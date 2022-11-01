2022 flu season: how bad it’s been so far, here’s what you need to know about treatment

Weekly report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heralding nasty flu season.

The hospitalization rate reported on Oct. 28 has been exceeded every year since the 2010-2011 season. While not a direct number of cases, the number of people hospitalized with viruses such as influenza and her COVID-19 reflects the medical burden of the disease and shows how many people are affected.

But experts warn that flu illnesses could rise this season. how bad it was in australia – Countries that usually foresee flu season in the north (they experience winter first).

Dr. Brittany Mueller, Physician, Atlantic Medical Group Primary Care, said: “Australia is tracking flu cases very closely and we know that this year the flu season started earlier than usual with a higher number of cases.”

Additionally, the mask-wearing and public health precautions we are taking COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) also as a result historically low Flu season is starting to end. and another respiratory disease known to affect young children and babies, respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV)also causing waves of illness.

“Now that people are going out without masks, traveling extensively, taking vacations again, going to restaurants and religious services, and going back to school and offices, there are more opportunities. [flu] Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said: told AARP.

Each year, flu vaccines are adjusted to best reflect circulating strains of the virus, including the formulations available this year. And getting vaccinated now can protect you from serious illness. There are virus treatment options.

Here’s what you should know:

Should I Get a Flu Vaccine?

Yes, most people should. After the 2010-2011 flu season, the CDC estimated that everyone (and rare exception) should be vaccinated against influenza. There are different flu vaccines available, depending on your age and other factors.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that a week off duty for you could be worse for someone who’s been hospitalized or caught the flu. about it.get vaccinated Minimize the risk of serious illnessNot only that, but it can also reduce the risk of spreading the flu to others.

How is the flu treated? WHO IS AT HIGHER RISK?

Most people who get the flu recover at home Symptoms can be managed by staying hydrated, resting, and taking medication as needed.However Others are more susceptible to more serious illness or flu complications – especially those over 65, very young children under 5, those with weakened immune systems or underlying medical conditions.

Four antiviral agents have been approved The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved oseltamivir phosphate (trade name Tamiflu), zanamivir (Relenza), peramivir (rapivab) and baloxavir marboxil (trade name Xofluza) for the treatment of influenza this season.They have different treatment regimens and are approved for different age groups, but if you or your child are at high risk for complications from the flu, you may have flu symptoms or suspect you have been exposed. In this case, please consult your doctor immediately.It seems that the earlier the antiviral drug is started, the more effective it is. 2 days after symptom onset, according to the CDC. Healthy people who are more likely to develop mild flu cases may also take antiviral medications, but these treatments are specifically recommended by the CDC for those at high risk.

Talk to your doctor if you’re worried about your risk of flu complications, or if you think your risk is high.However Here are the high-risk group of people According to the CDC, the following people may have flu complications and should contact their doctor for additional treatment:

Elderly (usually over 65)

Children under 5 (children under 2 and infants are most at risk)

Those who are pregnant or have just given birth

people living in old age homes

People with lung or heart problems, such as asthma, COPD, or heart disease

People with kidney, liver, or blood disorders, including sickle cell disease

Those with metabolic disorders

people with diabetes or endocrine disorders

people with neurological or neurodevelopmental disorders

people with weakened immune system

People of different races and cultures are more likely to develop severe illness from the flu.indigenous people High risk of influenza complicationsAccording to the CDC, this includes pneumonia and bronchitis.

At what age can you get the flu vaccine?

Babies 6 months old (and all babies older) can get the flu vaccine.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics It says it is safe to get the flu vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. New COVID-19 booster.

Both vaccines are safe to take at the same time, but taking the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time may increase the chance of mild, temporary vaccine side effects, such as muscle soreness. Please be careful. 1 study found.

Frank Grytke/Getty Images



read more: Flu Vaccination Side Effects: What’s Normal and What’s Worrying

Which Influenza Vaccine Should I Get?

Which flu vaccine to get depends on your age. Certain high-dose vaccines are recommended for adults over the age of 65 and may require additional immune boosting. All flu vaccines available this year are his quadrivalent vaccines. In other words, it is designed to protect against 4 different influenza viruses.

there are some differences Types of influenza vaccineThis includes a standard-dose influenza vaccination for adults under 65 years of age, an intranasal vaccine containing live attenuated influenza virus for persons aged 2 to 49 years, and a more potent vaccine for the elderly. formulations.

CDC does not have specific recommendations for most people under the age of 65. Guillain-Barré Syndrome Anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine in the past, Mueller said.

If you are over 65: CDC recommends receiving one of the following: Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent Recombinant Influenza Vaccine Also Fluad Quadrivalent Adjuvant Influenza Vaccine, If you can. These influenza vaccines have been shown to make the immune response stronger in older people.

When to Get the Flu Vaccine

CDC Recommendation Most people get infected in September or October, but even receiving it after October can be effective in preventing flu season, usually before it peaks. peak around December And then we enter March.

“It takes about two weeks to make antibodies, and they last about six months,” Muller said. “This will get us through most of the winter months when flu tends to be prevalent in the northern hemisphere.”

where to get flu shot

A flu vaccine campaign is different than a COVID-19 vaccine campaign. The COVID-19 vaccine will be funded by the federal government and strategically vaccine search website.

But flu vaccines should be relatively easy to find. If you have a family doctor, you can get it at their office. If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can call your local pharmacy or clinic to see if they are available. They may ask your age to see if they have the recommended vaccine in stock for you.

Be careful if you see an advertisement for “free influenza vaccination” at a pharmacy in this way, which usually means it’s free with most insurance plans. If you have health insurance (including Medicaid), Find a free or discounted flu vaccineHowever, if you do decide to make a doctor’s appointment, a visit to the clinic can be an extra expense, even if the flu shot was free.

How much is a flu shot without insurance?

Even if you are not fully insured, you may be able to get a free flu shot at your local health department or community clinic. Both often host pop-up events at the beginning of the flu season. You can also pay at your own expense at a doctor or pharmacy. The injection itself usually costs $20 to $75.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified physician if you have questions about your medical condition or health objectives. Talk to your health care provider.