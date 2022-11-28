Health
Advances in HIV treatment and prevention level off after 3 years, affecting 2.7 million young people
About 110,00 young people under the age of 19 died last year from AIDS-related causes, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that, with 310,000 newly infected people, the total number of young people living with HIV is 2.7 million.
In front of the world aids day On Thursday, UNICEF said in its latest Global Snapshot on Children, HIV and AIDS that progress in HIV prevention and treatment has largely leveled off over the past three years, with many areas still not delivering pre-pandemic services. I warned you.
“Children have long lagged behind adults in responding to AIDS, The stagnation seen in the last three years is unprecedentedWe are putting too many young lives at risk of disease and death.” Said Anulita Baines Associate Chief of HIV/AIDS at UNICEF.
collective failure
This is in addition to existing and widening gaps in treatment between adults and children, adolescents and pregnant women.
“Children are slipping through the cracks because we are unable to collectively find and test them and get them life-saving treatment,” she continued.
“More than 300 children and young people are losing the battle against AIDS as each day passes without progress.”
the numbers tell
Despite making up only 7% of all people living with HIV, Children and adolescents account for 17% of AIDS-related deathsand 21% of new HIV infections last year.
UNICEF warns that ending AIDS among children and adolescents will remain a distant dream unless we address the drivers of inequality.
However, the snapshot points out that the long-term trend is still positive.
New HIV infections among children under 14 years of age fell by 52% from 2010 to 2021, and new infections among those aged 15 to 19 fell by 40%.
Similarly, lifetime antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage among pregnant women living with HIV increased from 46% to 81% in 10 years.
widening treatment gap
While the total number of children living with HIV is declining, The treatment gap between children and adults continues to widen.
In UNICEF HIV-priority countries, child ART coverage fell from 56% in 2020 to 54% in 2021.
Several factors have contributed to the decline, including the pandemic and other global crises that have increased marginalization and poverty.
But this failure also reflects weakening political will and a weakening response to AIDS for children.
Globally, only 52% of children living with HIV receive treatment, a slight increase over the past few years.
On the other hand, coverage of 76% of all adults living with HIV was more than 20% higher than that of children.
There was also an 81% gap between children and pregnant women living with HIV.
Moreover, the proportion of children living with HIV under the age of four who are not on ART rose to 72% last year, the same high as in 2012.
regional lens
Pregnant and Lactating Women in Asia and the Pacific in 2020. Caribbean; Eastern and Southern Africa; Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and West and Central Africa all decreased treatment coverage.
And in 2021, coverage in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa has declined even further.
With the exception of West and Central Africa, which have the highest burden of mother-to-child transmission, none of the above regions have recovered to 2019 levels, putting newborn lives at risk.
In 2021, more than 75,000 new child infections occurred because pregnant women were not diagnosed and treatment was not initiated.
“With renewed political commitment to reach the most vulnerable strategic partnerships and resources to scale up programs, we can end AIDS among children, adolescents and pregnant women,” Baines said. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
