In a recent article published in Journal of the Canadian Medical Associationresearchers gathered key points about post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) or COVID-19 long-term diagnosis in adults.

Background

In the current article, the researchers explore the long definition of COVID, its prevalence in Canada, its systemic, clinical manifestations, persistence of symptoms, and related effects on the daily activities of affected individuals. , listed key points regarding long-term COVID diagnoses in adult individuals.

What is long COVID?

Members of the WHO (World Health Organization) have proposed a long definition of COVID based on Delphi techniques for group consensus, including individuals and clinicians who have reported their lived experience. The definition of COVID includes individuals with persistent COVID-19 symptoms that persist for at least 2 months after suspected or confirmed COVID-19 for 3 months. Another diagnosis cannot elucidate these symptoms. However, the specificity, sensitivity, negative predictive value, and positive predictive value of clear long-term COVID diagnostic criteria need to be confirmed.

Long COVID prevalence in Canada

The long COVID has affected nearly 1.4 million Canadian residents. Approximately 15.0% of adult Canadians with probable or confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to the 2022 Canadian Coronavirus Disease 2019 Antibody and Health Survey reported COVID-19 symptoms experienced after 3 months of acute infection. COVID-19 period.

Women (18.0%) were more likely to report persistent symptoms compared to men (12.0%). Global prevalence of COVID-19 is 43.0%, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of first experiences of COVID-19 with increasingly severe SARS-CoV-2 variants published in 2022 am.

Additionally, post-COVID-19 conditions were reported to be more common among hospitalized individuals (54.0%) than those without COVID-19-related hospitalization (34.0%). As a result, the current long-term COVID prevalence is expected to decline to less severe SARS-CoV-2 due to increased COVID-19 vaccination coverage, evolving treatment options, and the emergence of less pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 variants. 2 can cause infection, fairly low chance. than before.

long COVID systemic

The long COVID systemicity may be related to the presence of ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) receptors, which are critical for SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells in multiple organs of the human body. Various pathophysiological pathways have been reported to differentially contribute to the long-term COVID pathogenesis, including cell damage, persistent inflammation and viremia, procoagulant states, and autoimmunity.

Clinical manifestations of long COVID

Studies have reported that the long duration of COVID can have a significant impact on the functioning and health of affected individuals. This condition can present with a wide range of symptoms above 100.0 and is more commonly observed among women. The most frequently observed and possibly reversible long-term COVID symptoms are fatigue, depression/anxiety, dyspnea, sleep disturbances, and heart palpitations in 23% to 63% of individuals, 23% to 46% of individuals, Reported among 11% to 43% of individuals. , between 11% and 31% of individuals, and between 6.0% and 22% of those long-term her COVID-affected.

Long-lasting symptoms of COVID

Many people will recover from their post-COVID-19 condition. However, symptoms may persist among a minority of individuals who are unable to resume full-time work even after he has been one year from SARS-CoV-2 infection. In a cohort of 1,1192 individuals longitudinally evaluated in 2022, hospitalized in Wuhan, China, but who survived SARS-CoV-2 infection, 68.0% of individuals developed acute COVID-19 for 6 months. experienced at least one symptom later. Within two years he had dropped to 55.0%.

Of the participants, 21.0% of previously employed individuals did not return to work, and 21.0% of Canadian residents noted that persistent symptoms always or frequently limited their ability to perform daily activities. Did.

Conclusion

In summary, based on the above findings, prolonged COVID is characterized by persistence of COVID-19 symptoms lasting at least 2 months beyond the 3 months acute phase of COVID-19. It refers to a condition and not attributed to any other diagnosis. The condition affects many people, especially women, and is more commonly observed among her hospitalized COVID-19 patients. However, COVID-19 vaccination, development of therapeutics, and distribution of less virulent SARS-CoV-2 variants may have reduced prevalence.

This condition has multi-organ implications due to the presence of ACE2 receptors in several organs of the human body to which SARS-CoV-2 binds for host cell entry. The symptoms and pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID are diverse, with the most common symptoms being dyspnea, depression/anxiety, fatigue, palpitations, and sleep disturbances.

Symptoms can persist for months or years after acute COVID-19 infection, limiting work performance and daily activities.