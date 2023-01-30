Health
A warming climate could make fungi more dangerous to our health
Specifically, higher heat causes many of the fungal transposable elements, or jumping genes, to move around in the fungal DNA, resulting in changes in the way that genes are used and regulated. The findings were published on his January 20th in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
“These mobile elements may contribute to adaptation to the environment and during infection,” said postdoctoral researcher Dr. Asiya Gusa. PhD in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology from Duke Medical School. “This could happen even sooner because heat stress accelerates the number of mutations that occur.”
This may sound alarm bells for viewers of HBO’s new series The Last of Us. It depicts a dystopian hellscape where heat-adapted fungi take over humans and turn them into zombies. “That’s exactly what I’m talking about – except for the zombie part!” said Gusa, who just watched the first episode and will join the faculty at Duke University as an assistant professor later this year.
“These are not infections in the contagious sense. We don’t pass the fungus on to each other,” Gusa said. “But spores are in the air. We’re inhaling fungal spores all the time, and our immune system is ready to fight them.
Fungal spores are generally larger than viruses, so the existing stock of face masks against Covid is probably enough to deter them. And your body heat, for now.
“Fungal diseases are on the rise, mainly because more people have weakened immune systems or have underlying medical conditions,” Gusa said. At the same time, however, pathogens may also be adapted to warmer temperatures.
Working in Professor Sue Jinks-Robertson’s lab, Gusa led a study that focused on three transposable elements that were specifically activated under heat stress in C. deneoformans. But there are easily another 25 or more transposable elements in that species that can be recruited, she said.
The team used “long-read” DNA sequencing to identify changes that might otherwise have been missed, Gusa said. Computer analysis allowed us to map the transposons and see how they migrated. “We have improved our tools so that we can see these movements that were previously hidden in our blind spots.”
Heat stress accelerated mutations. After 800 generations of growth on media, the rate of transposon mutations was five times higher in fungi grown at body temperature (37 degrees Celsius) compared to fungi grown at 30 degrees Celsius.
One of the transposable elements, called T1, tends to insert between coding genes and can change the way genes are regulated. Elements called Tcn12 are often within the sequences of genes and can disrupt the function of that gene, potentially leading to drug resistance. And a third species, Cnl1, tended to land near or at telomere sequences at the ends of chromosomes, an effect Gusa says isn’t fully understood.
Recruitment of transposable elements also appeared to be more increased in fungi living in mice than in laboratory cultures. We have seen evidence of mobilization,” Gusa said. The researchers believe that the additional challenges of surviving in animals with immune responses and other stressors may further activate transposons.
Arturo Casadevall MD, PhD, Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins University, said: “As the world warms, transposons in soil fungi like Cryptococcus neoformans may become more mobile, increasing genomic alterations in ways that increase virulence and drug resistance.” One more thing to worry about!”
Gusa’s research was aided by collaborations with the Duke Institute, which also studies fungi, the Joseph Heitman Institute at the School of Medicine, and the Paul Magwen Institute at Trinity Arts and Sciences.
The next phase of this study will examine pathogens from patients with recurrent fungal infections. “We know that these infections can persist and recur with underlying genetic alterations.”
Gusa said it’s time to get serious about pathogenic fungi. “This type of stress stimulus-induced change may contribute to the evolution of fungal virulence traits both in the environment and during infection. They may be evolving faster than we expected.” .”
This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health (R35-GM118077, R21-AI133644, 5T32AI052080, 2T32AI052080, 1K99-AI166094-01, R01-AI039115-24, R01-AI050113-17, R01-AI133654-05) .
Citation: “Genome-wide analysis of heat stress-stimulated transposon mobility in the human fungal pathogen Cryptococcus deneoformans”, Ashiya Gusa, Vikas Yadav, Karen Ross, Jonathan Williams, Evan Meil Schous, Paul Magwen , Joseph Heitman, Sue Jinx Robertson. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, January 20, 2023. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2209831120
|
Sources
2/ https://today.duke.edu/2023/01/warmer-climate-may-drive-fungi-be-more-dangerous-our-health-0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A warming climate could make fungi more dangerous to our health
- Yogesh Desai holds gold in the 70+ category
- Hackers Discover Bug That Lets Anyone Bypass Facebook’s 2FA • TechCrunch
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel – BBC News
- Sustainability remains high on the Davos 2023 agenda despite geopolitical crises
- Samuel Adams, Super Bowl commercial for ‘remastered’ recipes
- WHO says Covid-19 remains a global health emergency, but pandemic is at ‘transition point’
- Luke Hughes’ four goals lead Michigan to a wild comeback over Penn State men’s hockey
- Venezuela: Draft law on NGOs, reaching a point of no return in the closing of civic space – Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
- Vodafone UK starts turning off 3G in Devon and Hampshire
- Kentucky football Vince Marrow casts shadow on Michigan football
- The Easiest Ways to Spot an American Abroad