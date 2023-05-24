The Mind Matters: Eating Disorders





Shreveport, Louisiana (KSLA) – Someone you love may be suffering from an eating disorder without you knowing, but here are some signs and symptoms to look out for, available resources, and better health. There is a way to get back to normal life. life. Dr. Jennifer Steinberg specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (CBT) with children, adolescents, adults and families. Eating disorders have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Adults and teens alike may have been looking for something they could control when life felt out of control, she says. “The two main symptoms that people think of are anorexia nervosa, which leads to weight loss, underweight, and restrictive eating behaviors that can occur from excessive exercise. There may also be aspects: the main behaviors are restrictive eating patterns and fear of weight gain.Binge eating disorder differs in that the patient has binge eating or uncontrollable eating behavior, Compensation for the associated purging behavior may include intentional vomiting and laxative use, but it differs from being one of the most common symptoms. It’s a disease,” said Dr. Steinberg. Dr. Steinberg says that women outnumber men three to one when it comes to anorexia nervosa diagnoses, but the numbers are relatively even when it comes to bulimia and bulimia. She also warns against emerging eating disorders. “This is a relatively new eating disorder called ARFID, a condition that restricts eating for reasons unrelated to body type or food intake. “AFRID is highly treatable with treatment and medical intervention because it limits us because we may have experienced . Many people are unaware of it and therefore do not seek treatment,” Dr. Steinberg said. Told. Doctors say it’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of these obsessive-compulsive behaviors and recognize that eating disorders also have a genetic and environmental component. “The signs and symptoms are weight loss, abnormal weight loss. Other telltale signs include vomiting, and if it’s happening, you might see signs in the bathroom, hiding food in food wrappers, possibly It could be that someone is eating in the middle of the night and trying to cover up the behavior.Overexercising in general,” Dr. Steinberg said. Doctors say good eating habits at home are the key. “Good eating habits are learned rather than taught. So while it is important to teach children about good food and nutrition habits, it is even more important to model them. , fresh fruits and vegetables, and plenty of nutrients from all food groups, which is very important in teaching children and avoiding over-emphasis on perfect diet and ideal weight. It’s very important not to do that,” said the doctor. Dr. Steinberg says he feels the new culture has sparked acceptance and awareness of different body types, along with understanding and support for dealing with eating disorders. “My favorite online resource for sending my family is National Eating Disorders Association website. They have a lot of helpful resources for families, and sometimes I find it helpful to encourage families, there are kind of interventions. It also gives them confidence that they really have a problem and need to seek help for their loved ones,” the doctor said. Copyright 2023 KSLA. all rights reserved.

