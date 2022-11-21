Health
Pain relievers such as ibuprofen and naproxen may exacerbate arthritis inflammation
Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers such as ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis can exacerbate knee joint inflammation over time. due to new scientific research to be presented at the annual meeting of
Osteoarthritis (OA), the most common form of arthritis, affects more than 32 million people in the United States and more than 500 million people worldwide. It occurs most commonly in the hands, hips, and knees. In people with osteoarthritis, the cartilage that cushions the joints wears away over time. This is why it is sometimes called degenerative joint disease or “wear and tear” arthritis. Arthritis often involves inflammation or swelling of the joints, which can be painful.
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly prescribed for osteoarthritis pain and inflammation. Common NSAIDs include ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Aleve). However, little is known about the long-term effects of these drugs on disease progression.
“To date, there are no approved treatments to cure or reduce the progression of knee osteoarthritis,” said lead author of the study, Ph.D., Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco. Researcher Johanna Luitjens said. “NSAIDs are frequently used to treat pain, but how their use affects outcomes in patients with osteoarthritis is still controversial. The effects of NSAIDs on inflammation of the membranes overlying the cytoplasm have never been analyzed using MRI-based structural biomarkers.
Dr. Luitjens and colleagues will analyze the association between NSAID use and synovitis in patients with knee osteoarthritis and assess how treatment with NSAIDs affects joint structures over time. started.
“Synovitis mediates the development and progression of osteoarthritis and may be a therapeutic target,” Dr. Luitjens said. “Therefore, the goal of our study was to analyze whether NSAID treatment affects the development or progression of synovitis, and to identify cartilage imaging biomarkers that reflect changes in osteoarthritis to determine the impact of NSAID treatment.” It was to investigate whether or not I would receive it.”
In this study, 277 participants in the Osteoarthritis Initiative cohort who had moderate to severe osteoarthritis and had at least 1 year of ongoing NSAID treatment between baseline and 4 years of follow-up. were included in the study and compared with a group of 793 control participants. Not treated with NSAIDs. All participants underwent her 3T MRI of the knee initially and after her 4 years. Images were scored for biomarkers of inflammation.
Cartilage thickness, composition, and other MRI measurements served as noninvasive biomarkers to assess arthritis progression.
Results showed no long-term benefits of NSAID use. Joint inflammation and cartilage quality worsened at baseline and at 4 years of follow-up in participants taking NSAIDs compared to controls.
“In this large group of participants, we were able to demonstrate that there is no protective mechanism from NSAIDs in reducing inflammation or slowing the progression of knee osteoarthritis,” said Luitjens. “The use of NSAIDs for their anti-inflammatory function has become increasingly prevalent in patients with osteoarthritis in recent years, and needs to be revisited, as positive effects on joint inflammation have not been demonstrated,” Dr. I have.”
According to Dr. Luitjens, there are several possible reasons for the increase in synovitis with NSAID use.
“On the other hand, the usual anti-inflammatory effects of NSAIDs may not effectively prevent synovitis, and progressive degenerative changes may exacerbate synovitis over time,” she says. said. “On the other hand, patients with synovitis and taking pain medications may be physically more active for pain relief, which may lead to worsening of synovitis. We adjusted physical activity in our model.”
Dr. Luitjens pointed out that future prospective randomized trials are needed to provide definitive evidence of the anti-inflammatory effects of NSAIDs.
Co-authors are Charles McCulloch, Ph.D., Thomas Link, MD, Ph.D., Felix Gassert, MD, Gabby Joseph, Ph.D., and John Lynch, Ph.D.
Conference: 108th Scientific and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America
|
Sources
2/ https://scitechdaily.com/nsaid-pain-relievers-like-ibuprofen-and-naproxen-may-worsen-arthritis-inflammation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security
- Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pak Defense Minister
- A Russian prankster posing as Macron spoke to Duda in Poland after the explosion
- UK investigates Apple and Google ‘strangle’ of web browsing
- Manika Batra achieves career best world ranking after performing at Asian Cup
- Marvel actors are ‘not movie stars’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- Will Jonathan Majors wear Dennis Rodman’s wedding dress in the NBA movie?
- Flood fears as Indonesia earthquake impact hits
- An original actor of Michael Myers has died
- Supreme Court clears way for Donald Trump’s tax returns to be turned over to Congressional committee
- Acche Din starts as PM Modi offers jobs to 71,000 people