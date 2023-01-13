Health
Strep A symptoms: Number of deaths from invasive infections in UK children rises as Australian health officials alarm
Health officials are on alert as a potentially fatal bacterial disease that has claimed the lives of 30 children in the UK is spreading in Australia.
as in the case of Group A streptococcal infection Australia continues to grow internationally health authorities It said the surge in infections was still a cause for alarm, but not a warning.
Watch the video above: Parents warned of alarming rise in potentially deadly infections.
Watch the latest news and stream for free seven plus >>
some countries have reported The Recent Surge in Invasive Group A Streptococcal Cases (iGAS), the UK has recorded 190 deaths since mid-September, including 30 infected children.
This infection is caused by group A streptococcal bacteria, also known as Strep A, and is commonly found in the throat and skin.
Strep A usually causes mild symptoms such as sore throat, sore throat and fever, but in rare cases more severe invasive group A streptococci can cause life-threatening infections.
Serious infections are rare, but there has been an increase in the UK and Europe over the past few months.
In an iGAS update on Thursday, the UK Health and Security Agency said the death toll rose to 190 for all ages during the season from mid-September to 8 January.
As of December 29, the death toll was 122, including 25 children.
Health officials in New South Wales and Victoria have also urged the public to watch out for signs of streptococcal type A amid recent increases in iGAS cases in Australia.
Pediatric infectious disease researcher Andrew Steer of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says the rise in iGAS infections is an “alarm but not alarm” problem.
“Streptococcal infections are very common, especially in childhood, and probably 10% to 25% of children get a Step A sore throat each year,” he told 7NEWS.com.au. .
“When bacteria gets into the bloodstream and causes what’s called an invasive streptococcal infection, it’s a very serious infection, but it’s actually very rare.”
NSW Health said there were 137 confirmed cases of invasive iGAS infections between September and December last year, and Safer Care Victoria, Victoria’s hospital safety watchdog, has announced that the Royal It said 42 children were detected at Children’s Hospital and Monash Children’s Hospital.
VIC recorded at least three deaths last year from invasive streptococcal infections or toxic shock syndrome.
Strep A warning sign
Strep A can become dangerous when invasive bacteria damage the throat mucosa and enter the bloodstream.
The first signs of invasive Streptococcus A are often secondary infections such as pneumonia or carnivorous disease.
If untreated, minor streptococcal infections can develop serious complications, such as rheumatic fever that affects the heart and kidney disease (glomerulonephritis).
The bacteria rarely spread to the bloodstream and can cause severe sepsis (blood poisoning), including toxic shock syndrome.
Steer said parents concerned about their child’s health should consult a general practitioner.
He said the signs of invasive infections are similar to what children experience when they are unwell with other bacterial infections.
“There is nothing particularly specific about streptococcal infections. So there are warning signs that your child is unwell — very lethargic, not eating, sore limbs, etc.” “I look pale,” he said.
“I think parents know their children best.
A red sunburn rash and fever indicate that the child may be infected with Streptococcus A, Steer said.
He said researchers are investigating what is causing the increase in numbers. It may be related.
“Although the number of cases is increasing, the actual total number of cases is still relatively low, so it is not a common infectious disease.
“I think it’s important to be vigilant, but I don’t think you need to do anything beyond what you normally do, especially at this time.”
treatment trouble
The best treatment option is antibiotics, and penicillin is the most common antibiotic used to treat infections.
However, more than 300 medicines are currently in short supply, especially drugs for strep throat and liquid antibiotics used in children.
Penicillin powder, typically used to make liquid antibiotics for children, was listed as unavailable on the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s website on Tuesday.
Penicillin and amoxicillin are the drugs of choice, and shortages are worrying doctors as the country faces a surge in cases of streptococcal pharyngitis in children.
Supply is expected to improve over the next three months.
Efforts to develop a vaccine against Streptococcus A are underway. Murdoch Pediatric Research Institute study I learned about sore throats in children in Melbourne and Perth.
– with AAP
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/news/public-health/aussie-health-authorities-on-alert-as-uk-death-toll-rises-from-invasive-strep-a-infections-among-children–c-9428384
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strep A symptoms: Number of deaths from invasive infections in UK children rises as Australian health officials alarm
- Looking Back: When Imran Khan Revealed Why People Shouldn’t Join Bollywood, ‘Many Get Chewed And Spit Out’
- Shah Rukh Khan Is Bollywood’s Richest Actor, His Breathtaking Net Worth Revealed
- FashionNetwork.com launches its first fashion show livestream
- Will the stock market crash in 2023? This fund manager says yes
- Federal health chief promotes COVID-19 vaccine as new subvariant emerges – The Nevada Independent
- Ankara prosecutor’s office investigates hanging of Erdoan’s effigy in Sweden
- Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch INDIA vs SPAIN Live?
- Conveying medical technology visually – Med-Tech Innovation
- First highly mature laboratory-grown neurons may enable transplantation therapies
- Menpora Amali accompanying President Jokowi at the head of the indoor multipurpose stadium
- PM Modi meets economists ahead of Union budget : The Tribune India