



3 March 2023 — If current trends continue, more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2035, says a new report from the World Obesity Federation. About 51% of the world’s population, or 4 billion people, could be overweight or obese by 2035, World Obesity Atlas 2023 Say. This is a significant increase from 2020, when about 38% of the world’s population, or 2.6 billion people, were classified as overweight or obese. The share of the world’s population classified as obese could rise from 14% in 2020 to 24% in 2035, says the report. Obesity rates among children and adolescents could double in the next 12 years. The proportion of young men who are obese could rise from 10% in 2020 to 20% in 2035, and the proportion of young women who are obese could rise from 8% to 18% in 2035. There is a nature. According to the report, if overweight or obese people don’t take precautions, the impact on the global economy could reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035. “At around 3% of global GDP (Gross Domestic Product), this is equivalent to the economic impact of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said. The Federation based its projections on those of the World Health Organization. definition A body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 is obese, and a BMI greater than 25 is overweight. BMI is defined as your weight in kilograms divided by your height in meters squared. The federal government has called on governments to make systemic changes to reverse the trend and not blame individuals for obesity. “Let’s be clear: The economic impact of obesity is not the fault of individuals living with this disease.” To tell Johanna Ralston, Federal CEO. “This is the result of our failure to provide the environment, medical care, food and support systems we all need to live happy and healthy lives.” Obesity is often seen as a problem in high-income countries, but nine of the 10 countries with the largest projected increases in obesity are in low-income or lower-middle-income countries in Asia and Africa, the report said. ing.

