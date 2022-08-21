Back-to-School Immunization Event in San Francisco – NBC Bay Area





With schools reopening, San Francisco families showed up at a clinic in the city’s Bayview neighborhood on Saturday to vaccinate their children and keep up with the school’s various vaccine requirements. Immunizations were performed at the new Southeast Health Center Clinic. Parent Kate Groza said, “I think it’s really great, especially for him to be able to take advantage of this. We just moved to San Francisco.” Groza said she and her family lived in Romania. With her school in mind, she said Saturday’s event would be ideal. “It’s really hard to get back into the system,” says Groza. “It’s amazing that he was offered to get the vaccinations on track and the record he needed to be successful at Lowell.” The San Francisco Department of Public Health is supporting a series of back-to-school immunization events for children in transition from kindergarten through high school. San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Phillippe said, “We know it’s very difficult for people because of the pandemic and having to work or be evacuated. The health department wants to make vaccinations available. “As children enter TK and kindergarten, they need to be up to date on measles, mumps and rubella,” said Dr. Keith Seidel. “They need to be up to date on the polio vaccine.” Philippe said the state does not mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools, but strongly recommends it. “We know how important it is,” she said. “We have seen this with COVID-19. We are hearing polio is being detected on the East Coast right now, so it is very important that all children are up to date with immunizations. ” Philippe said no polio has been detected in the city’s wastewater.

