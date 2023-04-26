American Samoa declares public health emergency, ramps up vaccination amid fears of measles outbreak





American Samoa has declared a public health emergency amid fears of a deadly measles outbreak. Key Point: Epidemiologist Scott Anesi says the aim is to fully vaccinate all children from first grade onwards before schools reopen.

Epidemiologist Scott Anesi says the aim is to fully vaccinate all children from first grade onwards before schools reopen. He said all active cases are now in stable condition and are “going well.”

He said all active cases are now in stable condition and are “going well.” Samoa introduces vaccine requirement for all travelers from American Samoa It follows a young girl who tested positive for the virus, with 31 more possible cases being investigated. The announcement prompted its closest neighbor, Samoa, to impose travel restrictions on Wednesday. From Monday, anyone arriving from American Samoa will be required to show proof of measles vaccination, but if accompanied by a child under the age of two, they must have had at least one vaccination. there is. Suspected cases include children who were hospitalized but were less than 6 months old and ineligible for vaccination. “We are closing all schools,” said Scott Anesi, chief epidemiologist for American Samoa. “We have started the first round of closing child education centers and day care centers. “We are now moving to all primary schools and completing mass vaccination campaigns.” Vaccine coverage in US territories is 91%, and health officials are visiting communities to track the spread of the disease. Ongoing cases are on track Dr. Anesi said all current cases are “stable and doing well.” “With measles, the first four to five days are very critical, so the clinical team is evaluating them, and so far everything is going well,” he said. The goal was to fully vaccinate all schoolchildren from grade 1 onwards for the reopening of schools. “All schools are required by law to check the immunization status of children enrolled in grades 1 and above.” Territorial epidemiologist Scott Anesi (left) has confirmed at least one measles case in American Samoa. ( ) Non-essential government services and inter-island ferries were closed, residents were placed under a dawn-to-dusk curfew, and those without vaccinations were told to put red flags in their homes. rice field. “The main response now is clinical investigation, contact tracing to identify symptomatic and active cases in the community, testing, care, isolation and trying to stem the flow of community transmission.” Dr. Anesi acknowledged that the public health response has been hampered by the lack of testing in local laboratories. This meant that samples of possible cases had to be sent to Hawaii State Laboratories for analysis. “We are discussing turnaround times [at the Hawaii State Laboratory ],” He said. “By the end of this week, we’ll know more about this epidemic.” highly contagious viral infection In 2019, Samoa implemented a two-day lockdown to contain the infection. At least 81 dead in measles outbreakmost of whom were children. Dr. Anesi said they were treating the reaction as if “widespread community transmission would occur.” “In populations with low vaccination coverage, one person can spread measles to up to 18 people,” he said. “That’s why we’re closing schools, limiting gatherings, and working with communities.” According to the World Health Organization, measles is especially deadly among children under the age of five. Highly contagious viral infections killed millions of people each year before vaccination coverage improved. American Samoa is home to 50,000 people, including a large US military community. More news and current affairs from ABC Pacific Explore the Pacific’s comprehensive radio, digital, and video coverage all in one place. ABC/AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-26/american-samoa-declares-measles-emergency/102268988 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos