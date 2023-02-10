Fungal infections are becoming more common. Why are there no vaccines?

An ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist shows a piece of infected tissue after surgery to remove mucormycosis from a patient. Ritesh Shukla | Getty Images

Fungal infections are becoming more common in the United States, but unlike diseases caused by bacteria and viruses, there is no vaccine to protect against the fungal threat. Scientists aren’t concerned about fungal infections like those seen in HBO’s “The Last of Us” Infectious diseases that wipe out humanity are certainly cause for concern. Fungi cause people a variety of illnesses, from irritating athlete’s foot to life-threatening bloodstream infections. Fungal infections are responsible for more than 75,000 hospital admissions and nearly 9 million outpatient visits each year in the United States, according to WHO. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionApproximately 7,200 people will die from fungal diseases in 2021. According to the CDC, these numbers are likely underestimated. A type of fungus white earswhich can be resistant to all the drugs used to treat it, making it particularly dangerous for hospitalized and nursing home patients. It is found in over 30 countries, including the United States. the CDC said. Climate change will also affect some Infection-causing fungi become more prevalent: Causative bacteria valley fever The fungus, which thrives in hot, dry soil and causes a disease called histoplasmosis, likes high humidity. Despite the growing threat, there are currently no licensed vaccines in the United States or abroad to prevent fungal infections. “These are the most important infectious diseases you’ve never heard of,” said Karen Norris, an immunologist and vaccine expert at the University of Georgia. is hidden.”

Norris said the ultimate goal is to develop a single vaccine that protects against all fungal infections. However, it is very difficult to create a "pan-fungal" vaccine. That's because, unlike Covid vaccines, which target a single pathogen, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, fungal vaccines ideally protect against a wide range of fungi in existence, each biologically distinct. For now, Norris and her team have decided to focus on three fungi that are responsible for the majority of fatal fungal infections in the United States. Aspergillusa common mold that causes of lung and sinus infections It can later spread to other parts of the body.

Candidaespecially white ears A type of yeast that can cause serious blood infections, especially in medical settings.

Pneumocystiscan cause pneumonia. In preclinical testing, an vaccine developed by Norris and her team was shown Produces antifungal antibodies in animals including rhesus monkeys. The funding will allow researchers to begin and finish human vaccine trials within the next five years, she said. In Arizona, researchers are focusing on a vaccine to prevent valley fever, a lung infection caused by a fungus. Coccidioides. The fungus, which is typically found in the hot, dry soils of the Southwest, is “an emerging threat” as climate change expands its range, Norris said. So far, vaccines have been shown to be effective in dogs, said John Gargiani, director of the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona School of Medicine.

Little Urgency, Lack of Funds