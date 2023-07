Distinctive blood protein patterns in long-term COVID-19 patients may reveal potential drug targets

The recently published Journal of Translational Medicinea team at the Lawson Institute for Health Research has discovered a unique pattern of plasma proteins in long-term COVID-19 patients, which may reveal potential drug targets to improve patient outcomes. be. Currently, 10-20% of people with confirmed COVID-19 infection will be diagnosed with long-term COVID-19. Dr Douglas Fraser, a Lawson Scientist and Critical Care Physician at the London Health Science Center (LHSC), says: “These patients experience a range of symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog and difficulty breathing.” “Their quality of life can be very different, so everything we can do to learn about this disorder and identify potential treatment goals is very important.” The proteins under study are called the ‘plasma proteome’ and are found in plasma and released from cells that often play a key role in the body’s immune response to viruses. The research team is studying how these proteins adapt and change during prolonged COVID-19. “Trying to understand this mechanism is very important because it will give us further insight into how patients are affected,” said Associate Scientist at Lawson and St. Joseph’s Healthcare London. Dr. Michael Nicholson, a pulmonologist at St. Joseph’s, said: “This paper further sheds light on several possible mechanisms that may provide insight into why some patients exhibit certain symptoms.” As part of the study, plasma samples were collected from long-term hospitalized COVID-19 outpatients through the Post-acute COVID-19 (COVID-19) program at St. It was analyzed in comparison with hospitalized patients with COVID-19. compared to a group of healthy volunteers. “We used new technology for this study and were able to analyze more than 3,000 proteins in each patient’s plasma sample,” said a research analyst at the Children’s Health Institute (CHRI), Lawson’s program. explains Christiana Yosef. “We used a novel bioinformatic pipeline powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology to analyze proteins and identify specific changes that occur in long-term COVID-19.” Using advanced techniques, researchers were able to determine unique signaling patterns from blood proteins. The research team found that people with long-term COVID-19 had prolonged inflammation associated with changes in immune cells and blood vessels. These changes can cause problems in certain organs, such as the brain and heart. Dr. Fraser, who is also a professor at Western University, added that the discovered protein could serve as a future diagnostic test and reveal potential drug targets. The team is now evaluating potential new drug therapies in hopes of improving outcomes for these patients. “Once we identify these signaling patterns in plasma, we take that information and screen drug databases to see which drugs are best suited to target the changes we identified in long-term COVID-19 patients. It gives us a better understanding of what is going on,” says Dr. Fraser. “With this understanding, the identified drugs could be used in future long-term COVID-19 clinical trials.” This research, using multiple state-of-the-art technologies, was made possible by the existing expertise and infrastructure through CHRI. sauce: Lawson Institute of Health

