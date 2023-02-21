Changes in brain structure, pervasive connectivity seen in prolonged COVID





Approximately 3 months after acute, mild SARS-CoV-2 infection, long-term COVID patients with anxiety and depression showed gray matter atrophy and severe disruption of brain functional connectivity. Compared with people who were asymptomatic after SARS-CoV-2 infection, long-term patients with COVID with both anxiety and depression showed limbic atrophy and a widespread pattern of hyperconnectivity, says Brazil. Clarissa Yasuda, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Campinas, São Paulo, reported. , and her colleagues in a pre-released abstract American Neurological Association annual meeting. The magnitude of the change suggested an association with cognitive impairment, they observed. “Our results suggest profound pattern changes in the way the brain communicates and its structure, primarily due to the long-term COVID syndrome anxiety and depression that affects so many people. “Our findings are concerning because even mild cases of COVID-19 show changes in their brains months later,” Yasuda said in a statement. ” The findings add to growing evidence that brain structure and function are affected by SARS-CoV-2, said director and director of research and development at the Center for Clinical Epidemiology in St. Louis, VA. said Ziyad Al-Aly, MD. Health care systems not involved in research. “Anxiety and depression are signs of neurological damage caused by SARS-CoV-2, and this summary provides further objective evidence of structural and functional changes in the brain following SARS-CoV-2 infection.” I will,” Al-Aly said. MedPage Today“Our understanding of this is evolving, but clearly SARS-CoV-2 infection can affect the brain.” many studies show brain problems persist Some symptoms persist long after acute infection 2 yearsbut it is not clear why this happens. “One hypothesis is that microglia are activated in some people with SARS-CoV-2, and that the subsequent inflammatory response creates an environment that destroys neuronal health.” At the moment, we are learning more and more every day.” Yasuda et al evaluated 254 patients with mild COVID-19 and had a median RT-PCR test time of 82 days using the Beck Depression Inventory and Beck Anxiety Inventory tests. The overall sample included 177 women with a median age of 41 years her age. Participants were divided into no syndrome (152) and concurrent (102 with concurrent anxiety and depressive symptoms based on test scores). Gray matter atrophy was assessed with voxel-based morphometry comparing the two groups with 148 healthy controls on MRI. Connectivity data were assessed on resting-state MRI of 12 large brain networks in 84 asymptomatic, 70 concurrent and 90 control groups.Researchers reported results P.<0.05. In the concurrent group, gray matter atrophy was found in the left cingulate gyrus (86 voxels) and inferior frontal lobe (91 voxels). The asymptomatic group had no gray atrophy. A group of co-occurrences showed extensive bidirectional hyperconnectivity patterns involving all 12 networks. The asymptomatic group showed hyperconnectivity involving only 5 networks. “This summary, along with all the other evidence, is a compelling reason to double down on efforts to better understand the long COVID and its various sequelae or consequences,” said Al-Aly. “Understanding the long-term health effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection will not only help us understand the long COVID, but also the chronic diseases associated with infection – an entity that has been neglected for more than 100 years. ,” he added. “It also helps us prepare for the next pandemic.” Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headache, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain And so on. follow Disclosure This work was supported by Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Primary information American Neurological Association Source reference: Da Costa BA, et al “Anxiety and depression are associated with limbic atrophy and severe disruption of brain functional connectivity after mild COVID-19 infection,” AAN 2023. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

