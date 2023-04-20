Health
Research reveals that the mind-body connection is built into the structure of the brain
A calm body, a calm mind, mindfulness practitioners say. A new study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis shows that the idea that the body and mind are intimately intertwined is more than just an abstraction. Some indicate that they are connected to networks involved in thinking and planning, and controlling involuntary bodily functions such as blood pressure and heart rate. The findings reveal a literal connection between body and mind in the very structure of the brain.
A study published in the journal on April 19 Nature, which may help explain some puzzling phenomena, such as why anxiety makes some people want to walk back and forth. Why stimulating the vagus nerve, which regulates visceral functions such as digestion and heart rate, relieves depression. And why do people who exercise regularly report having a more positive outlook on life?
Meditators say that calming the body, such as through breathing exercises, calms the mind. For example, this kind of practice can be very helpful for people with anxiety, but so far there isn’t much scientific evidence of how it works. I found We’ve discovered where the hyperactive, goal-oriented “go, go, go” part of the mind connects to the part of the brain that controls breathing and heart rate. Soothing one should definitely have a feedback effect on the other. ”
Evan M. Gordon, PhD, First Author, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, School of Medicine
Gordon and lead author Nico Dosenbach, M.D., associate professor of neurology, did not attempt to answer age-old philosophical questions about the relationship between body and mind. Using , we set out to validate long-established maps of brain regions that control movement.
In the 1930s, neurosurgeon Wilder Penfield, MD, mapped the motor cortex of the brain by delivering small electrical shocks to the exposed brains of people undergoing brain surgery and noting their response. He found that stimulating thin strips of tissue in each half of the brain caused spasms in specific body parts. Furthermore, the control regions in the brain are arranged in the same order as the body parts they direct, with the toes on one end of each strip and the face on the other. Penfield’s map of motor regions of the brain -; depicted as a homunculus, or “little man” -; has become a staple in neuroscience textbooks.
Gordon, Dosenbach, and colleagues set out to replicate Penfield’s study using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). They recruited seven healthy adults to undergo fMRI brain scans for hours while they were resting or working.From this dense dataset, an individual brain map was created for each participant. Did. We then validated our results using his three large publicly available fMRI datasets. The Human Connectome Project, the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, and the UK Biobank – which together contain brain scans of about 50,000 people.
To their surprise, they found that Penfield’s map was incorrect. Foot control was where Penfield identified. Same hands and face. However, another three of his regions that were interspersed with these three key areas did not appear to be directly involved in movement, despite being in motor regions of the brain.
Furthermore, the non-motor areas looked different than the motor areas. They appeared paler and were strongly connected to each other and to other parts of the brain involved in controlling internal organs and functions such as thinking, planning, mental alertness, pain, blood pressure and heart rate. When I went, I found that the motionless areas did not become active while I was in motion, but became active when I thought about moving.
“All these connections make sense when you consider what the brain is really for,” said Dosenbach. “The brain is about navigating in your environment so that you can achieve your goals without hurting or killing yourself. Pain is the most powerful feedback, isn’t it?
Dosenbach and Gordon named the newly identified network the Somato (body)-Cognitive (mind) Action Network, or SCAN.To understand how networks have developed and evolved, they
We scanned the brains of newborns, 1-year-olds, and 9-year-olds. They also analyzed previously collected data in nine monkeys. This network was undetectable in neonates, but was clearly evident at 1 year of age and almost adult-like at 9 years of age. Monkeys had smaller, more rudimentary systems without the extensive connections found in humans.
“It could have started as a simpler system to integrate movement and physiology, for example, to avoid fainting when standing up,” Gordon said. “But as we evolved into more complex thinking and planning organisms, our systems were upgraded to incorporate highly complex cognitive components.”
Clues to the existence of mind-body networks have been around for a long time, littered with isolated papers and cryptic observations.
“Penfield was brilliant, his ideas were dominant for 90 years and created a blind spot in the field,” says Biomedical Engineering, Pediatrics, Occupational Therapy, Radiology, and Psychology and Brain Science. “Once we started researching, we found a lot of published data that didn’t quite match his thinking, as well as alternative interpretations that had been ignored. I synthesized it and came up with a new way of thinking about how the body and mind are connected.”
sauce:
Journal reference:
Gordon, EM, others(2023). Somatocognitive networks alternate with effector regions in the motor cortex. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-05964-2.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230419/Mind-body-linkage-is-built-into-the-structure-of-the-brain-study-reveals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fighting Technology Fire with Fire
- Research reveals that the mind-body connection is built into the structure of the brain
- Know the reason why the arm of Mexican soap opera actor David Ostrosky who worked with Danilo Carrera was amputated | People | Entertainment
- I played under pressure against Quadri Long
- Queen Elizabeth on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress
- New tech hub to drive innovation in Marlboro
- CEO tells workers worried about bonuses to ‘leave Pity City’
- The protein OCLN was found to play an important role in the cell-to-cell transmission of SARS-CoV-2
- Trumps digital trading cards are selling again for $4.6 million, but it’s unclear how much he earned
- Why Erdogan faces a tight race in Turkey’s elections
- 5 Best Casino Movie Scenes in Bollywood History
- RTIH’s largest retail tech article on LinkedIn right now — Retail Technology Innovation Hub