Large study links air pollution and irregular heartbeat





Newswise — Can Air Pollution Harm Your Heart? A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) found that short-term exposure to air pollution was associated with cardiac arrhythmias in 322 cities in China. was found to be associated with an increased risk of arrhythmia. https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220929. Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter are common heart conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. These conditions can lead to more serious heart disease. Air pollution is a factor that can be altered to reduce the risk of heart disease, but there is inconsistent evidence linking it to irregular heartbeats. Chinese researchers examined data from 2025 hospitals in 322 cities to investigate whether there was a link between air pollution and sudden onset of arrhythmia symptoms. Air pollution levels in China have exceeded the World Health Organization’s recommended limits, and researchers used data from monitoring stations closest to hospitals to conduct their analysis. Renjie Chen, PhD, and co-authors said their study found an association between acute exposure to air pollution and an increased risk of symptomatic arrhythmias. This risk was found to occur within hours after exposure and could persist for up to 24 hours. The relationship between air pollutant concentration and arrhythmia risk was nearly linear, with no clear threshold. In this study, there were 190,115 patients who suddenly developed symptomatic arrhythmias. This includes various types of heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, premature beats originating in either the atria or ventricles of the heart, and supraventricular tachycardia. According to this study, exposure to air pollution was most strongly associated with atrial flutter and supraventricular tachycardia, followed by atrial fibrillation and premature beat. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) had the strongest association with all four types of arrhythmias among the six pollutants investigated in this study, with higher exposure to NO2 being associated with stronger arrhythmias. . The authors of the study said the association between air pollution and sudden onset of arrhythmia is believable. They explain that air pollution can cause stress and inflammation in the body and affect how the heart works. suggests that it is possible. The authors note the immediate establishment of the association and emphasize the need to protect at-risk populations during severe air pollution. The authors of this study emphasize the importance of reducing exposure to air pollution and protecting susceptible populations from the harmful cardiovascular effects of air pollution.

