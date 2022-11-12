Popular dietary supplement may increase cancer risk: study





Taking common over-the-counter dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, may actually increase your risk of serious illnesses, including cancer, new research suggests. Discovered. The researchers found that high levels of NR not only increased the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but could also cause the cancer to spread to the brain, the study said. Triple-negative breast cancer is considered more aggressive than other types of cancer because it grows rapidly, is more likely to spread before it is detected, and is more likely to recur after treatment. . Read more | Scientists warn of collapse of breadbasket due to climate change “Once cancer reaches the brain, it can be fatal because there are currently no viable treatment options,” said Elena, lead author of the study published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics. Goun said. “Some people take vitamins and supplements because they automatically believe they have only health benefits, but little is known about how they actually work. Hmm. “This lack of knowledge prompted me to research the fundamental questions surrounding how vitamins and supplements work in the body. After his father died at the age of 59 just three months after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Goun was moved by his father’s death to learn more about cancer metabolism—the energy it uses to spread through the body. I wanted to deepen my understanding. Because NR is a supplement known to help boost cellular energy levels, and cancer cells expend that energy with increased metabolism, Goun wanted to investigate the role of NR in cancer development and spread. I got “Our work is particularly important given the large number of ongoing human clinical trials in which NR is being used to reduce the side effects of cancer treatments, which are widely marketed in patients. Researchers have used this technique to compare and investigate how much NR levels are present in cancer cells, T cells, and healthy tissues. “While NR is already in widespread use by people and is being investigated in numerous ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box and Not understood. “That prompted us to come up with this new imaging technique based on ultra-sensitive bioluminescence imaging, which allows us to quantify NR levels in real-time in a non-invasive manner. , and the brighter the light, the more NR is present.” Goun said the results of the study emphasize the importance of carefully investigating potential side effects of supplements like NR before using them in people who may have various types of health conditions. I said there is. In the future, Goun hopes to provide information that could lead to the development of specific inhibitors to make cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, more effective in treating cancer. According to Goun, the key to this approach is to look at it from a personalized medicine perspective. “Not all cancers are the same for everyone, especially in terms of metabolic signatures,” he said. “In many cases, cancers can even change their metabolism before and after chemotherapy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/popular-dietary-supplements-may-increase-cancer-risk-study-1161705.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos