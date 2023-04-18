Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group recognizes World Parkinson’s Awareness Day.news

Held annually on April 11 (James Parkinson’s birthday), World Parkinson’s Awareness Day brings together people with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and families, health professionals, scientists and advocates to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease worldwide. It aims to raise awareness. Talk about Parkinson’s disease. The day also provides an opportunity to raise funds for specific research in Parkinson’s disease.
Newnan Mayor Keith Brady attended this year’s conference to read and sign an official declaration declaring April 11th as World Parkinson’s Awareness Day and the week of April 9th as Newnan’s Red Tulip Awareness Week . “We encourage all residents to familiarize themselves with the warning signs, symptoms and risk factors so that everyone can look forward to the day they can live free from this disease,” said Brady. .
In general, the general public has very limited knowledge of Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is his second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease, according to the mayor’s declaration, affecting about 10 million people worldwide and more than 1 million in the United States. About 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year. PD is more common in older people, who typically have a clinical diagnosis after age 60.
Parkinson’s disease results from loss of cells in an area of the brain called the substantia nigra, where cells that produce the chemical neurotransmitter dopamine stop functioning and die. Dopamine enables the transmission of neural messages from the brain to the muscles and is essential for voluntary movement.
As we age, cells in the substantia nigra slowly begin to die. However, in Parkinson’s disease, neurons in the substantia nigra die much faster than normal. When approximately 70% of the cells die, the motor deficits associated with the disease begin to appear. Parkinson’s disease not only disrupts the brain networks that control movement, but can also affect other networks related to mood, behavior and thinking (cognition).
The disease is progressive and idiosyncratic, affecting individuals in different ways with a variety of motor and non-motor symptoms that gradually worsen over time. Classic movement or movement-related symptoms of the disorder include tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement, poor balance, and difficulty walking.
Parkinson’s disease patients are often equally affected by a variety of non-motor symptoms, including loss of smell, sleep behavior disturbances, and constipation. The underlying cause of PD is unknown and there is no known cure. But with proper medication, regular exercise, a healthy lifestyle, and a caring support team, most people with PD can stay productive and fulfilled for years.
Newnan Parkinson’s Support Group (www.newnanpd.org) has a similar mission to promote awareness while meeting the needs of its more than 40 members and their caregivers at the local level. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 2:30 pm at Newnan First United Methodist Church.
A typical agenda will include fellowship and mutual support time, as well as guest speakers with expertise in one or more aspects of Parkinson’s disease.
A presentation at the April conference by Dr. Paulette Lewis, founder of Neu-Level Therapy and Wellness in Tyrone, Georgia (www/neuleveltandw.com) will highlight how qualified professionals share knowledge with support. is a good example. group.
A neurophysiotherapist, Dr. Lewis is certified in many exercise programs for Parkinson’s disease, including LSVT Big and PWR. will move. She recently qualified in stroke rehabilitation and is studying for a certification in nutrition and health coaching.
At the conference, Dr. Lewis focused on nutrition and shared her research on diets and supplements that are important for people with Parkinson’s disease. recommended exploring three diets: Mediterranean, Mind and Ketogenic.
The Mediterranean diet includes a high intake of olive oil (as the main source of fat), vegetables, fresh fruit, grains (whole grains), nuts and legumes, moderate consumption of seafood, poultry, eggs, dairy products, red wine, and low intake. Or avoid red meat, processed meat, refined carbohydrates and sweets.
MIND stands for Mediterranean and stands for DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. It is a combination of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet. The DASH diet targets high blood pressure. The MIND approach, which emphasizes leafy greens, berries, nuts, fish, and other vegetables, is backed by numerous studies showing protection against dementia and cognitive decline.
A ketogenic diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb regimen designed to cut carbs and burn fat. Its main goal is to help you lose weight.
Dr. Lewis also reviewed nine supplements that may benefit people with Parkinson’s disease, focusing on four: CoQ10, creatine monophosphate, acetyl-L-carnitine, and CDP choline. .
CoQ10 and creatine monophosphate have shown promising neuroprotective effects. Supplemental acetyl-L-carnitine showed improved exercise performance and also enhanced ATP production.
ATP is the powerhouse or primary energy source of our cells. As such, this production enhancement may improve mobility and reduce fatigue. CDP-choline is a supplement that has also shown improvement in symptoms in PD patients. It is also a very important supplement in the composition of nerve cell membranes and Ach or Acetylcholine.Ach is a very important neurotransmitter involved in memory consolidation and skeletal muscle movement.
According to Lewis, proper nutrition and selected supplements as described can provide antioxidants, improve medication efficacy, and reduce constipation, orthostatic hypotension, weight loss/weight gain, and dysphagia. She reminded the audience that they should always check with their healthcare provider before starting any new diet or supplement.
Finally, Dr. Lewis personally offered words of encouragement. “It’s very important to approach managing Parkinson’s symptoms from a holistic perspective,” she said. , should be combined with social support like the Newnan Support Group.Mental health is also important, so surround yourself with people who help you maintain a positive approach as much as possible.
At the end of the meeting, the group was reminded that a tri-fold brochure was available describing the PD Advocate program in partnership with the Newnan Support Group.
The Advocate Program provides trained advocates (volunteers who have experienced the effects of the disease) to accompany new patients with Parkinson’s disease, refer them to helpful information and resources, and provide encouragement and emotional support. We help you in many ways.
Individuals recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or their care partners can email their contact information to connect to the PD Advocate Program. pdadvocatenewnan@gmail.com.