Strep A symptoms: Number of deaths from invasive infections in UK children rises as Australian health officials alarm

Health officials are on alert as a potentially fatal bacterial disease that has claimed the lives of 30 children in the UK is spreading in Australia.

as in the case of Group A streptococcal infection Australia continues to grow internationally health authorities It said the surge in infections was still a cause for alarm, but not a warning.

some countries have reported The Recent Surge in Invasive Group A Streptococcal Cases (iGAS), the UK has recorded 190 deaths since mid-September, including 30 infected children.

This infection is caused by group A streptococcal bacteria, also known as Strep A, and is commonly found in the throat and skin.

Strep A usually causes mild symptoms such as sore throat, sore throat and fever, but in rare cases more severe invasive group A streptococci can cause life-threatening infections.

Serious infections are rare, but there has been an increase in the UK and Europe over the past few months.

In an iGAS update on Thursday, the UK Health and Security Agency said the death toll rose to 190 for all ages during the season from mid-September to 8 January.

As of December 29, the death toll was 122, including 25 children.

Health officials in New South Wales and Victoria have also urged the public to watch out for signs of streptococcal type A amid recent increases in iGAS cases in Australia.

Pediatric infectious disease researcher Andrew Steer of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says the rise in iGAS infections is an “alarm but not alarm” problem.

“Streptococcal infections are very common, especially in childhood, and probably 10% to 25% of children get a Step A sore throat each year,” he told 7NEWS.com.au. .

“When bacteria gets into the bloodstream and causes what’s called an invasive streptococcal infection, it’s a very serious infection, but it’s actually very rare.”

NSW Health said there were 137 confirmed cases of invasive iGAS infections between September and December last year, and Safer Care Victoria, Victoria’s hospital safety watchdog, has announced that the Royal It said 42 children were detected at Children’s Hospital and Monash Children’s Hospital.

VIC recorded at least three deaths last year from invasive streptococcal infections or toxic shock syndrome.

Strep A warning sign

Strep A can become dangerous when invasive bacteria damage the throat mucosa and enter the bloodstream.

The first signs of invasive Streptococcus A are often secondary infections such as pneumonia or carnivorous disease.

If untreated, minor streptococcal infections can develop serious complications, such as rheumatic fever that affects the heart and kidney disease (glomerulonephritis).

The bacteria rarely spread to the bloodstream and can cause severe sepsis (blood poisoning), including toxic shock syndrome.

When children are infected with Streptococcus A, they may develop a sunburn-like rash. credit: Kady Dolphy / SWNS

Steer said parents concerned about their child’s health should consult a general practitioner.

He said the signs of invasive infections are similar to what children experience when they are unwell with other bacterial infections.

“There is nothing particularly specific about streptococcal infections. So there are warning signs that your child is unwell — very lethargic, not eating, sore limbs, etc.” “I look pale,” he said.

“I think parents know their children best.

A red sunburn rash and fever indicate that the child may be infected with Streptococcus A, Steer said.

He said researchers are investigating what is causing the increase in numbers. It may be related.

“Although the number of cases is increasing, the actual total number of cases is still relatively low, so it is not a common infectious disease.

“I think it’s important to be vigilant, but I don’t think you need to do anything beyond what you normally do, especially at this time.”

treatment trouble

The best treatment option is antibiotics, and penicillin is the most common antibiotic used to treat infections.

However, more than 300 medicines are currently in short supply, especially drugs for strep throat and liquid antibiotics used in children.

Penicillin powder, typically used to make liquid antibiotics for children, was listed as unavailable on the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s website on Tuesday.

Penicillin and amoxicillin are the drugs of choice, and shortages are worrying doctors as the country faces a surge in cases of streptococcal pharyngitis in children.

Supply is expected to improve over the next three months.

Efforts to develop a vaccine against Streptococcus A are underway. Murdoch Pediatric Research Institute study I learned about sore throats in children in Melbourne and Perth.

