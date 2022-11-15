California reports first child death from RSV and flu





On Monday, California health officials reported the first death of a child under the age of five who contracted the flu and respiratory syncytial virus known as RSV.

The California Department of Public Health has not released the location of the death, citing patient confidentiality. The child tested positive for both influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, but it is not clear which was responsible for their death.

Although it is possible to be infected with both viruses at the same time, it is uncommon. But it can be difficult to determine which one caused the patient’s death, according to UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. In California and across the country, flu and RSV cases have increased in the past few weeks, surging faster than typical respiratory virus seasons.Both viruses can affect people of all ages. However, young children and adults over the age of 65 are more likely to become seriously ill or die. Among children, Chin-Hong said RSV is most deadly to children under six months old. In the Bay Area, RSV is the worst it’s been in five years, he said. It’s still early days, and pediatric admissions at UCSF are already high enough to force the cancellation of some elective surgeries. According to CDPH, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants. Symptoms include fever, cough, wheezing, and runny nose. Infected babies and young children may be lethargic, have no appetite, and have no fever. “Our hearts go out to the family of this young child. It’s a stark reminder,” state public health officer Dr. Thomas Aragon said in a statement on the first childhood flu and RSV deaths. “We are entering a busy winter virus season with RSV, influenza and COVID-19, and urge parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children against influenza and COVID-19 as soon as possible. Highly recommended.” There is no vaccine against RSV. of

CDPH issued new guidance for pediatric patients on Friday

This is intended to allow hospitals to more easily reconfigure spaces as needed to accommodate patient surges. The department advises all health facilities without existing pediatric services to consider short-term measures to expand assessment and treatment capacity. Chronicle staff writer Joel Umanzor contributed to this report. Catherine Ho (She/She) is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @Cat_Ho

