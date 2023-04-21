Neighborhood Disadvantages Associated with Breast Cancer-Specific Shorter Survival







Source/Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure:

Goel has not reported any relevant disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: The researchers looked at associations independent of individual patient or treatment characteristics.

Unmeasured social determinants of health and barriers to care can influence breast cancer-specific survival. According to data published in , women living in disadvantaged areas had shorter breast cancer-specific survival times than women in advantaged areas. JAMA network open. This finding persisted even after controlling for several individual patient and disease factors and treatment characteristics consistent with National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines, the researchers wrote.

Studies have shown that women living in the most disadvantaged areas have shorter breast cancer-specific survival times than those living in the most favorable areas. Image: Adobe Stock

“Together, this persistent disparity associated with neighborhood disadvantage for breast cancer-specific survival disparities suggests an unexplained mechanism.” Neha Goel, M.D. assistant professor of surgical oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller College of Medicine, and the researcher wrote. “These immense inequalities exist along the breast cancer care continuum, from late diagnosis to lack of completion of treatment. This may result in delayed diagnosis, delayed onset, and shorter breast cancer-specific survival.” Background and methodology Despite the decreasing breast cancer Although advances in screening, diagnostic, and treatment modalities have led to declining rates across the United States, persistent disparities in breast cancer survival exist, which may be related in part to . Neighborhood Disadvantage. Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study investigating neighborhood-level socioeconomic status and breast cancer-specific survival rates in the South Florida majority/minority population. The study included patients with stage I to stage IV breast cancer (mean age 55.5 years; 55.8% Hispanic; , 17.5% black) included 5,027 women. , 2007, and 9 September 2016. Breast cancer-specific survival served as the primary outcome and to control for individual characteristics such as sociodemographics, comorbidities, breast cancer risk factors, access to treatment, tumor and NCCN guideline-compliant treatment factors A random-effects frailty model was run. They measured neighborhood socioeconomic status using a regional deprivation index at the census block group level for each patient. The researchers conducted data analysis from March 2022 to March 2023 and reported an average follow-up of 60.3 months. Result, next step Findings showed that women living in the most disadvantaged areas had shorter breast cancer-specific survival than those living in the most advantaged areas (HR = 1.29; 95% CI 1.01-1.65). It is irrelevant to other characteristics. Other factors significantly associated with increased breast cancer-specific mortality included non-Hispanic black race (HR = 1.7; 95%CI, 1.26-2.3) and aggressive tumor subtype (ER-negative/ERBB2-negative). HR, 2.07; 95%CI). , 1.67-2.56). According to the researchers, additional research is needed on the more aggressive tumor biologic factors in women with breast cancer from disadvantaged areas compared to women from disadvantaged areas. “Thus, this study advances the field of breast cancer disparity research by suggesting additional pathways by which neighborhood disadvantage may affect breast cancer-specific survival disparities beyond access to care.” “This suggests that neighborhood disadvantage may influence the biological factors of breast cancer and, ultimately, breast cancer-specific survival rates,” Goel and the researchers wrote in the study. It is a call to action for future research on scientific mechanisms.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20230421/neighborhood-disadvantage-linked-to-shorter-breast-cancerspecific-survival The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos