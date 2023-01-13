Is your thyroid healthy?





About 20 million people in the United States have some type of thyroid disorder, making it a very common condition. However, as many as 60% of people with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and talk to your doctor if you have any concerns. What is thyroid disease? The thyroid gland is a small organ in the front of the neck that makes hormones that control various systems in the body. Sometimes the thyroid gland produces too much or too little hormone, which can affect the whole body. “When the thyroid gland makes too much hormone, it can develop a condition known as hyperthyroidism, in which the body burns energy too quickly,” says an endocrinologist at Penn Highland Endocrinology. said Jessica Lundgren, M.D., who sees patients via telemedicine. “If you have too little of it, you can develop hypothyroidism, which slows your metabolism.” What Causes Thyroid Disease? both hypothyroidism When hyperthyroidism Usually caused by other conditions. hypothyroidism Thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland), Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (an inherited autoimmune condition in which the body’s cells attack the thyroid), an iodine-deficient or dysfunctional thyroid (which occurs at birth and affects about 1 in every person) 4,000 newborns). hyperthyroidism, On the other hand, Graves’ disease (when the entire thyroid gland is overactive), when individual nodules within the thyroid are overactive, thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid can also cause hypothyroidism), or excess iodine (May be caused by some medications). What are the symptoms of thyroid disease? Hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism cause very different symptoms, with some conditions accelerating and others slowing metabolism. Symptoms of hyperthyroidism include: Changes in bowel patterns or menstrual cycles.

An enlarged thyroid that may appear as a swelling under the neck.

A fast heartbeat, an irregular heartbeat, or a pounding heart.

Fine, brittle hair.

Increased hunger.

Increased sensitivity to heat.

Weakness.

Nervousness, anxiety, irritability.

sweating.

Fatigue and sleep problems.

Shaking hands and fingers.

Unexplained weight loss.

Warm, moist or pale skin. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include: coarse hair and skin;

constipation.

depression.

dry skin.

hoarse voice.

Increased sensitivity to cold.

memory problem.

Your menstrual cycle is heavier than usual or irregular.

Weakness, pain, tenderness or stiffness.

plump face.

A slow heart rate, also called bradycardia.

Thin hair.

Malaise.

Weight gain. The symptoms of thyroid disease often resemble the signs of other medical conditions, making it difficult to determine whether they are related to thyroid problems or something else. If a doctor suspects a thyroid problem, they will do blood tests to measure the amount of thyroid hormones present. Who is at Risk for Thyroid Disease? Thyroid disease can affect anyone at any age, but women are about five to eight times more likely to be diagnosed with thyroid disease than men. You may also be at increased risk if: I am over 60 years old.

Having a family history of thyroid disease.

If you have pernicious anemia, type 1 diabetes, primary adrenal insufficiency, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s syndrome, Turner’s syndrome, etc.

Take an iodine-rich drug such as amiodarone.

If you are being treated for thyroid disease or cancer. How is thyroid disease treated? Treatment depends on the type and cause of the thyroid condition. In general, hyperthyroidism can be treated with antithyroid drugs, radioactive iodine, beta-blockers, or sometimes surgery to remove the thyroid. Hypothyroidism is primarily treated with thyroid replacement drugs, which add more thyroid hormone to the body. Thyroid substitutes are also used by people with hyperthyroidism who have surgery to remove the thyroid gland. Thyroid disease is a lifelong condition that must be constantly managed, but most people can lead normal lives without many restrictions. Penn Highlands Healthcare provides comprehensive endocrine care including diagnosis and treatment of thyroid problems, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders and diabetes. For more information, see: www.phhealthcare.org/endocrinology.

