Doctors expect COVID-19, flu, RSV and other illnesses to spike after holidays





jacksonville, florida – Across the country, doctors expect a spike in illnesses like COVID-19, flu and RSV in the next few weeks following the holidays. Jacksonville has started to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Today, many people flock to town for the Gator Bowl games and vacations. News4JAX on Friday she caught up with Crystal Todd downtown and asked if she was still worried about contracting COVID-19. “I take COVID into consideration because there are a lot of people out there who have colds and coughs and sneezes. “Yes, yes, that’s a big concern.” Others may ignore their symptoms, believing that once they have COVID-19 they no longer need to worry. But. Dr. Shalika Katugaha, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health, says not. “It’s actually very likely that you’ll get COVID again. There are different strains right now, right? And you can definitely get the virus again,” Katgaha said. One day this is going to be like the flu – you’ll be able to get it over and over. There are many strains out there, so getting the latest boosters is very important says I. News4JAX on Friday checked with hospitals in the Jacksonville area about the current status of COVID-19, influenza, RSV and respiratory syncytial virus. RSV can be very serious in young children and the elderly. Here are the numbers they provided: hospital Number of COVID-19 cases Number of cases of RSV Number of people hospitalized with influenza Baptist Health (6 hospitals in the area) 58 12 twenty two UF Health (2 regional hospitals) 20 (4 in ICU) 2 Ten These numbers are a far cry from a year ago, but doctors fear they could go up if people don’t take action now. Once you reach a good level, you can’t let go of the satisfaction. We are in a very different state right now,” Katugaha said. I can do it.” That is why doctors advise people to stay home if they are sick.

