vaccines do not cause illness. However, because the vaccine is administered orally, attenuated virus can be excreted in the faeces and spread from the vaccinated person. If a weakened virus circulates from person to person long enough, it can mutate and regain its ability to cause paralysis. A mutated virus can infect people in areas with poor hygiene and low vaccination rates, causing illness and even paralysis. This is a very rare occurrence. However, as a precautionary measure, Israel vaccinated about 5 million children in April 2022. The good news is that a safer oral polio vaccine designed not to mutate is replacing previous live virus vaccines in target countries. About 370 million doses nOPV2 To date, it has been administered in 21 countries under the WHO Emergency Use List. To warn international travelers of the risk of polio, CDC announced on July 27, 2022, “Unvaccinated or unvaccinated prior to international travel to Africa, Asia, or Eastern Europe. Persons with full or unknown polio vaccination status should complete the regular polio vaccine series. More polio immunization news can be found at: Vax-Before-Travel.com/Polio. Note: This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. And it was manually curated for mobile readers.

