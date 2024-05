San Francisco homeless person receives $1,000 a month from Google

Some newly homeless families in San Francisco will soon receive $1,000 a month as part of a new program funded in part by a $4.5 million investment from Google's nonprofit arm.

Compass Family Services and Hamilton Families, two local charities focused on family homelessness, announced a new program Tuesday called “It All Adds Up.”

The program, unveiled on a flashy website, is part of a broader $1 billion effort by Google.org to increase housing supply in the Bay Area. With additional funding from an anonymous donor, the project is expected to cost more than $6 million over the five-year trial period, according to a Compass spokesperson.

The concept of a guaranteed basic income, in which people receive small amounts of money on a regular basis to cover their basic needs, has been widely studied in social welfare circles and has attracted the attention of Silicon Valley elites.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman is also funding a pilot program to study this practice. In 2021, Altman predicted that artificial intelligence could one day create enough wealth to pay every adult in the United States $13,500 a year.

The “It All Adds Up” initiative advocates the benefits of a guaranteed basic income, saying the practice has been tried as far back as Julius Caesar.

According to the program's website, Julius Caesar gave each Roman citizen 100 silver coins. The rise of income inequality, automation, and artificial intelligence in the late 2000s brought this idea back into the mainstream.

It All Adds Up will provide unconditional monthly cash transfers to 450 recently homeless families as part of a five-year pilot. Half of the participants will receive $1,000 per month, while the other half, the control group, will only receive $50.

The benefits will be distributed only to households with one to three months of housing subsidies remaining from the city.

The experiment aims to show that guaranteed basic income programs work to combat poverty and homelessness in cities across the country.

Family homelessness has skyrocketed in San Francisco in recent months, with 427 families in line for shelter as of April 17th. As of Monday afternoon, 172 people were on the waiting list for individual shelter beds.

