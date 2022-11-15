Local parents concerned after reported respiratory syncytial virus death in California





SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Health has confirmed that a child under five has died from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus.that is first reported death Children under the age of 5 with influenza and RSV this winter season. FOX 5 formed a long line outside Radhi Children’s Hospital in the cold on Monday. Because the parents were waiting to be seen with their sick children. The first RSV death in California isn’t in San Diego, according to Rady’s doctor. Local children’s hospitals say there are increasing cases of two or three children being infected instead of one. virus. This death, they say, evokes the need for flu vaccinations. Parents are taking recent news of death very seriously. “It’s scary,” father Brian Lopez said. According to Rady’s, hospitals have reported more than 200 RSV-positive patients in the past seven days. Of those, 75 were hospitalized, down slightly from last week. Missing California woman dies, ex-husband arrested

“I have several sick children,” said grandmother Frances Shepherd. “I didn’t know about the death,” she said. Doctors argue that young children are most susceptible to serious illness from respiratory syncytial virus and influenza. They are especially vulnerable if they have underlying medical conditions or are premature. “Both viruses occurred at the same time, and children with two or three viruses at the same time were hospitalized who needed oxygen,” said Dr. John Bradley of Rady Children’s Hospital. State health officials have not released additional information about the deceased child, citing patient confidentiality. Doctors advise parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu or a nasal spray flu vaccine to protect them. “It’s really sad and it’s preventable. Flu is a preventable infection and this kid must have been unvaccinated for some reason. If you have two viruses, it’s better than one.” It certainly puts a strain on your lungs. The latest county respiratory virus counts have reported more than 5,400 flu cases countywide so far this year.



