Health
Childhood sunburn dramatically increases chances of developing melanoma
Baltimore — The first Monday in May is Melanoma Monday. One in her 50 Americans will develop melanoma at some point in her lifetime.
Melanoma is the deadliest type of skin cancer, but there are many ways to prevent it.
Dr. Kevin Ferencz, chairman of the GBMC Family Medicine Division, warns that childhood sunburn stings can have long-lasting effects.
“That’s why it’s so important to never tan. Even two or three tans at a young age not only dramatically increase your chances of developing skin cancer, but they dramatically increase it.” is enough for
That’s what Dr. Ferencz knows firsthand.
“Melanoma is a very scary word. I actually had thin melanoma 40 years ago when I graduated from medical school. So when I hear the word melanoma, unfortunately I think I’m probably going to die from it.” Let’s go,” Ferenc said.
Dr. Ferenc points out that 100,000 Americans are diagnosed with melanoma each year. About 8,000 of them are fatal, so early detection is very important, he says.
“If you get it before it grows, if it’s less than a millimeter deep, it heals quickly when you remove it. And you don’t need major surgery to remove it. In the olden days, they were better than now.” I was also stripping a lot more skin,” Ferenc said.
Skin cancer does not discriminate. It can affect people of all ages, regardless of skin color.
Doctors say light-skinned people are more likely to get melanoma, but dark-skinned people are not immune. There are 5 things to do.
A is asymmetric, is the shape of the lesion strange?
B is the border, is the lesion border jagged?
C is the color. Do the lesions have different shades of color?
D is the diameter, is it larger than a pencil eraser?
E is meant to evolve, but has it changed size or shape over time?
Dr. Ferenc said that if there is something on the skin that hasn’t changed in years, it’s unlikely it’s melanoma. He said it didn’t have to be a judgment.
“Historically, there weren’t many effective treatments other than removal of the lesions. Now there are some very sophisticated chemotherapeutic agents being used by oncologists, and even people with advanced melanoma can You can either be cured or live much longer than before.The key to melanoma is prevention,” said Ferentz.
“Wearing sunscreen and wearing a hat is very important. Wearing a hat with a visor reduces the chances of your face being exposed to the sun,” Ferenc added.
Melanoma Monday is symbolized by wearing black clothes.
Dr. Ferenc recommends using a sunscreen with SPF 30 and nothing above SPF 50 is necessary. Dr. Ferenc also recommends reapplying if necessary.
“Sunscreen needs to be reapplied. That’s one of the big problems, there’s no such thing as waterproof sunscreen. Any time you go in the water after applying sunscreen, you have to reapply.” said Ferenc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wmar2news.com/local/childhood-sunburns-dramatically-increase-chances-of-developing-melanoma
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Investments in road infrastructure aimed at increasing safety and access to provincial highways
- Childhood sunburn dramatically increases chances of developing melanoma
- US regulator seizes First Republic Bank, to sell assets to JP Morgan
- The most dangerous animal in each state, revealed
- Karlsson torn about future; Niederbach Back in SHL
- After leaving Google, the godfather of AI warns of its dangers
- Coffee News Club: Week of May 1st
- Wildfire smoke increases heart disease risk within hours, study finds
- Earthquakes can happen here – Lowell Sun
- Anushka Sharma once thought Imran Khan was a pedophile, to which the actor replied, “Yeah, I’ve heard of it…”
- China’s Latest Attempt to Rally the World Against Western Values | world news
- Trump attorney seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge’s bias