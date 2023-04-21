Alzheimer’s protein reduced by sleeping pills





Suvorexant (Belsomra), a dual orexin receptor antagonist approved for insomnia, reduced tau phosphorylation and amyloid beta levels. small clinical trial Indicated. The ratio of phosphorylated tau-threonine-181 (p-tau-181) to non-phosphorylated tau-threonine-181 increased from 10% to 15% in cognitively normal adults treated with suvorexant 20 mg compared with placebo. % decreased, reported Brendan Lucey, MD, MSCI. Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, and co-authors. Amyloid-beta levels were reduced by 10% to 20% compared to placebo starting 5 hours after suvorexant administration, the researchers wrote. Neurological Annals. “This is a small proof-of-concept study,” Lucy said in a statement. It is not yet known if there is “Nevertheless, these results are very encouraging,” he added. “This drug is already available and proven to be safe, and there is now evidence that it affects levels of a protein important in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.” In recent years, researchers have Complex relationship Between sleep and Alzheimer’s disease.In a previous study, Lucy and his colleagues found that older people with less slow-wave sleep high levels of brain tauOther studies have shown that sleep apnea is associated with higher tau load. but, which came first the chicken or the egg According to Alzheimer’s researcher Ron Petersen, M.D., Ph.D., of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the answer is still unknown. Is the brain disrupting sleep and starting the cycle from there?” Orexins are neuropeptides that promote wakefulness.Evidence supports a role for the orexin system in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, say Lucey and co-authors. Reduces soluble amyloid beta levels and amyloid plaques. Lucey et al. enrolled 38 people aged 45 to 65 years without cognitive impairment in a two-night sleep study and treated them with suvorexant 10 mg (n = 13), suvorexant 20 mg (n = 12), or placebo (n = 13). assigned randomly. They assessed cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) via an intrathecal lumbar catheter every 2 hours for 36 hours starting 1 hour before suvorexant or placebo was administered. Most of the participants were female (68.4%) and Caucasian (78.9%). All were in good health and had no clinical sleep or neurologic disease. Suvorexant 10 mg had no statistically significant effect on p-tau-181 or amyloid compared to placebo. Neither dose of suvorexant significantly increased total sleep time, sleep efficiency, duration of non-rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, or duration of REM sleep than placebo. Suvorexant did not decrease phosphorylation of tau-serine-202 or tau-threonine-217. Twenty-four hours after the first dose, p-tau-181 increased, but amyloid levels remained low in the 20 mg group. Administration of 20 mg of suvorexant on the second evening reduced levels of both proteins again. Suvorexant’s actions may extend beyond night-time sleep induction, Lucy and colleagues observed. They suggested that a mechanistic pathway may be involved, they noted. “We believe that if we can lower amyloid on a daily basis, the accumulation of amyloid plaques in the brain will decrease over time,” Lucy said. There may be less cell death.” Findings were limited due to the small sample size of this study. In addition, two of his other dual orexin receptor antagonists, lemborexant (Dayvigo) and daridrexant (Quviviq), recently received FDA approval for the treatment of insomnia. Future studies need to test whether these agents have the same effect on amyloid and tau, he said, Lucey and co-authors. Judy George MedPage Today covers neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headaches, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, I write about pain. follow Disclosure This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Bright Focus Foundation. Lucy consulted Merck, which manufactures suvorexant. The co-authors have revealed their relationship with C2N Diagnostics. Primary information Neurological Annals Source reference: Lucey BP, et al. “Suvorexant acutely reduces tau phosphorylation and Aβ in the human CNS.” Ann Neurol 2023; DOI: 10.1002/ana.26641. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/alzheimersdisease/104137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos