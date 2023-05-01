Childhood sunburn dramatically increases chances of developing melanoma

Baltimore — The first Monday in May is Melanoma Monday. One in her 50 Americans will develop melanoma at some point in her lifetime.

Melanoma is the deadliest type of skin cancer, but there are many ways to prevent it.

Dr. Kevin Ferencz, chairman of the GBMC Family Medicine Division, warns that childhood sunburn stings can have long-lasting effects.

“That’s why it’s so important to never tan. Even two or three tans at a young age not only dramatically increase your chances of developing skin cancer, but they dramatically increase it.” is enough for

That’s what Dr. Ferencz knows firsthand.

“Melanoma is a very scary word. I actually had thin melanoma 40 years ago when I graduated from medical school. So when I hear the word melanoma, unfortunately I think I’m probably going to die from it.” Let’s go,” Ferenc said.

Dr. Ferenc points out that 100,000 Americans are diagnosed with melanoma each year. About 8,000 of them are fatal, so early detection is very important, he says.

“If you get it before it grows, if it’s less than a millimeter deep, it heals quickly when you remove it. And you don’t need major surgery to remove it. In the olden days, they were better than now.” I was also stripping a lot more skin,” Ferenc said.

Skin cancer does not discriminate. It can affect people of all ages, regardless of skin color.

Doctors say light-skinned people are more likely to get melanoma, but dark-skinned people are not immune. There are 5 things to do.

A is asymmetric, is the shape of the lesion strange?

B is the border, is the lesion border jagged?

C is the color. Do the lesions have different shades of color?

D is the diameter, is it larger than a pencil eraser?

E is meant to evolve, but has it changed size or shape over time?

Dr. Ferenc said that if there is something on the skin that hasn’t changed in years, it’s unlikely it’s melanoma. He said it didn’t have to be a judgment.

“Historically, there weren’t many effective treatments other than removal of the lesions. Now there are some very sophisticated chemotherapeutic agents being used by oncologists, and even people with advanced melanoma can You can either be cured or live much longer than before.The key to melanoma is prevention,” said Ferentz.

“Wearing sunscreen and wearing a hat is very important. Wearing a hat with a visor reduces the chances of your face being exposed to the sun,” Ferenc added.

Melanoma Monday is symbolized by wearing black clothes.

Dr. Ferenc recommends using a sunscreen with SPF 30 and nothing above SPF 50 is necessary. Dr. Ferenc also recommends reapplying if necessary.

“Sunscreen needs to be reapplied. That’s one of the big problems, there’s no such thing as waterproof sunscreen. Any time you go in the water after applying sunscreen, you have to reapply.” said Ferenc.