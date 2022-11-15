Health
Study points to pathogenic role of impaired anti-SARS-CoV-2 response in cerebrospinal fluid
In a recent study posted on medrex sib* On the preprint server, the researchers used serological methods on a high-throughput system to collect serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from individuals infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). compared. Identify alterations in the SARS-CoV-2 humoral immune response.
Background
One of the emerging long-term effects of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is persistent complications in non-respiratory organ systems such as the nervous system. Acute neurological sequelae of COVID-19 (neuroPASC) include cognitive impairment, poor concentration, persistent headaches and confusion, and even encephalitis, etc.
Studies have hypothesized different pathophysiological mechanisms that explain the symptoms of neuroPASC, including the presence of viral reservoirs, immune dysfunction, hormonal dysregulation, vagal signal impairment, and recurrent neurotrophic infections. Given the role of antibodies in local pathology and as biomarkers of pathogen exposure, humoral signatures can be used to understand the mechanisms behind long-term COVID neurological symptoms.
About research
In this study, we investigated SARS-CoV-2 infection during the first COVID-19 wave in Italy from March to August 2020, with and without acute post-COVID-19 neurological complications. , individuals were recruited.
Inclusion criteria for individuals in the Neuro-PASC group included neurological symptoms or changes in neurological status unexplained by other causes and confirmed by a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or positive SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 infections included immunoglobulin G (IgG) serology, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
A control group of HCWs who were routinely tested as part of SARS-CoV-2 surveillance and had a positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 infection but no neuroPASC symptoms was selected. No patients were vaccinated at the time the study was conducted. At study initiation, SARS-CoV-2 infection was confirmed using a SARS-CoV-2 IgG-positive enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).
Serum samples were obtained from all patients and CSF was obtained from neuroPASC patients only when diagnostic evaluation was required. Neurological outcome was assessed with the Modified Rankin Scale (mRS). An mRS value of less than 2 indicates a good outcome and greater than 2 indicates a poor outcome.
Antibody responses were measured against five SARS-CoV-2 antigens. spike protein, receptor-binding domain (RBD), subunits S1 and S1, and nucleocapsid protein.Responses to four other antibodies coronavirus Three non-coronavirus control antigens were also measured.
Isotype levels, Fc receptor binding, and antigen-specific antibody subclasses were determined. In addition, the team also determined antibody-dependent cellular and neutrophil phagocytosis and antibody-dependent complement deposition, and performed his ELISA to measure antibody-dependent natural killer cell activation.
result
The results revealed a unique fluid profile in patients who exhibited neuroPASC. A neuroPASC patient’s serum sample contained all antibody isotypes and subclasses, but CSF contained concentrated her IgG1 and lacked IgM. These humoral profiles suggest that the anti-SARS-CoV-2 response undergoes brain-specific compartmentalization, with selected antibodies crossing the blood-brain barrier from the serum to her, rather than being synthesized within the spinal cord. Indicated to move to CSF. CSF.
Patients who developed neuroPASC after SARS-CoV-2 infection also showed reduced antibody-dependent complement deposition and antibody-dependent natural killer cell activation, and reduced Fcγ receptor binding.
Patients with NeuroPASC, especially those who demonstrated a poor prognosis (mRS > 2), were tested for other coronaviruses including Human Coronavirus (HCoV) – NetherLand 63 (NL63), HCoV- Hong Kong University 1 (HKU1), HCoV- Organ also showed an antibody response to Culture 43 (OC43), and HCoV-229E. Her other humoral activation to HCoV suggests that immunological imprinting, in which the current immune response is shaped by pre-existing immunity to related viruses, may be a prognostic marker for neuroPASC. increase.
Cumulatively, results indicated a role for inappropriate viral clearance from the brain and neuroinflammation due to reduced CSF immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in the development of neurological complications during long-lasting COVID .
Conclusion
Overall, the results suggest a different humoral signature in the serum and CSF of patients with neuroPASC, with reduced responses to SARS-CoV-2 but expanded responses to other human coronaviruses, immunologically It shows imprinting.
The authors suggest that long-lasting COVID neurological symptoms may be due to defective clearance of the virus from the brain causing neuroinflammation, and that immunological imprinting may be a prognostic marker for neuroPASC. I believe there is
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221115/Study-points-to-a-pathogenic-role-for-compromised-anti-SARS-CoV-2-responses-in-cerebrospinal-fluid.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study points to pathogenic role of impaired anti-SARS-CoV-2 response in cerebrospinal fluid
- Do Utah Republicans support Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump?
- ASU hires an outside consulting firm to search for its next head football coach
- Why is Delhi-NCR so shaky? How prepared is he for earthquakes?
- I want dignified ties for Pakistan that the US has with India: Imran Khan
- Narendra Modi reiterates call for ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine at G20 summit
- Erdogan meets US, French and Saudi leaders at G20 summit
- Who is the greatest English cricketer of all time?
- Taylor Swift’s jewel-adorned MTV Awards look was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II
- The British government will usher in a new era of austerity to restore market confidence
- Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation in the fight against climate change
- Trump may struggle to spend $93 million in war chests for 2024 campaign